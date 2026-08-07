Pretend - a true crime podcast about con artists

My friend Joe sells real estate. He called me about one of his clients, a retired nurse who was selling her house, because something about her story wasn't sitting right with him. She'd lost her savings to a man named Edward Smog. Found her online, quoted her scripture, told her he was her way out of debt.



By the time I got involved, she was out a hundred and fifty grand. Now a new scammer is coming after her. She believes he's an offshore oil rig worker, and they're going to get married. I'm trying to stop him before he takes any more of her money.



If you or someone you love is being targeted, here's where to go.



To report it, the FBI runs the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, and the FTC takes reports at reportfraud.ftc.gov.



If you want to talk to a real person for free, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline run by the Department of Justice at 833-372-8311, seven days a week, 6am to 11pm Eastern. You can also reach the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360.



Tips for your elderly parents:



No real grant, agency, or lottery ever asks you to pay a fee to get money.



Gift cards, wire transfers to strangers, and crypto are how scammers get paid. Full stop.



If you've never met someone in person on a live video call, assume you don't know who they are.



Ask for that video call right now, not later. Take a screenshot of their photos and run a reverse image search. The excuses will tell you everything.



And before any money moves, tell one person who loves you. Out loud. The scam only survives in the quiet.



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