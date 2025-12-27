Open app
Practical Stoicism
Practical Stoicism
Practical Stoicism

Evergreen Podcasts
Society & Culture - Philosophy
Practical Stoicism
Latest episode

316 episodes

  Practical Stoicism

    Tenth Day of Stoic Christmas

    12/27/2025 | 50 mins.

    Unfortunately, getting caught up in the buying back of my IP from Evergreen so I could own this podcast again, took up too much time during the holidays and William and I were not able to get the last 2 days done. We hope you've enjoyed these 10 days though. Please have a wonderful new year!

  Practical Stoicism

    Ninth Day of Stoic Christmas

    12/27/2025 | 43 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  Practical Stoicism

    Eighth Day of Stoic Christmas

    12/27/2025 | 49 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  Practical Stoicism

    Seventh Day of Stoic Christmas

    12/27/2025 | 37 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  Practical Stoicism

    Sixth Day of Stoic Christmas

    12/27/2025 | 43 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Practical Stoicism

Stoicism is the pursuit of Virtue (Aretê), which was defined by the Ancient Greeks as "the knowledge of how to live excellently," Stoicism is a holistic life philosophy meant to guide us towards the attainment of this knowledge through the development of our character. While many other Stoicism podcasts focus on explaining Ancient Stoicism in an academic or historical context, Practical Stoicism strives to port the ancient wisdom of this 2300-plus-year-old Greek Philosophy into contemporary times to provide practical advice for living today, not two millennia ago. Join American philosopher of Stoicism Tanner Campbell, every Monday and Friday, for new episodes.
Society & Culture - Philosophy

Practical Stoicism: Podcasts in Family

