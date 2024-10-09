When Luke and Chloe head out of town, Melon is thrilled that she gets to spend the weekend at the Luxury Dog Spa & Hotel. However, when she arrives, she learns that the spa is actually a front for the Canine Crew Spy Division. And what’s more, there’s a new super villain who is pretty upset with Melon. (with special guests: Mary Holland, Greg Hildreth & Cal Shapiro)Please support us by supporting our sponsors!Listen to Melon's House Party on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/melons-house-party/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

When a cursed doll named Lavinia arrives at the house, things get a little scary. With Lavinia’s help, Melon and her friends must figure out how to protect the house from the looming curse. (with special guests: Lauren Lapkus and Aaron Encinas)Please support us by supporting our sponsors!Listen to Melon's House Party on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/melons-house-party/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

When Melon learns that the baby is going to be born bigger than her, she feels dejected about her small stature. However, when she takes a growth elixir, things start to spiral out of control. (with special guest: Jo Lampert).Listen to Melon's House Party on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/melons-house-party/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Wall Calendar’s year is over, but when Luke and Chloe try to throw her out, the house is sent into chaos. Melon uses a magic spell to bring the house to life and leads the charge to find a new place to live. (with special guests: Rory O’Malley and Aisha Jackson)Please support us by supporting our sponsors!Listen to Melon's House Party on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/melons-house-party/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Melon and the house arrive at Mom’s Farm and decide that it will be a wonderful place for them to live. However, when they learn that Luke and Chloe had their baby, Melon and the house feel the pull to go back. But will they make it home before the spell wears off? (with special guests: Rory O’Malley and Megan Hilty)Please support us by supporting our sponsors!Listen to Melon's House Party on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/melons-house-party/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Melon's House Party

Welcome to Melon’s House Party! Did you know that the objects in your house sing and speak all day long? They just do so in a key only dogs can hear. Enter, Melon, an eight pound dog with a thousand pound heart who is the key to a world that lives right under our noses! She lives in a world full of friends; an always singing record player, a soulless computer, her bookshelf therapist and many more. But her best friend in the world is Couch. No musical adventure is too big for Melon and Couch as long as they can figure out a way to do it together. As Melon learns about herself and the world around her, she shows us how to appreciate the little things in life and the importance of friendship and family.Listen to Melon's House Party on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/melons-house-party/ now.