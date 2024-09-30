Deciphering the Bizarre Musings of the Trump Vance Trance

Bizarro World holds no candle to the peculiar ponderings of the Republican mindset as reinvented by Trump and Vance. Callers of the Thom Hartmann show weigh in on the significance of the disastrous election outcome. Will a political strategy built on dysfunctionally racist and sexist memes inevitably fail?