Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyPeople are the Worst
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
People are the Worst
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

People are the Worst

Cloud10
ComedyTrue Crime
People are the Worst
Latest episode

231 episodes

  • People are the Worst

    Donna Ferres | 219

    08/06/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    On August 2, 1979 at 3:30 a.m. Donna Ferres was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven when a man walked through the door. He kept his hat low and his head down, immediately making her uncomfortable, but when he asked about her sister—by name—Donna’s guard came down.

    They made small talk, but when Donna asked his name, he wouldn’t tell her. Then he walked outside, lifted the hood of his perfectly functioning car, and returned to the store with a request: to help him start his car.

    Research Assistance: Molly McGuigan

    Join the Patreon ,

    Shop merch

    Socials: TikTok ; Instagram

    Sponsors:

    -Goodles: ⁠⁠⁠Goodles.com⁠⁠⁠ Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers

    -OSEA: ⁠⁠⁠Oseamalibu.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order

    -Quince: ⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/theworst⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping + 365-day returns

    -Ruggable: ⁠⁠⁠Ruggable.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code PATW for 10% off your first order

    -Shopify: ⁠⁠⁠Shopify.com/WORST⁠⁠⁠ for a $1/month trial

    -TaskRabbit: ⁠⁠⁠Taskrabbit.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task

    -Zenni: ⁠⁠⁠Zenni.com/podcast⁠⁠⁠ use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    ⁠⁠⁠Click here⁠⁠⁠ for a full list of sponsors and discount codes
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • People are the Worst

    Am I The Worst? | 7

    07/31/2026 | 19 mins.
    Imagine donating to a cause and accidentally donating 100x more than you meant to...

    Click here for the original post

    Click here for the GoFundMe

    Sponsors:

    -Goodles: ⁠⁠⁠Goodles.com⁠⁠⁠ Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers

    -OSEA: ⁠⁠⁠Oseamalibu.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order

    -Quince: ⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/theworst⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping + 365-day returns

    -Ruggable: ⁠⁠⁠Ruggable.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code PATW for 10% off your first order

    -Shopify: ⁠⁠⁠Shopify.com/WORST⁠⁠⁠ for a $1/month trial

    -TaskRabbit: ⁠⁠⁠Taskrabbit.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task

    -Zenni: ⁠⁠⁠Zenni.com/podcast⁠⁠⁠ use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    ⁠⁠⁠Click here⁠⁠⁠ for a full list of sponsors and discount codes
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • People are the Worst

    Shannon Melendi | 218

    07/30/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    In 1994, 19-year-old Emory University student, Shannon Melendi, was working as a scorekeeper at a softball game when she left in between games and never came back. She seemingly vanished without a trace until 10 days later when an anonymous phone call came in from a man claiming to have her. And he did...he even left proof. This kicks the investigation into high gear and would become Georgia's first "no body" murder conviction.

    Click here to sign the change.org petition to keep Shannon's killer behind bars!

    Sponsors:

    -Goodles: ⁠⁠Goodles.com⁠⁠ Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers

    -OSEA: ⁠⁠Oseamalibu.com⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order

    -Quince: ⁠⁠Quince.com/theworst⁠⁠ for free shipping + 365-day returns

    -Ruggable: ⁠⁠Ruggable.com⁠⁠ Use code PATW for 10% off your first order

    -Shopify: ⁠⁠Shopify.com/WORST⁠⁠ for a $1/month trial

    -TaskRabbit: ⁠⁠Taskrabbit.com⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task

    -Zenni: ⁠⁠Zenni.com/podcast⁠⁠ use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    ⁠⁠Click here⁠⁠ for a full list of sponsors and discount codes
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • People are the Worst

    Jennifer Holliday & Ana Franklin | 217

    07/23/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    In 2005, 27-year-old EMT, Jennifer Holliday, was living in Lufkin, TX with her son and 18-year-old cousin, Ana Franklin.

    On the night of May 29th, Jennifer was picking Ana up from a babysitting job when they decided to stop at a convenience store for a midnight snack. They had no idea that while making this (very) innocent errand there was a dangerous man watching them. What followed was a series of terrifying events, AND one of the most remarkable survival strategies you'll ever hear.

    Produced by Jacob Hollabaugh

    -Goodles: ⁠Goodles.com⁠ Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers

    -OSEA: ⁠Oseamalibu.com⁠ Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order

    -Quince: ⁠Quince.com/theworst⁠ for free shipping + 365-day returns

    -Ruggable: ⁠Ruggable.com⁠ Use code PATW for 10% off your first order

    -Shopify: ⁠Shopify.com/WORST⁠ for a $1/month trial

    -TaskRabbit: ⁠Taskrabbit.com⁠ Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task

    -Zenni: ⁠Zenni.com/podcast⁠ use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    ⁠Click here⁠ for a full list of sponsors and discount codes

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • People are the Worst

    Bonnie Hood | 216

    07/16/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    In August 1990, a small mountain town in California was shocked when two people were shot at the beloved Camp Nelson Lodge, a retreat in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The victims: the owner, Bonnie Hood, and the lodge's handyman, Rudy Manuel. Investigators speak to the staff and patrons of the lodge and learn about a stranger that everyone seemed to notice. They finally find out that he is an out-of-towner Bruce Beauchamp, but his connection makes no sense. Before we find the truth, a slew of secrets come out and there will be a 3rd shooting.

    Produced by Jacob Hollabaugh

    -Goodles: Goodles.com Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers

    -OSEA: Oseamalibu.com Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order

    -Quince: Quince.com/theworst for free shipping + 365-day returns

    -Ruggable: Ruggable.com Use code PATW for 10% off your first order

    -Shopify: Shopify.com/WORST for a $1/month trial

    -TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task

    -Zenni: Zenni.com/podcast use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    Click here for a full list of sponsors and discount codes

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About People are the Worst
People are the Worst is the true crime podcast where nothing is ever as it seems. Each episode we dive into a case with a shocking twist that will leave you baffled. From unexpected killers to badass survivors to mind-bending reveals, we uncover the most jaw-dropping, batsh!t stories in the world of crime. Hosted by identical twins who love a shock factor and hate most people. Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and anywhere else you get podcasts!
ComedyTrue Crime

Listen to People are the Worst, SmartLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
People are the Worst: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Up And Adam!
    Up And Adam!
    Arts, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:03:24 AM
A company fromMADSACK