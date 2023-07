Your Creepy Stories 2

Today we're reading your scary stories! A group of friends explore an old psychiatric hospital/daycare (dope combination!) and what they find is terrifying and frankly, pretty sad. We also tell you about a friend who was approached by a murderer looking for his next victim but was spared thanks to her dog, Baxter. Lastly, you'll hear about not one, but TWO creeps who used social media to harass women in a segment we call "entitled, delusional men with no boundaries". Thank you so much to everyone who allowed us to share these stories!