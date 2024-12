Murder on Songbird Road revisits the stabbing death of an 11-year-old girl in Southern Illinois and the subsequent arrest and conviction of her father’s fiancée...

About Murder on Songbird Road

Murder on Songbird Road revisits the stabbing death of an 11-year-old girl in Southern Illinois and the subsequent arrest and conviction of her father’s fiancée for the crime. In this series, veteran true-crime host Lauren Bright Pacheco teams up with criminal defense attorney Bob Motta to investigate whether the case—one that tore apart a rural community, sparking controversy, corruption, and ongoing questions—was truly solved, or if an innocent woman remains wrongfully convicted.