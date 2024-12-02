True Crime All The Time Unsolved

William K Dean

William K. Dean was a respected citizen of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, who had no known enemies, but on the night of August 13th, 1918, he was murdered on his farm property just outside town. Over 100 years later, the case remains unsolved. Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the murder of William K Dean. Dean was found in such a way that there was no mistaking he had been murdered. Several people made the suspect list, including his wife and his good friend. However, there have been theories about this case over the years centered around German spies and strange goings-on in the area.