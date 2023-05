Pretend - a true crime podcast about con artists

1301: The Real Catch Me If You Can part 9 (update)

Frank is Back! This update episode is loaded with new allegations and never-before-told capers. Like the time Frank Abagnale: Impersonated a cop with a paper badge and a toy gun. Posed as a pilot to work at a preschool Took a group of teachers on an "all-expense paid" trip to Puerto Rico Ababnale's true life story is featured in the New York Post. Frank Abagnale is getting national attention. Just this month, the New York Post published an article citing an 87-page file of old newspaper clippings, court documents, and letters — from airlines, university officials, government sources, and others. Here's a link to the article written by Abby Ellin. ACFE - Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention Conference | event link Plus, there's a huge announcement at the end. Abagnale was featured as the keynote speaker at an upcoming fraud ACFE conference in Ohio. The ACFE organizers contacted me and asked if I could speak after Abagnale. So, of course, I said yes! Stick around till the end of the episode to get an update on the event. Abagnale featured in STR8DADVIBES We end the episode with a song inspired by my 'Real Catch Me If You Can' Series. STR8 DAD VIBES by KENDONTCRY