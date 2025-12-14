Kouri Richins has been accused of poisoning her husband, then posing as a “grieving widow” by writing a children’s book about grief. Though Kouri has yet to go to trial, evidence continues to build. From allegedly buying fentanyl from their housekeeper to recording her murder plans in a notebook, she seems to be digging her own grave…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Emily and Shane are discussing Nathan Carman, the boy that was accused of fatally shooting his grandfather in 2013 before murdering his mother three years later. Was his grandfather's $42 million fortune his incentive to commit the first murder? Did he abandon his mother in the middle of the ocean because she knew his secret? When Nathan committed suicide in his jail cell, did that prove his guilt?

If you're binging Murdaugh: Death in the Family, we're giving you an inside look at the case and behind the scenes of the series that has us questioning everything

Emily Simpson may bring the receipts on RHOC, but in her podcast “Legally Brunette” Emily and her attorney husband Shane bring the cold hard evidence. Backed by their respective law degrees, Emily and Shane pick apart the true crime stories you can’t get enough of! Whether you believe the defense or the prosecution, they explain the charges, the counts, the plea deals, and the appeals! From high profile crimes to celebrity court cases, you are hereby sentenced to a front row seat in trials around the world, without all the legal fees and jail time! So don’t call your next witness, call your bestie and tune into the podcast that takes you from Real Housewives to True Crime. Court is now in session and this couple is nowhere near resting their case!