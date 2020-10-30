Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch in the App
Listen to Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

Podcast Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch
Podcast Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

Wondery
add
We’re at our most vulnerable when we go to our doctors. We trust the person at the other end of that scalpel. We trust the hospital. We trust the system.Christo... More
Health & FitnessMedicineTrue CrimeNewsSociety & Culture
We’re at our most vulnerable when we go to our doctors. We trust the person at the other end of that scalpel. We trust the hospital. We trust the system.Christo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Introducing Foretold: Can a fortuneteller change her future?
    Foretold is a deeply engrossing podcast that follows the life of Paulina Stevens, a Romani fortune teller as she makes the extraordinary decision to leave her community. In this preview feature we begin with a frantic meeting in a cafe where a panicked Paulina blurts out she has escaped her family's psychic shop with her children, that she is a scam artist born and bred, that she was in an arranged marriage and taken out of school in the 6th grade to prepare for a life pre-determined for her. And so begins the journey to unpack each of those claims, learning about the context and culture of Romani people (commonly known as the pejorative 'Gypsy') along the way. This podcast explores cultural identity, evolution of culture, women's roles, modernization and tradition, and group dynamics --all wrapped up in a compelling and universally relatable life story of a unique woman who is curious about the world and yet metaphysically and culturally connected to her people's history. Listen and follow Foretold at latimes.com/foretold or wherever you get your podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    8:04
  • The Cast of Dr. Death, Live from Hollywood | 13
    Reporter and host of Dr. Death, Laura Beil, moderates a panel discussion with the show’s main cast and writer: Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, Grace Gummer, Hubert Point-du-Jour, and showrunner Patrick MacManus.. From a rooftop premiere in Hollywood, they talk about how they captured the story of Dr. Duntsch, and why doctors are the real heroes. All eight episodes of the television series based on the podcast Dr Death are out now on Peacock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/20/2021
    43:34
  • AnnaSophia Robb Meets Michelle Shughart | 12
    The television series based on the podcast Dr Death premieres on Peacock on July 15th. For the first time in this episode Dallas District Attorney  Michelle Shughart  meets the actress who plays her in the series, AnnaSophia Robb.The two discuss what this case was like and Shughart’s fight for justice.   See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/15/2021
    38:25
  • Christian Slater Meets Dr. Randall Kirby | 11
    The television series based on the podcast "Dr Death" premieres on Peacock on July 15th. For the first time Dr. Randall Kirby sits down for an intimate conversation with the man who plays him on screen, actor Christian Slater. The two discuss how Slater prepared for the role and what the television show got right - right down to the cowboy boots.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/13/2021
    26:21
  • Introducing: Dr. Death Season 2
    If someone you love is diagnosed with cancer you want them to get the best treatment from the best doctors. In 2013, patients in Michigan thought Farid Fata was that doctor. Between his prestigious education, years of experience and pleasant bedside manner, Fata was everything you could want in a doctor. But he was not who he appeared to be. From Wondery, this is the story of hundreds of patients in Michigan, a doctor, and a poisonous secret. Laura Beil, returns with a second season of the award-winning series “Dr Death.”You can listen to all six episodes of Dr. Death Season 2 exclusively on Amazon Music.Or you can listen ad-free to Dr. Death and many other award winning shows from Wondery by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/drdeathSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/30/2020
    2:16

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

We’re at our most vulnerable when we go to our doctors. We trust the person at the other end of that scalpel. We trust the hospital. We trust the system.

Christopher Duntsch was a neurosurgeon who radiated confidence. He claimed he was the best in Dallas. If you had back pain, and had tried everything else, Dr. Duntsch could give you the spine surgery that would take your pain away.

But soon his patients started to experience complications, and the system failed to protect them. Which begs the question: who - or what - is that system meant to protect?

From Wondery, the network behind the hit podcast Dirty John, DR. DEATH is a story about a charming surgeon, 33 patients and a spineless system. Reported and hosted by Laura Beil.

Listen to Dr. Death Seasons 2 and 3 exclusively on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Join Wondery+ at https://wondery.app.link/drdeath

Podcast website

Listen to Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch, AP Newswatch: Top Stories from the Associated Press and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch: Podcasts in Family