Episode 71: The Spider Woman

Stories in this episode: - Haunted Ranch or Hallucination, by Kat - Doppelganger Mom, by Lia - The Time I Saw Sasquatch, by Cory - House on the Border Between Worlds, by Anji - The Spider Woman, by Elizabeth - My Friend Ford, by Skyler Submissions: [email protected] Listen ad-free and support the show for only $5 a month by signing up for our Patreon! You'll also hear episodes at a crystal clear 320 kbps. Head over to patreon.com/oddtrails. Connect with us on Instagram @oddtrailspodcast or on the Cryptic County Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433173970399259 Check out the other Cryptic County podcasts like Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast and the Old Time Radiocast at CrypticCountyPodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts! Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com. Click the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code TRAILS. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show! Go to HelloFresh.com/trails50 and use code trails50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Upgrade your sleep with Miracle Made! Go to TryMiracle.com/TRAILS and use the code TRAILS to claim your free 3-piece towel set and save over 40% off. All stories were narrated and produced with the permission of their respective authors. - Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1n7wNZGJJ3Oc31O4TYx4x3 - Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feed/id1598762965