In 1994, Zhu Ling – a brilliant chemistry student at China's most prestigious university – fell mysteriously ill. A desperate SOS call by her friends on the fledgling Internet brought a chilling discovery: Zhu had been poisoned with thallium.And despite the evidence all pointing in one direction, the investigation ground to a suspicious halt, and nobody was ever charged. Join us for a story of jealousy, digital manhunts and seriously toxic friendship.
Delphi Update: Richard Allen Found GUILTY
Richard Allen has been found guilty on all charges relating to the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.But if anyone thinks that this story is over, think again - there is a lot of controversy around this trial and people are hugely divided over the outcome.In this update we'll look at what convicted Richard Allen, what the jury didn't hear, and why people are quite so angry…For the full story, listen to our deep-dive episodes below:The Delphi Murders: In Plain Sight - Part 1The Delphi Murders: The Man in the Woods - Part 2Delphi Update: Odinism & Accusations of Ritual Sacrifice
Episode 374 - Gisèle Pelicot: The Altar of Vice
Of the 83 men who had raped Gisèle Pelicot, she recognised only two faces. One was a neighbour – and the other was her beloved husband of over 50 years. Dominique Pelicot had been using a chatroom to invite total strangers over to assault his wife, without her knowledge, for almost a decade. And she had had no idea.We peel back every layer of this unfathomable case: the shockwaves it sent through France and the Pelicot family; the rapists' jaw-dropping attitudes to their crimes; Gisèle's astonishing bravery in speaking up in her 2024 trial; and even evidence linking Dominique Pelicot to two cold cases – one a brutal murder. It's time to meet the Monster of Avignon.
Episode 373 - Halloween Special Part 2: Art School Murder & Uncle John
This week, we continue our spooky tradition of swapping stories on All Hallows Eve, with two chilling cases of betrayal and deceit. From a death in the dorms to a long-buried family secret that changed a Midwestern teenager's life forever, we'll have you looking at your inner circle with a healthy dose of suspicion: how much can we really trust those closest to us? Happy Halloween!
Episode 372 - Halloween Special Part 1: Pennhurst Asylum & The Mummy Next Door
The winter solstice is almost here – the time when the threshold between the living and the dead is at its weakest. And here at RedHanded towers, that only means one thing: spooky story swap time!Hannah and Suru have once again searched high and low for the spookiest, most bone-chilling cases they can find, to tell each other for the first time. For the first of our two story-swaps this year, Hannah takes us through the gates of the monstrous (and monstrously haunted) Pennhurst Asylum, and Suru tells the tale of a mummified savant, lying in a house on the North Yorkshire moors – and her two siblings, who reeked of death…
RedHanded the podcast jumps head first into all manner of macabre madness. We cover everything from big time serial killers (and those you may never have heard of), to hauntings, possessions, disturbing mysteries, bizarre whodunits and basically anything that tickles our creepy fancy. So, join us, plug in, sit back and prepare for scares.