True Crime All The Time Unsolved

Brandon Lawson is a young man from San Angelo, Texas, who disappeared in August 2013 on a remote highway in Coke County, Texas. Over a decade later, the suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unresolved.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the mysterious disappearance of Brandon Lawson. The timeline of the night Brandon disappeared has been gone over in detail by many in the true crime community. He made a strange 911 call and made many calls on his cell phone to different people.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
--------
56:58
William K Dean
William K. Dean was a respected citizen of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, who had no known enemies, but on the night of August 13th, 1918, he was murdered on his farm property just outside town. Over 100 years later, the case remains unsolved.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the murder of William K Dean. Dean was found in such a way that there was no mistaking he had been murdered. Several people made the suspect list, including his wife and his good friend. However, there have been theories about this case over the years centered around German spies and strange goings-on in the area.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
--------
1:06:28
Sheree Magaro
Sheree Magaro was last seen alive leaving her fiancé’s home in Kennedyville, Maryland ahead of a blizzard. She had plans to return to her home in Pennsylvania, but Sheree was never seen again. Her car was found abandoned in a field the following morning. Inside the vehicle was evidence of a brutal attack, but Sheree was nowhere to be found.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the case of Sheree Magaro. Sheree has been declared legally dead for decades, and the police feel certain she was a victim of a homicide, but her body has never been found.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
--------
1:04:08
The Babes In The Woods Murders
“The Babes in the Woods Murders” is a child murder case in which the bodies of three girls were found in Pine Grove Furnace State Park near Carlisle, Pennsylvania. After several days, the girls were identified.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss what has been called "The Babes In The Woods Murders." The police linked their deaths to a murder-suicide over 100 miles away involving the girls’ father and his niece. Although authorities felt certain that the father was the killer, his motive remains a mystery decades later.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
--------
1:04:06
Holly Piirainen
10-year-old Holly Piirainen was abducted and murdered while on a vacation with her father and siblings in August 1993. Her remains were found in a wooded area over two months later. Three decades later, her case remains unsolved.
Join Mike and Gibby as they discuss the murder of Holly Piirainen. On the day she was abducted, Holly spent time at a relative's cottage on the lake. She visited a neighboring property to look at some puppies but never returned. A suspicious man was seen driving slowly down the road where Holly would have been. But, several people have warranted suspicion in Holly's case and others around the area.
You can help support the show at patreon.com/truecrimeallthetime
Visit the show's website at truecrimeallthetime.com for contact, merchandise, and donation information
An Emash Digital production
Each week Mike Ferguson and Mike Gibson guide you through the most interesting unsolved true crime stories. This is a true crime podcast that spares none of the details. We tell the stories of the victims, the facts surrounding the cases, and look at all possible suspects. We don't take ourselves too seriously but we take true crime very seriously.