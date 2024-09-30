Daily Take: What Does Agenda 47 Spell for America’s Future?
A stark warning about Trump's dystopian plans for his second term...
19:11
Slow Descent into Fascism
Kash Patel says he's coming for the free media- and Pete Hegseth's own mother says to watch out for this guy. Will Trump get his clown posse in power using fake recess appointments? Plus - Thom's take on pardoning Hunter Biden.
58:00
Daily Take: America’s Future Hangs on a Democratic Party Decision
Neoliberalism's death grip or a New Deal revival? The stakes couldn't be higher...
13:45
Deciphering the Bizarre Musings of the Trump Vance Trance
Bizarro World holds no candle to the peculiar ponderings of the Republican mindset as reinvented by Trump and Vance. Callers of the Thom Hartmann show weigh in on the significance of the disastrous election outcome. Will a political strategy built on dysfunctionally racist and sexist memes inevitably fail?
58:41
Digesting the Zeitgeist
With fascism looming, Thom's callers process the moment we find ourselves in. Plus- Thom reads from former Congressman Bob Ney's fascinating inside look at how Congress really works, his book "Sideswiped".
