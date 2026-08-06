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231 episodes
- On August 2, 1979 at 3:30 a.m. Donna Ferres was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven when a man walked through the door. He kept his hat low and his head down, immediately making her uncomfortable, but when he asked about her sister—by name—Donna’s guard came down.
They made small talk, but when Donna asked his name, he wouldn’t tell her. Then he walked outside, lifted the hood of his perfectly functioning car, and returned to the store with a request: to help him start his car.
Research Assistance: Molly McGuigan
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- Imagine donating to a cause and accidentally donating 100x more than you meant to...
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- In 1994, 19-year-old Emory University student, Shannon Melendi, was working as a scorekeeper at a softball game when she left in between games and never came back. She seemingly vanished without a trace until 10 days later when an anonymous phone call came in from a man claiming to have her. And he did...he even left proof. This kicks the investigation into high gear and would become Georgia's first "no body" murder conviction.
Click here to sign the change.org petition to keep Shannon's killer behind bars!
Sponsors:
-Goodles: Goodles.com Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers
-OSEA: Oseamalibu.com Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order
-Quince: Quince.com/theworst for free shipping + 365-day returns
-Ruggable: Ruggable.com Use code PATW for 10% off your first order
-Shopify: Shopify.com/WORST for a $1/month trial
-TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task
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Click here for a full list of sponsors and discount codes
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- In 2005, 27-year-old EMT, Jennifer Holliday, was living in Lufkin, TX with her son and 18-year-old cousin, Ana Franklin.
On the night of May 29th, Jennifer was picking Ana up from a babysitting job when they decided to stop at a convenience store for a midnight snack. They had no idea that while making this (very) innocent errand there was a dangerous man watching them. What followed was a series of terrifying events, AND one of the most remarkable survival strategies you'll ever hear.
Produced by Jacob Hollabaugh
-Goodles: Goodles.com Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers
-OSEA: Oseamalibu.com Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order
-Quince: Quince.com/theworst for free shipping + 365-day returns
-Ruggable: Ruggable.com Use code PATW for 10% off your first order
-Shopify: Shopify.com/WORST for a $1/month trial
-TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task
-Zenni: Zenni.com/podcast use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order
Click here for a full list of sponsors and discount codes
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In August 1990, a small mountain town in California was shocked when two people were shot at the beloved Camp Nelson Lodge, a retreat in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The victims: the owner, Bonnie Hood, and the lodge's handyman, Rudy Manuel. Investigators speak to the staff and patrons of the lodge and learn about a stranger that everyone seemed to notice. They finally find out that he is an out-of-towner Bruce Beauchamp, but his connection makes no sense. Before we find the truth, a slew of secrets come out and there will be a 3rd shooting.
Produced by Jacob Hollabaugh
-Goodles: Goodles.com Available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers
-OSEA: Oseamalibu.com Use code THEWORST for 10% off your first order
-Quince: Quince.com/theworst for free shipping + 365-day returns
-Ruggable: Ruggable.com Use code PATW for 10% off your first order
-Shopify: Shopify.com/WORST for a $1/month trial
-TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com Use code THEWORST for $15 off your first task
-Zenni: Zenni.com/podcast use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order
Click here for a full list of sponsors and discount codes
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About People are the Worst
People are the Worst is the true crime podcast where nothing is ever as it seems. Each episode we dive into a case with a shocking twist that will leave you baffled. From unexpected killers to badass survivors to mind-bending reveals, we uncover the most jaw-dropping, batsh!t stories in the world of crime. Hosted by identical twins who love a shock factor and hate most people. Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and anywhere else you get podcasts!
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