Mystery Man

In this season ending episode of Happy Face Presents: Two Face, we receive the final update from Michelle Leonard, the DNA Detective. Has she found Becky's father and what does Becky do with all of this information after going on a altering journey? We are left with a heartfelt takeaway from Becky, in her own words.