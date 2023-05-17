Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery in the App
Listen to The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

Podcast The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery
Podcast The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

ABC News
add
When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC ... More
True CrimeNewsSociety & CultureDocumentary
When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC ... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Idaho College Murders Suspect Indicted by Grand Jury
    A grand jury in Moscow, Idaho has indicted Bryan Kohberger.
    5/17/2023
    4:39
  • Introducing | The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery
    ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth investigates the chilling murders of four University of Idaho students in The King Road Killings, a five-part narrative podcast series from ABC Audio, premiering on June 7th.
    5/10/2023
    2:27

More True Crime podcasts

About The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth brings listeners behind the scenes as she investigates the savage murders that captivated and horrified the nation in the winter of 2022. The King Road Killings, an immersive, reported series from ABC Audio, follows the case against Bryan Kohberger, the criminology PhD student charged with the murders. In the series, Whitworth takes a close look at why these students might have been targeted, how fear can grip a town when little information comes from law enforcement, and what happens when your community becomes the latest “True Crime” storyline.
Podcast website

Listen to The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery, Within the Trenches and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery: Podcasts in Family