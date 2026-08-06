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246 episodes
- Disappearing cars, UFO Encounters, Astral Projection and MORE!
Stories in this episode:
- The Disappearing Car, by TropicalPixies
- A Family's UFO Encounters, by Adam
- My Grandma Practiced Voodoo in South Louisiana, by Majestic_Welder_20
- I Remember My Parents’ First Kiss Before I Was Born, by DreamGirl94
- I Astrally Projected Where I Wasn't Supposed to, by Zezolive
- The Friend Who Wasn't There, by Gary D.
Submissions: stories@oddtrails.com
Prefer an ad-free experience? Support the show on Patreon for $5 a month and enjoy higher quality audio. We appreciate you.
Connect with us on Instagram and the Odd Trails Discord.
Find more Cryptic County shows at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com.
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- A listener shares two of their personal Mandela effects, another whose mother seemingly impossibly opens a locked door, a possible Men in Black encounter, and more.
Stories in this episode:
- My Men in Black Story, by iBABY1
- Who Opened the Door? by Ibrahim
- Stalked While Camping, by Accomplished-Ad4334
- I Think a Demon Was Watching Me Sleep, by Sydney
- The Reappearing Book, by Anonymous
- My Own Mandela Effects, by Dana
- A Brief Time Travel, by Atlandios000
Submissions: stories@oddtrails.com
Prefer an ad-free experience? Support the show on Patreon for $5 a month and enjoy higher quality audio. We appreciate you.
Connect with us on Instagram and the Odd Trails Discord.
Find more Cryptic County shows at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com.
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- NPC mall goers, sinister attachments, musical synchronicities, and more.
Stories in this episode:
- The Attachment, by Beautiful_Display371
- Strangeness in Copnenhagen, by Samuel
- When Your Legs Don't Work Like They Used To, by Virtual_Buster
- The Spirit Who Saved Me, by Savannah
- Real-Life NPCs, by itswhowho
- My Strange Experiences, by Beth
- The Place I had Never Been To Before, by The Girl in The Cave
Submissions: stories@oddtrails.com
Prefer an ad-free experience? Support the show on Patreon for $5 a month and enjoy higher quality audio. We appreciate you.
Connect with us on Instagram and the Odd Trails Discord.
Find more Cryptic County shows at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com.
- More mysterious and creepy lights following you too close for comfort, sightings of unknown entities, and one of the most bizarre time shifts we've read. We also discuss more about the Mandela Effect at the end.
Stories in this episode:
- Feeling Surreal, by Archer Daniel Midland
- The Figure at the Top of the Stairs, by TylerTheDebator
- The "Man" in the Kitchen, by DoctorElectronic1934
- Phantom Headlights or Something Else? by Emily
- A Friend's Call, by BlackKnight1078
- It Couldn't Have Been So Fast by Special_Cold7425
Submissions: stories@oddtrails.com
Prefer an ad-free experience? Support the show on Patreon for $5 a month and enjoy higher quality audio. We appreciate you.
Connect with us on Instagram and the Odd Trails Discord.
Find more Cryptic County shows at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com.
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/trails #rulapod
- A big furry forest entity, an attempted kidnapping by a doppelganger, and more!
Stories in this episode:
- My Friend's Haunted House, by Autumn
- The Weirdest Experience of My Life, by lucy
- Little Sister, Don't You Cry, by Shopgirl2026
- What Lives Beyond the Dirt Roads?, by Anonymous
- Two Things I Can't Explain, by MelissaR
Submissions: stories@oddtrails.com
Prefer an ad-free experience? Support the show on Patreon for $5 a month and enjoy higher quality audio. We appreciate you.
Connect with us on Instagram and the Odd Trails Discord.
Find more Cryptic County shows at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com.
To get your new wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to MintMobile.com/Trails.
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About Odd Trails
Odd Trails is a weekly anthology of real ghost stories and true paranormal encounters. Narrated by Andy and Brandon Lanier, each episode features firsthand accounts of hauntings, shadow people, cryptids, aliens, UFO sightings, and unexplained supernatural mysteries. Submit your experience to stories@oddtrails.com.Podcast website
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