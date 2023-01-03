Paper Ghosts: The Texas Teen Murders

When a young college student’s car was abandoned on the side of a busy midwest highway in 1992, police figured it was a runaway case. Nine days later, she was f... More
Is Serial Killer Larry Hall Connected to Tammy’s Murder?
Law enforcement investigating Tammy Zywicki's murder spent decades looking into known and suspected serial killers operating in the Midwest. Among them was Larry Dwayne Hall, who authorities have long suspected may be responsible for kidnapping and murdering more than 50 women in the '80s and early '90s. Was Tammy one of them?
3/29/2023
19:43
Remembering Tammy Zywicki
Tammy Zywicki was more than just a headline. In this bonus episode, hear friends and loved ones share their favorite memories of the playful, strong-willed soccer player who was obsessed with cats and knew how to break the ice.
3/22/2023
21:05
One of Their Own
A bombshell revelation upends long held speculation about Tammy's killer, as the most promising suspect yet is revealed. Phelps discusses everything he's learned about Tammy's case thus far, and explains why an arrest could be imminent. Plus, Tammy's friends and loved ones reflect on the significance of 30 years after her murder, and share what they think she'd be doing today.
3/15/2023
33:15
The Reckoning
Investigators working Tammy's case take a big risk in an effort to match her killer's DNA. Phelps and former Master Sergeant Marty McCarthy have a heated conversation about the issues with his prime suspect, as a former detective comes forward with a troubling new claim.
3/8/2023
39:20
A New Investigation
Tammy's case gets a second look from a seasoned group of exclusive investigators, who cast doubt on several core theories and point the Illinois State Police in a new direction. Phelps digs further into two key suspects, and pushes law enforcement on why they didn't do more to exonerate an innocent man.
When a young college student’s car was abandoned on the side of a busy midwest highway in 1992, police figured it was a runaway case. Nine days later, she was found brutally murdered, nearly 500 miles away. In season 3 of PAPER GHOSTS, investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling true crime author M. William Phelps digs deep into the murder of Tammy Jo Zywicki and uncovers a murky police investigation, a pool of new suspects, and a community of people still desperate for answers.