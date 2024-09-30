In this season ending episode of Happy Face Presents: Two Face, we receive the final update from Michelle Leonard, the DNA Detective. Has she found Becky's father and what does Becky do with all of this information after going on a altering journey? We are left with a heartfelt takeaway from Becky, in her own words. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
34:00
The Letter
In this bonus episode, we hear the bizarre letter Diane wrote to her post-conviction attorney in full read by an actor.
12:25
The Escape
Eric Mason recounts Diane Down's strange escape from prison. Her post conviction attorney, Steve Gorham, shares a bizarre letter written after her trial that changes her story of what happened the night of the shooting.
34:52
Jackpot Match
We revisit Becky's search for her biological father. DNA detective Michelle Leonard presents Becky with thedefinitive answer on her relation to Diane Downs, and we get a surprise match that moves us closer to solving the mystery of Becky's father.
30:24
The Trial
The trial of Diane Downs begins, sparking a media circus as reporters scramble for details. Christie Downs makes a remarkable recovery from her stroke and is able to testify in front of the jurors.
What would you do if you learned you were adopted, your biological mother was a convicted murderer and your father’s true identity was a mystery? This is what happened to Becky Babcock, the daughter of the infamous Diane Downs. Join Melissa Moore, host of Happy Face Season 1, as she helps Becky unravel the strange tale of her family, searching for answers to decades-old mysteries that remain unanswered in the modern day.