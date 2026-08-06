Disappearing cars, UFO Encounters, Astral Projection and MORE!

Stories in this episode:

- The Disappearing Car, by TropicalPixies

- A Family's UFO Encounters, by Adam

- My Grandma Practiced Voodoo in South Louisiana, by Majestic_Welder_20

- I Remember My Parents’ First Kiss Before I Was Born, by DreamGirl94

- I Astrally Projected Where I Wasn't Supposed to, by Zezolive

- The Friend Who Wasn't There, by Gary D.

Submissions: stories@oddtrails.com



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