Previously known as the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, True Sunlight is the intersection of True Crime, journalism and systematic corruption.  Celebrated journalists...
  • TSP #74 - JP Miller’s Mystery Apology and His Big Night in Jail + the Latest in the Christa Bauer Gilley Case
    After investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell wrapped up last week’s episode — in which Mandy wondered when we’d ever see Myrtle Beach pastor JP Miller in handcuffs — they got their wish. JP spent one glorious night in jail after a physical confrontation between him and a female protester. And the drama didn’t end there...  On today’s episode we look at what went down between JP and the protester as well as everything that was revealed in a May 2 recording of JP talking to his business partners about Mica Francis’ death days earlier. Also we look at what Mica’s medical records tell us about the three years after her alleged first suicide attempt.  Plus, updates in the Christa Bauer Gilley case in Houston Heights, Texas, including the quest for Lee Gilley’s jailhouse phone calls and a look at his newest attorney …. whose name is Dick. But not that Dick! Star criminal defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin, who defended the likes of David Koresh and Robert Durst, has joined Lee’s defense team, in what’s turning out to be another example of a wealthy man trying to buy his way out of accountability.  Episode Resources TikTok video of JP Miller’s altercation “Myrtle Beach pastor linked to Mica Miller case out on bond after assault arrest” - WMBF News JP Miller’s Nov 6, 2024 Arrest Warrant “The Crocodile Rocks Tapes” YouTube Video by Robbie Harvey Mica Francis TSP & COJ Playlist Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Join Luna Shark Premium today at Lunashark.Supercast.com. Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. What We're Buying... Hungry Root - https://hungryroot.com/mandy to get 40% off your first delivery and get your free veggies.. Hungry Root is the easiest way to eat healthy. They send you fresh, high-quality groceries, simple, delicious recipes, and essential supplements. Task Rabbit - Use promo code "mandy" at https://www.taskrabbit.com/ for 15% off your task. Task Rabbit connects you with skilled Taskers to help with cleaning, moving, furniture assembly, home repairs, and more. Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn And a special thank you to our other amazing sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, and VUORI. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! *** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ Instagram.com/TrueSunlightPod Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:39
  • TSP #73 - Justice for Mica: With FBI Raid, JP Miller’s World Comes Crumbling Down
    UPDATE: JP Miller was arrested for third degree assault. Justice for Mica Miller is percolating six months and more than 20 episodes after investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell began reporting her the death and what her life looked like in the leadup to it.  On Friday, the FBI finally moved in on Mica’s husband... Myrtle Beach Pastor JP Miller, who stands accused of harassing, stalking and coercively controlling her during their marriage. For more than five hours, around two dozen federal agents searched his house and left with computers and boxes of alleged evidence. On this deep dive episode, Mandy, Liz and reporter Beth Braden — talk about how the raid unfolded and what happens next. Days after the raid, JP’s church, Solid Rock At Market Common, appears to have shut its doors for good... What is JP doing with all the church’s assets...? Look like a fire-sale to commemorate the occasion.    Plus, updates in the Bowen Turner case and the terms of his parole. And what is happening to Christa Bauer Gilley’s kids now that their father, Lee Gilley, is out on bond after being charged with their mother’s murder? Episode Resources SC Supreme Court order denying Myra Crosby’s request “Houston man accused in wife’s death considered fleeing, family says” - Houston Chronicle GoFundMe for Christa Bauer Gilley Interstate Domestic Violence Statute 1118. Prosecutions Under 18 U.S.C. § 2261(a)(1) Beth Braden’s Nov 1 Post on X about FBI Raid Liz Farrell’s Nov 1 Post on X about Items Removed Mica’s List + Law Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Join Luna Shark Premium today at Lunashark.Supercast.com. Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. What We're Buying... Hungry Root - https://hungryroot.com/mandy to get 40% off your first delivery and get your free veggies.. Hungry Root is the easiest way to eat healthy. They send you fresh, high-quality groceries, simple, delicious recipes, and essential supplements. Task Rabbit - Use promo code "mandy" at https://www.taskrabbit.com/ for 15% off your task. Task Rabbit connects you with skilled Taskers to help with cleaning, moving, furniture assembly, home repairs, and more. Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn And a special thank you to our other amazing sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, and VUORI. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! *** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ Instagram.com/TrueSunlightPod Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:15
  • TSP #72 - Bowen Turner Release Day: How a Prosecutor Helped The Thrice Accused Rapist Avoid Accountability
    Thrice accused rapist Bowen Turner is getting out of prison on Halloween, and in this episode, journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell warn the women of South Carolina while explaining who is responsible for the systemic failure that led to Turner’s swift release.  Did Assistant Solicitor Kevin Hope fail when he agreed to the plea sentence for Turner’s resisting arrest charge? Did Bowen change? How is Bowen Turner getting out of prison?  This wildly important episode focuses on the Bowen Turner case, highlighting a series of alleged failures within the South Carolina justice system that allowed a man accused of multiple rapes to be released from prison AGAIN. We also explore similar instances of alleged bias in the justice system, specifically towards men from privileged backgrounds, and compare Turner’s treatment to other, often less privileged, individuals involved in confrontations with law enforcement. We also critique the use of the Youthful Offender Act (YOA) in Turner’s case, questioning its applicability given the seriousness of the charges and the apparent lack of rehabilitation effort on Turner’s part…. The team also sheds light on the most recent news on Myrtle Beach pastor JP Miller and Solid Rock church in their rebranding efforts after Mica Francis' death.  Episode Resources 'Brock Turner released from jail' - CNN 'What happened to US low-cost carrier AirTran Airways?' - Simple Flying  Youthful Offenders Act Code of Law Dash Cam: Thrice Accused Rapist Bowen Turner Arrested AGAIN After DUI Crash True Sunlight 67 Episode GoFundMe for Christa Bauer Gilley Women's Healthcare in Texas Hilton Head Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Stealing Purse Man Sentenced in Lexington County For Burglary Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Join Luna Shark Premium today at Lunashark.Supercast.com. Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. What We're Buying... Hungry Root - https://hungryroot.com/mandy to get 40% off your first delivery and get your free veggies.. Hungry Root is the easiest way to eat healthy. They send you fresh, high-quality groceries, simple, delicious recipes, and essential supplements. Task Rabbit - Use promo code "mandy" at https://www.taskrabbit.com/ for 15% off your task. Task Rabbit connects you with skilled Taskers to help with cleaning, moving, furniture assembly, home repairs, and more. Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn And a special thank you to our other amazing sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, and VUORI. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! *** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ Instagram.com/TrueSunlightPod Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:22:58
  • TSP #71 - Top 10 Systemic Failures That Benefited Bowen Turner + The Big Suicide Lie and the Christa Bauer Gilley Case
    Investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell begin their look into the Oct. 7 death of 38-year-old Christa Bauer Gilley in Texas and the arrest of her husband, Lee Gilley, who initially told investigators that Christa died by suicide after an argument they had. Christa, who was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her death, was strangled to death according to investigators. It’s yet another instance in which a woman’s cause of death is presented to law enforcement as a suicide when evidence points to homicide. Mandy and Liz consider whether this is a new trend or something that has existed for generations and it’s taken until now to see through the Big Suicide Lie from spouses and romantic partners. Also on the show, the Top 10 Systemic Failures that have benefitted thrice-accused rapist Bowen Turner who is due to be released from prison on Halloween — including his latest quickie appearance in court where he was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to resisting arrest earlier this year. Remember that ride to jail? When Bowen asked the state trooper to take him to his grandmother’s house because he didn’t believe White boys should go to jail? Plus updates in Buster Murdaugh’s defamation case and the Mallory Beach civil conspiracy case. Please consider supporting the GoFundMe for Christa Bauer Gilley children. Any money raised beyond the immediate needs of the family will go directly to Christa's children to help provide for their futures. gofund.me/041c0f9a Episode Resources The State v. Bowen G. Turner (In re: Victim C.B.) Overview Bowen Turner Victim Appeal Hearing - 9/10/24 H.R.4250 - PRESS Act Law & Crime's article on Christa Gilley’s murder Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Join Luna Shark Premium today at Lunashark.Supercast.com. Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. What We're Buying... Hungry Root - https://hungryroot.com/mandy to get 40% off your first delivery and get your free veggies.. Hungry Root is the easiest way to eat healthy. They send you fresh, high-quality groceries, simple, delicious recipes, and essential supplements. Task Rabbit - Use promo code "mandy" at https://www.taskrabbit.com/ for 15% off your task. Task Rabbit connects you with skilled Taskers to help with cleaning, moving, furniture assembly, home repairs, and more. Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn And a special thank you to our other amazing sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, and VUORI. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! *** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ Instagram.com/TrueSunlightPod Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:31
  • TSP #70 - What Happened To Mica In 2018? + How the SC Attorney General Is Failing Domestic Abuse Victims + Murdaugh Madness
    Investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell return to the Mica Francis case and to March 23, 2018 … the day of Mica’s alleged first attempt at suicide.... Medical records from that day say her husband — pastor JP Miller — called one of Mica’s mental health providers at 10 a.m. to say that Mica had stolen JP’s credit card, snuck out of the house while he was sleeping, gone ot Dick’s Pawn Shop that morning, purchased a gun, received a lesson on how to use it and then tried shooting herself in their front yard. And, like with most everything else in this case, JP’s account contains inconsistencies, contradictions and raises a lot of questions. Such as could Mica have done all of that in less than an hour?  Mandy and Liz talk about that and what else is contained in the medical records from that day. Also on the show, an update on the Nautilus case — WILL ALEX MURDAUGH AND CORY FLEMING BE REUNITED?!?  Plus, Alex finally settled the Mallory Beach boat crash civil liability case and an update on the Beach family’s second civil conspiracy case and their request for a judge to step down.  Finally, October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and … we’re all aware. Now is the time for meaningful change, starting with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson who needs to trade his photo ops with paper dolls for actual action in the courtroom … starting with getting a trial date for the Sara Lynn Colucci case.  Episode Resources “SC AG honors fallen victims of domestic violence” article Law & Crime's article on Christa Gilley’s murder PRESS Act FAQ’s H.R.4250 - PRESS Act NewsNation Interview with JP Miller Stay Tuned, Stay Pesky and Stay in the Sunlight...☀️ Join Luna Shark Premium today at Lunashark.Supercast.com. Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. What We're Buying... Hungry Root - https://hungryroot.com/mandy to get 40% off your first delivery and get your free veggies.. Hungry Root is the easiest way to eat healthy. They send you fresh, high-quality groceries, simple, delicious recipes, and essential supplements. Task Rabbit - Use promo code "mandy" at https://www.taskrabbit.com/ for 15% off your task. Task Rabbit connects you with skilled Taskers to help with cleaning, moving, furniture assembly, home repairs, and more. Peloton - onepeloton.com Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com. Here's a link to some of our favorite things: https://amzn.to/4cJ0eVn And a special thank you to our other amazing sponsors: Microdose.com, PELOTON, and VUORI. Use promo code "MANDY" for a special offer! *** ALERT: If you ever notice audio errors in the pod, email [email protected] and we'll send fun merch to the first listener that finds something that needs to be adjusted! *** For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ Instagram.com/TrueSunlightPod Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:24:06

About True Sunlight

Previously known as the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, True Sunlight is the intersection of True Crime, journalism and systematic corruption.  Celebrated journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell are taking their style of reporting beyond Alex Murdaugh and his co-conspirators. We expose the truth wherever it leads giving voice to victims like Mica Francis, Sara Lynn Colucci, and Christa Gilley, while still pursuing justice for all the victims you've met so far like Stephen Smith, Dallas Stoller, and others. True Sunlight is the antithesis of True crime. True Sunlight values accuracy over "access journalism". True Sunlight is shed with empathy — not exploitation. True Sunlight was created as a matter of public service — not just entertainment. While the name of the podcast has changed, our mission, values and team have not. We are simply expanding our horizons while continuing to shine a much needed bright light on crime and corruption wherever it appears. Ranked #1 and #2 globally in 2021 and 2023 respectively as the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, True Sunlight provides unmatched insight into the crimes and criminals exposed on MMP and dives deep into new instances of where crime meets corruption across the US. We empower listeners to understand their legal and judicial systems through investigative journalism while providing tools to hold agencies and public figures accountable in order to change those systems for the better.  Listen on any streaming service or visit TrueSunlight.com to learn more.  Premium Members also get access to searchable case files, written articles with documents, case photos, episode videos and exclusive live experiences with our hosts on lunasharkmedia.com all in one place. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3BdUtOE. And for those just wanting ad-free listening without all the other great content, we now offer ad-free listening on Apple Podcast through a subscription to Luna Shark Plus on the Apple Podcasts App. And we also offer access to exclusive video content through our new YouTube Premiere subscription. Check out our new Luna Shark Merch With a Mission shop at lunasharkmerch.com/ SUNscribe to our free email list to get alerts on bonus episodes, calls to action, new shows and updates. CLICK HERE to learn more: https://bit.ly/3KBM For current & accurate updates: TrueSunlight.com facebook.com/TrueSunlightPodcast/ instagram.com/truesunlightpod/ Twitter.com/mandymatney Twitter.com/elizfarrell youtube.com/@LunaSharkMedia tiktok.com/@lunasharkmedia
