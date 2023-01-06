We love true crime stories that have a plot twist or shocking turn of events and we hate the people responsible for them. Hosted by twin sisters who are determi...
Quinn Gray
Reid Gray came home from work to find a ransom note from 3 men who had his wife captive. This starts a 3 day nightmare and will end up changing the couples lives forever. This is the bizarre kidnapping of Quinn Gray.
Judy Smith
In 1997, Judy Smith went to Philadelphia with her husband Jeffrey so he could attend a work conference. While he was at the conference, Judy went sightseeing, and mysteriously vanished. There were several bizarre sightings of her in the area, but none of them panned out, leaving Jeffrey & her kids were baffled about where she could be. Months later her body was found...but not in Philadelphia. In fact, not in Pennsylvania...How did she get there? And why?
Nick Rossi
Nick Alahverdian grew up jumping from abusive foster home to abusive foster home but he came out on the other side and as an adult he fought to change the foster care system —catching the attention of several high profile politicians, but Nick had a dirty secret that several people came forward about, and eventually the cops and even FBI wanted answers. Unfortunately, he died in February 2020…or so we thought...
This story is bizarre and current with updates expected later this month! Don’t worry, we’ll get you up to speed
Sonya Ivanoff
At 1am on August 10, 2003, Sonya Ivanoff left her friend's house to walk home. Along the way she saw a girl she knew smoking on her front porch. The two exchanged pleasantries when a car pulled up next to Sonya. The acquaintance watched her get in and had no idea this would make her the star witness in Sonya's murder case. When it took police over a month to follow up on this incident, the witness knew something sketchy was going on because the car Sonya got into was all too familiar...
Your Creepy Stories 2
Today we're reading your scary stories! A group of friends explore an old psychiatric hospital/daycare (dope combination!) and what they find is terrifying and frankly, pretty sad. We also tell you about a friend who was approached by a murderer looking for his next victim but was spared thanks to her dog, Baxter. Lastly, you'll hear about not one, but TWO creeps who used social media to harass women in a segment we call "entitled, delusional men with no boundaries".
Thank you so much to everyone who allowed us to share these stories! If you have a story to submit, e-mail [email protected]
