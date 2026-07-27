The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

Today, we're sharing something a little different. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Bridge of Lies," hosted by Juju Chang.



In episode one of "Bridge of Lies," a call about an abandoned car on a bridge in New Jersey touches off a search for a missing person. The driver of the car is 19-year-old Sarah Stern, an aspiring artist. Authorities try to piece together what happened in the hours before she disappeared.



To hear the rest of the series, follow "Bridge of Lies" on ⁠Apple Podcasts⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠, ⁠Amazon Music⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts.



WARNING: This program includes discussions of suicide. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

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