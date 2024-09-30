On Thanksgiving, 2018, a 29-year-old woman went missing in Colorado after last being spotted in a grocery store with her daughter. When investigators found traces of blood at her abandoned townhome, a sinister plot was uncovered that involved poisoned coffee, numerous road trips, and a baseball bat. This is the story of Kelsey Berreth.
Michaela Garecht // 453
In November of 1988, a nine-year-old girl was abducted in broad daylight from the parking lot of her local corner store. Despite there being witnesses who relayed the assailant’s appearance to police, years passed without any significant movement in the case. But once DNA technology became advanced enough to provide a match from a fingerprint left on the girl’s scooter, a suspect was arrested. Sadly, she was not his only victim. This is the disappearance of Michaela Garecht.
Dustin Kjersem / Update // 452
Part 1 posted on October 29, 2024 - Episode 449.
On October 10, 2024, a 35-year-old Montana man was murdered in his tent while camping in a secluded Montana site. Thanks to DNA found on a beer can in his tent, police arrested his killer three weeks later, on October 31, 2024. This is the updated story of Dustin Kjersem.
Sonya Ivanoff // 451
In the early night hours of August 11, 2003, a 19-year-old Indigenous woman set off on a walk through the rain alone after spending time with friends in her home of Nome, Alaska. But when her roommate noticed her absence the following morning, she reported her missing. And just a day after doing so, her nude body was found shot to death in a gravel pit by an abandoned gold mine. As police put the puzzle pieces together, an unexpected suspect emerged - and fast. This is the story of Sonya Ivanoff.
Murder in the Hamptons // 450
In October of 2001, a 52-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death in his East Hampton home after missing a work meeting in the city. Just days before finalizing their divorce, investigators were keen on questioning his wife, along with her suspicious electrician boyfriend. But were they involved, or was someone else out to get the powerful investment banker? This is the story of Ted Ammon.
