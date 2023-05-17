When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC ... More
Idaho College Murders Suspect Indicted by Grand Jury
A grand jury in Moscow, Idaho has indicted Bryan Kohberger.
5/17/2023
Introducing | The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery
ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth investigates the chilling murders of four University of Idaho students in The King Road Killings, a five-part narrative podcast series from ABC Audio, premiering on June 7th.
About The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery
When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth brings listeners behind the scenes as she investigates the savage murders that captivated and horrified the nation in the winter of 2022. The King Road Killings, an immersive, reported series from ABC Audio, follows the case against Bryan Kohberger, the criminology PhD student charged with the murders. In the series, Whitworth takes a close look at why these students might have been targeted, how fear can grip a town when little information comes from law enforcement, and what happens when your community becomes the latest “True Crime” storyline.