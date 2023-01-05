Stories in this episode:
- He Held a Shotgun to My Head, by Anonymous (1:19)
- Banned from the E-Bar, by Sarah (9:09)
- Someone Else Was Out There, by Kassidy (16:05)
- The Small-Time Drug Dealer Who Infiltrated My Friend Group, by Ashley (23:16)
- Hungry Taxi Driver, by Alee (33:00)
- The Guy Who Waited in the Shadows, by Michelle (39:51)
- I Dated a Murderer, by Abbie Kat (45:05)
Extended Patreon Content:
- Creepy Coffee Shop Eavesdropper, by spookydook
- A Very Good Restaurant, by Noodles
- A Couple of Bar Stories, by Kayti
- My Horrible Ex and the Useless Cops, by Crystal
- Fake Security, by Leila
- The Scary Man in the Blue Car, by Camaro1611
Due to periodic changes in ad placement, time-stamps are are estimates.
All of the stories you've heard this week were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast is not associated with Reddit or any other message boards online. To submit your story to the show, send it to [email protected]
