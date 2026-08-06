On August 2, 1979 at 3:30 a.m. Donna Ferres was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven when a man walked through the door. He kept his hat low and his head down, immediately making her uncomfortable, but when he asked about her sister—by name—Donna’s guard came down.



They made small talk, but when Donna asked his name, he wouldn’t tell her. Then he walked outside, lifted the hood of his perfectly functioning car, and returned to the store with a request: to help him start his car.



Research Assistance: Molly McGuigan



Join the Patreon ,



Shop merch



Socials: TikTok ; Instagram



Sponsors:



-Goodles: ⁠⁠⁠Goodles.com⁠⁠⁠ Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers



-OSEA: ⁠⁠⁠Oseamalibu.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order



-Quince: ⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/theworst⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping + 365-day returns



-Ruggable: ⁠⁠⁠Ruggable.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code PATW for 10% off your first order



-Shopify: ⁠⁠⁠Shopify.com/WORST⁠⁠⁠ for a $1/month trial



-TaskRabbit: ⁠⁠⁠Taskrabbit.com⁠⁠⁠ Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task



-Zenni: ⁠⁠⁠Zenni.com/podcast⁠⁠⁠ use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order



⁠⁠⁠Click here⁠⁠⁠ for a full list of sponsors and discount codes

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices