The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

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24 episodes
- Today, we're bringing you a new episode of our latest series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "The Snare."
In episode one, police in Idaho Falls bring in a young man named Chris Tapp to answer some questions. This will set him and others on a path they never would've predicted.
To get new episodes early, follow "The Snare" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
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- Today, we're sharing something a little different. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Blood and Water."
A woman fails to show up to work. When investigators are called to her home, they find a gruesome crime scene.
To hear the rest of the series, follow "Blood and Water" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, we're sharing something a little different. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Bridge of Lies," hosted by Juju Chang.
In episode one of "Bridge of Lies," a call about an abandoned car on a bridge in New Jersey touches off a search for a missing person. The driver of the car is 19-year-old Sarah Stern, an aspiring artist. Authorities try to piece together what happened in the hours before she disappeared.
To hear the rest of the series, follow "Bridge of Lies" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
WARNING: This program includes discussions of suicide. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.
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- Now that "The King Road Killings" has come to a close, we're sharing the first episode of our new series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "The Hand in the Window."
A 911 call becomes the first step in an investigation that would reveal sinister and shocking crimes.
To catch new episodes early, follow "The Hand in the Window" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, we're sharing something special with you. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa."
In episode one, Private First Class Vanessa Guillén shows up for work one morning at the Fort Hood Army base and disappears without a trace. When she stops responding to text messages, her tight-knit family in Houston immediately sounds the alarm. Who was Vanessa Guillen? How did this strong 20-year-old soldier suddenly go missing on a military base? And why does she inspire an international movement?
To catch new episodes early, follow "Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa" for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery
When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth brings listeners behind the scenes as she investigates the savage murders that captivated and horrified the nation in the winter of 2022. The King Road Killings, an immersive, reported series from ABC Audio, follows the case against Bryan Kohberger, the criminology PhD student charged with the murders. In the series, Whitworth takes a close look at why these students might have been targeted, how fear can grip a town when little information comes from law enforcement, and what happens when your community becomes the latest “true crime” storyline. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.Podcast website
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