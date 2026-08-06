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456 episodes
- Story Submissions: Letsnotmeetstories@gmail.com
Stories in this episode:
I Was Almost a Jogging Path Abductee | BlatantNapping (0:44)
Creepy Encounter on the Nature Trail | alanaperi (5:57)
Stranger Staring Through the Window | runthereszombies (10:52)
I'm Your New Neighbor! | pilot32 (14:59)
Looking Like Harley Quinn Got Me Chased | New-Marsupial-9143 (21:07)
To the Two Dogs Who Helped Me, Thank You! | Inevitable_Squash941 (28:26)
Almost Kidnapped in Jacksonville, FL | MattyIsAsleep (38:11)
Gloomy Morning Walk | Anonymous (44:03)
I Was Almost Kidnapped at the Station | Sea-Narwhal-7019 (49:09)
Patreon Content:
The Red SUV | Anais
I Met Him at a Church Dance | DragonRose824
The Road That Went Nowhere | Tennille
The Man Under the Streetlamp | NLS
The Man Waiting in the Woods | Carlee
Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time stamps are estimates and are not always accurate.
Want Bonus Weekly Stories? Hate Ads? Join our Patreon for only $5 a month for over 100 hours of bonus content, and it's all ad-free!
Follow LNM:
- Twitch - https://twitch.tv/crypticcounty
- Website - https://letsnotmeetpodcast.com/
- Patreon - https://patreon.com/letsnotmeetpodcast
All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online.
The stories shared on this podcast are told from the perspective of the authors. Their accounts and opinions are personal and do not reflect the stance of the production team.
Follow RedHanded on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts. And tell them I sent you. Every week, RedHanded unpacks different murders, disappearances, and criminal conspiracies, with the razor sharp research and the depth that each case deserves. You're gonna love it.
For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code MEET.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. See the reviews, see what stands out, and see if BetterHelp is right for you. Visit BetterHelp.com/NotMeet.
You're going to love Hungryroot as much as I do. For a limited time get 40% off your first order plus get a free item in every box for life. Go to Hungryroot.com/Meet and use code MEET.
Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code MEET.
- Story Submissions: Letsnotmeetstories@gmail.com
Stories in this episode:
The Burglar | dt (0:48)
The Snowplowing Tractor | Anonymous (12:39)
What Where They Going To Do To us? | BrilliantTrash (17:40)
The Man Who Hunted Me | Prior-Emu-5918 (27:19)
The Man Watching Me at Work | Link (32:34)
Creepy Guy In Australia | MDiddly (39:44)
The 3 am Knock at the Window | Beanswtf334 (45:13)
Followed Through the Woods and to the Car | Transwiththeplans (48:47)
Drugged and Kidnapped | Emily (52:11)
Extended Patreon Content:
The Man in the Vintage Red Windbreaker | Roxy
Three Men Surrounded Our Airbnb | Lauren
"You Grab One, I'll Grab The Other" | Edward
The Mystery in the Maine Woods | Rylee
The Man with the Ice Cream Bar | Sage
The Beer Wasn't Worth It | Spokane Lady
Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time stamps are estimates and are not always accurate.
Want Bonus Weekly Stories? Hate Ads? Join our Patreon for only $5 a month for over 100 hours of bonus content, and it's all ad-free!
Follow LNM:
- Twitch - https://twitch.tv/crypticcounty
- Website - https://letsnotmeetpodcast.com/
- Patreon - https://patreon.com/letsnotmeetpodcast
All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online.
The stories shared on this podcast are told from the perspective of the authors. Their accounts and opinions are personal and do not reflect the stance of the production team.
Head to Mood.com, browse their amazing selection of functional gummies, and find the perfect gummy for whatever you're dealing with. And remember to use promo code MEET at checkout to save 20% on your first order.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Don't let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/NOTMEET.
- Story Submissions: Letsnotmeetstories@gmail.com
Stories in this episode:
Midnight Metro Stranger | Teller of Tales (0:42)
The Disappearing Cop | g0ldenxX (8:05)
A "Cop" Pulled Me Over | backup3230 (12:59)
He Had Photos Of Me | goldencrumb (19:45)
The Man in the Truck who Followed Me | Livy5000 (27:24)
I'll Come Back When You're Done with Work | Ghoul (32:52)
Don't Drive Straight Home | thenereidsofneptune (39:28)
Extended Patreon Content:
The Blinds Next Door | Lo
He Was Waiting For Me Outside My School | avil12
Creepy Cowboy | Jen
Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time stamps are estimates and are not always accurate.
Want Bonus Weekly Stories? Hate Ads? Join our Patreon for only $5 a month for over 100 hours of bonus content, and it's all ad-free!
Follow LNM:
- Twitch - https://twitch.tv/crypticcounty
- Website - https://letsnotmeetpodcast.com/
- Patreon - https://patreon.com/letsnotmeetpodcast
- Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsnotmeetcast/
All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online.
The stories shared on this podcast are told from the perspective of the authors. Their accounts and opinions are personal and do not reflect the stance of the production team.
Right now, save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 25% on everything else when you go to Casper.com.
Go to Quince.com/meet for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
To get your new wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to MintMobile.com/meet.
- Story Submissions: Letsnotmeetstories@gmail.com
Stories in this episode:
He Lived in the Barn | quickunderthebed (0:43)
My Roommate's Dog Save Our Lives | _queer_fox (12:59)
The Man on the Trail | LRae (16:27)
Dark and Desolate I15 | Nobadfolks (25:16)
The Time I Chased Off a Kidnapper | ttho95 (31:48)
A Creepy Encounter Saved my Life | Tiny (38:27)
I’ll Take Two 12-inch Subs and a SWAT Team | Psycho Mouse (42:17.)
Why I Hate Baseball | ryanpuckett0 (47:42)
Extended Patreon Content:
He Looked Like a Backstreet Boy | Anonymous
Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time stamps are estimates and are not always accurate.
Want Bonus Weekly Stories? Hate Ads? Join our Patreon for only $5 a month for over 100 hours of bonus content, and it's all ad-free!
Follow LNM:
- Twitch - https://twitch.tv/crypticcounty
- Website - https://letsnotmeetpodcast.com/
- Patreon - https://patreon.com/letsnotmeetpodcast
- Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsnotmeetcast/
All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online.
The stories shared on this podcast are told from the perspective of the authors. Their accounts and opinions are personal and do not reflect the stance of the production team.
Right now, Larineco is offering our listeners up to 50% off at BuyLarine.com/meet.
For a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping AND free treats for life, when you head to Smalls.com/MEET
Head to mood.com, find the functional gummy that matches exactly what you're looking for, and use promo code MEET at checkout to save 20% on your first order.
For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you visit Nutrafol.com and enter promo code MEET.
- Story Submissions: Letsnotmeetstories@gmail.com
Stories in this episode:
Beware the Bike Trails | Egodram (0:43)
Wrong House | gypseekittee-xo (6:16)
Night Hike | SilentHernandez (10:51)
She Appeared out of Nowhere | OkChart1375 (16:54)
Anonymous Threats in the Mail | Glitter_Stilettos31 (21:42)
Rainy Morning Run | Kelsbot (26:38)
Hannah Indiana | sbanyan75 (31:54)
Extended Patreon Content:
The Men in the Forest | Anthony
I Figured Out The Truth Years Later | Rachel
He Followed Me From McDonald's | Nombuu
Alone With a Maintenance Man | Armed and Texan
Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time stamps are estimates and are not always accurate.
Want Bonus Weekly Stories? Hate Ads? Join our Patreon for only $5 a month for over 100 hours of bonus content, and it's all ad-free!
Follow LNM:
- Twitch - https://twitch.tv/crypticcounty
- Website - https://letsnotmeetpodcast.com/
- Patreon - https://patreon.com/letsnotmeetpodcast
- Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/letsnotmeetcast/
All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online.
The stories shared on this podcast are told from the perspective of the authors. Their accounts and opinions are personal and do not reflect the stance of the production team.
Right now, DripDrop is offering podcast listeners 20% off your first order. Go to dripdrop.com and use promo code MEET.
To get your new wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to MintMobile.com/Meet.
For a limited time get 40% off your first order plus get a free item in every box for life. Go to Hungryroot.com/Meet and use code MEET.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Don't let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/NotMeet.
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About Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast
True horror stories written by those who made it out alive. First-person accounts narrated weekly in an anthology of terror and suspense. To hear your story on the show, send it to letsnotmeetstories@gmail.comPodcast website
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