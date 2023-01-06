Sonya Ivanoff

At 1am on August 10, 2003, Sonya Ivanoff left her friend's house to walk home. Along the way she saw a girl she knew smoking on her front porch. The two exchanged pleasantries when a car pulled up next to Sonya. The acquaintance watched her get in and had no idea this would make her the star witness in Sonya's murder case. When it took police over a month to follow up on this incident, the witness knew something sketchy was going on because the car Sonya got into was all too familiar...