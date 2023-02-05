Pretend - a true crime podcast about con artists

PRETEND exposes the masterminds behind some of the most notorious scams and cons. From cult leaders to con artists and undercover FBI agents, this podcast pulls... More
1304: The Cuban Spy part 2
5/9/2023
29:33
1303: The Cuban Spy part 1
You've probably never heard the name Ana Montes because the FBI arrested her just ten days after 9/11. "Ana Montes, I believe, was one of the most dangerous American spies, period. And I would argue, the most dangerous female spy." - Jim Popkin is a long-time journalist and author of "Codename Blue Wren," the story of Ana Montes, the Cuban Spy.
Ana Belen Montes spied on the US for Cuba for 17 years. Find out what made her so dangerous and how she spied on the Cubans from within the US intelligence community.
5/2/2023
31:20
1302: The Real Catch Me If You Can - The Promissory Note
Virginia Morris, a retired real estate agent from Houston, Texas, doesn't want me to use her real name. She claims Frank Abagnale scammed her out of $20,000 through a bogus investment scheme. Virginia spent years suing Abagnale, trying to recover her money. However, she was unsuccessful. Abagnale ignored the court summons and failed to appear in court.
So, Virginia did what anyone who lost more than $20,000 would do. She showed up at one of Frank Abagnale's speaking events and confronted him.
4/25/2023
20:00
1301: The Real Catch Me If You Can part 9 (update)
Frank is Back!
This update episode is loaded with new allegations and never-before-told capers. Like the time Frank Abagnale:
Impersonated a cop with a paper badge and a toy gun.
Posed as a pilot to work at a preschool
Took a group of teachers on an "all-expense paid" trip to Puerto Rico
Ababnale's true life story is featured in the New York Post.
Frank Abagnale is getting national attention. Just this month, the New York Post published an article citing an 87-page file of old newspaper clippings, court documents, and letters — from airlines, university officials, government sources, and others. Here's a link to the article written by Abby Ellin.
ACFE - Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention Conference | event link
Plus, there's a huge announcement at the end. Abagnale was featured as the keynote speaker at an upcoming fraud ACFE conference in Ohio. The ACFE organizers contacted me and asked if I could speak after Abagnale. So, of course, I said yes! Stick around till the end of the episode to get an update on the event.
Abagnale featured in STR8DADVIBES
We end the episode with a song inspired by my 'Real Catch Me If You Can' Series.
STR8 DAD VIBES by KENDONTCRY
4/18/2023
49:53
S1215- The Proxy part 2
In today's episode, we will talk about how to treat perpetrators of Munchausen by Proxy—if that's even possible. And also, what happens when you suspect a mother of abuse? Should you report it? And what happens if you get it wrong? We're going to get into it all of this. Plus, we'll talk about Hope Ybarra's downfall.
Munchausen Support:
https://www.munchausensupport.com/resources/
About Pretend - a true crime podcast about con artists
