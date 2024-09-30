TSP #73 - Justice for Mica: With FBI Raid, JP Miller’s World Comes Crumbling Down
UPDATE: JP Miller was arrested for third degree assault.
Justice for Mica Miller is percolating six months and more than 20 episodes after investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell began reporting her the death and what her life looked like in the leadup to it. On Friday, the FBI finally moved in on Mica’s husband...
Myrtle Beach Pastor JP Miller, who stands accused of harassing, stalking and coercively controlling her during their marriage. For more than five hours, around two dozen federal agents searched his house and left with computers and boxes of alleged evidence.
On this deep dive episode, Mandy, Liz and reporter Beth Braden — talk about how the raid unfolded and what happens next. Days after the raid, JP’s church, Solid Rock At Market Common, appears to have shut its doors for good... What is JP doing with all the church’s assets...? Look like a fire-sale to commemorate the occasion.
Plus, updates in the Bowen Turner case and the terms of his parole. And what is happening to Christa Bauer Gilley’s kids now that their father, Lee Gilley, is out on bond after being charged with their mother’s murder?
Episode Resources
SC Supreme Court order denying Myra Crosby’s request
“Houston man accused in wife’s death considered fleeing, family says” - Houston Chronicle
GoFundMe for Christa Bauer Gilley
Interstate Domestic Violence Statute 1118. Prosecutions Under 18 U.S.C. § 2261(a)(1)
Beth Braden’s Nov 1 Post on X about FBI Raid
Liz Farrell’s Nov 1 Post on X about Items Removed
Mica’s List + Law
Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️
Join Luna Shark Premium today at Lunashark.Supercast.com. Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE.
If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
*** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected]
and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! ***
