Story Submissions: Letsnotmeetstories@gmail.com

Stories in this episode:

I Was Almost a Jogging Path Abductee | BlatantNapping (0:44)

Creepy Encounter on the Nature Trail | alanaperi (5:57)

Stranger Staring Through the Window | runthereszombies (10:52)

I'm Your New Neighbor! | pilot32 (14:59)

Looking Like Harley Quinn Got Me Chased | New-Marsupial-9143 (21:07)

To the Two Dogs Who Helped Me, Thank You! | Inevitable_Squash941 (28:26)

Almost Kidnapped in Jacksonville, FL | MattyIsAsleep (38:11)

Gloomy Morning Walk | Anonymous (44:03)

I Was Almost Kidnapped at the Station | Sea-Narwhal-7019 (49:09)

Patreon Content:

The Red SUV | Anais

I Met Him at a Church Dance | DragonRose824

The Road That Went Nowhere | Tennille

The Man Under the Streetlamp | NLS

The Man Waiting in the Woods | Carlee

Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time stamps are estimates and are not always accurate.

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All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online.

The stories shared on this podcast are told from the perspective of the authors. Their accounts and opinions are personal and do not reflect the stance of the production team.

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