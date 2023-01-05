Odd Trails is an anthology of true paranormal stories, narrated by Andrew Tate and Brandon Lanier. Join us every week as we dive into all things weird and other... More
Available Episodes
5 of 75
Episode 74: Humanoid in Appalachia
Stories in this episode:
- I Love Lucy, by Hannah
- He Watches Me Sleep, by Tanner
- Story Submission, by FranPR1811
- Haunted Home, by sugarcones7217
- How Did We See the Same Thing? by Russell
- Story, by Shannon
- Humanoid in Appalachia, by Grace
Submissions: [email protected]
Listen ad-free and support the show for only $5 a month by signing up for our Patreon! You'll also hear episodes at a crystal clear 320 kbps. Head over to patreon.com/oddtrails.
Connect with us on Instagram @oddtrailspodcast or on the Cryptic County Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433173970399259
Check out the other Cryptic County podcasts like Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast and the Old Time Radiocast at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts!
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/trails and get on your way to being your best self.
Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at www.stamps.com. Click the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code TRAILS. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!
All stories were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors.
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1n7wNZGJJ3Oc31O4TYx4x3
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1598762965
5/1/2023
1:04:32
Epsiode 73: My Abduction Story
Stories in this episode:
- Story Submission, by PJT
- My Haunted Family Home, by Leia
- Beezlebub Dream, by Anonymous
- Psychic Revelations, by Bowie
- The Apartment Shadow Man, by Gary
- My Abduction Story, by Anonymous
Submissions: [email protected]
Listen ad-free and support the show for only $5 a month by signing up for our Patreon! You'll also hear episodes at a crystal clear 320 kbps. Head over to patreon.com/oddtrails.
Connect with us on Instagram @oddtrailspodcast or on the Cryptic County Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433173970399259
Check out the other Cryptic County podcasts like Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast and the Old Time Radiocast at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts!
Discover your inner detective when you download June’s Journey for free today on iOS and Android.
Upgrade your sleep with Miracle Made! Go to TryMiracle.com/trails and use the code TRAILS to claim your free 3-piece towel set, and save over 40% off!
Head over to TryFirstLeaf.com/trails to SAVE 50% on your first six bottles of wine, plus free shipping!
All stories were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors.
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1n7wNZGJJ3Oc31O4TYx4x3
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1598762965
4/24/2023
56:07
Episode 72: A Werewolf Sighting
Stories in this episode:
- A Werewolf Sighting, by Terry
- Little Boy Blue, by Anonymous
- I Think I Met the Hat Man, by Sam
- I Didn't Hire Them, by Kyle
- The Missing Ring, by Vidhi
- My Paranormal Experience, by A
Submissions: [email protected]
Listen ad-free and support the show for only $5 a month by signing up for our Patreon! You'll also hear episodes at a crystal clear 320 kbps. Head over to patreon.com/oddtrails.
Connect with us on Instagram @oddtrailspodcast or on the Cryptic County Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433173970399259
Check out the other Cryptic County podcasts like Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast and the Old Time Radiocast at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts!
Discover your inner detective when you download June’s Journey for free today on iOS and Android.
Go to HelloFresh.com/trails50 and use code trails50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
Go to Zocdoc.com/TRAILS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
All stories were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors.
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1n7wNZGJJ3Oc31O4TYx4x3
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1598762965
4/17/2023
59:32
Episode 71: The Spider Woman
Stories in this episode:
- Haunted Ranch or Hallucination, by Kat
- Doppelganger Mom, by Lia
- The Time I Saw Sasquatch, by Cory
- House on the Border Between Worlds, by Anji
- The Spider Woman, by Elizabeth
- My Friend Ford, by Skyler
Submissions: [email protected]
Listen ad-free and support the show for only $5 a month by signing up for our Patreon! You'll also hear episodes at a crystal clear 320 kbps. Head over to patreon.com/oddtrails.
Connect with us on Instagram @oddtrailspodcast or on the Cryptic County Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433173970399259
Check out the other Cryptic County podcasts like Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast and the Old Time Radiocast at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts!
Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com. Click the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code TRAILS. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!
Go to HelloFresh.com/trails50 and use code trails50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
Upgrade your sleep with Miracle Made! Go to TryMiracle.com/TRAILS and use the code TRAILS to claim your free 3-piece towel set and save over 40% off.
All stories were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors.
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1n7wNZGJJ3Oc31O4TYx4x3
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1598762965
4/10/2023
58:35
Episode 70: There Were No Footprints
Stories in this episode:
- Mawmaw’s House, by Hannah
- A Spirit Has Been Following Me, by Amethyst Hulett
- Ouija Story, by Tori
- The Boy in the Mirror, by Elyana
- There Were No Footprints, by Sarah
- Haunted B&B, by Marty
Submissions: [email protected]
Listen ad-free and support the show for only $5 a month by signing up for our Patreon! You'll also hear episodes at a crystal clear 320 kbps. Head over to patreon.com/oddtrails.
Connect with us on Instagram @oddtrailspodcast or on the Cryptic County Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433173970399259
Check out the other Cryptic County podcasts like Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast and the Old Time Radiocast at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts!
Discover your potential with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/TRAILS today to get 10% off your first month.
Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com. Click the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code TRAILS. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!
All stories were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors.
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1n7wNZGJJ3Oc31O4TYx4x3
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1598762965
Odd Trails is an anthology of true paranormal stories, narrated by Andrew Tate and Brandon Lanier. Join us every week as we dive into all things weird and otherworldly. Submit your experiences to [email protected]