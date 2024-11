TSP #70 - What Happened To Mica In 2018? + How the SC Attorney General Is Failing Domestic Abuse Victims + Murdaugh Madness

Investigative journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell return to the Mica Francis case and to March 23, 2018 … the day of Mica's alleged first attempt at suicide.... Medical records from that day say her husband — pastor JP Miller — called one of Mica's mental health providers at 10 a.m. to say that Mica had stolen JP's credit card, snuck out of the house while he was sleeping, gone ot Dick's Pawn Shop that morning, purchased a gun, received a lesson on how to use it and then tried shooting herself in their front yard. And, like with most everything else in this case, JP's account contains inconsistencies, contradictions and raises a lot of questions. Such as could Mica have done all of that in less than an hour? Mandy and Liz talk about that and what else is contained in the medical records from that day. Also on the show, an update on the Nautilus case — WILL ALEX MURDAUGH AND CORY FLEMING BE REUNITED?!? Plus, Alex finally settled the Mallory Beach boat crash civil liability case and an update on the Beach family's second civil conspiracy case and their request for a judge to step down. Finally, October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and … we're all aware. Now is the time for meaningful change, starting with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson who needs to trade his photo ops with paper dolls for actual action in the courtroom … starting with getting a trial date for the Sara Lynn Colucci case. Episode Resources "SC AG honors fallen victims of domestic violence" article Law & Crime's article on Christa Gilley's murder PRESS Act FAQ's H.R.4250 - PRESS Act NewsNation Interview with JP Miller