Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder

On Halloween 1975, 15-year-old Martha Moxley is found bludgeoned to death just steps from her home in the ritzy Belle Haven neighborhood of Greenwich, Connecticut. The weapon of choice? A golf club. In the wake of the brutal murder, Greenwich police, more used to handing out traffic citations than conducting homicide investigations, find themselves in over their heads. 27 years after Martha's death, the case makes headlines again when Michael Skakel, neighbor to the Moxleys and relative of the Kennedy family, is convicted of Martha's murder, a crime he says he didn't commit. After serving over 11 years in prison, Michael Skakel's conviction is overturned. Which raises the question of the series - if he didn't kill Martha Moxley, who did? Veteran journalist Andrew Goldman has spent the last decade reinvestigating the improbable series of events that led to Michael Skakel's murder conviction for murder and exploring alternate suspects. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Martha's murder, this 12-episode series features original interviews, newly unsealed evidence, and an exclusive interview with Michael Skakel, who's never before spoken publicly about the case.Episode 2 drops on Tuesday, November 11. New episodes every Tuesday, through January 20, 2026.

As the investigation into Martha Moxley's murder picks up steam, Greenwich investigators round up friends, family, and neighborhood oddballs for questioning. Based on those interviews, police piece together a timeline of her final hours. Attention quickly turns to Belle Haven teen Tommy Skakel, Martha's neighbor and the last known person to see her on Mischief Night. Under intense police questioning and hooked up to a polygraph machine, Tommy remains calm and collected - but there are pieces of his story that aren't adding up.Episode 3 drops on Tuesday, November 18. New episodes every Tuesday, through January 20, 2026.

Spring and summer of 1976 pass without an arrest in the Moxley case. With the one-year anniversary of Martha's murder rapidly approaching, law enforcement turns its focus to former Skakel tutor Ken Littleton. The formerly clean-cut Littleton's life is in turmoil, following a debauched summer on Nantucket and a subsequent arrest. Back in Greenwich, Ken is fired from his job and finds himself at the epicenter of the Moxley investigation.Episode 4 drops on Tuesday, November 25. New episodes every Tuesday, through January 20, 2026.

As the police continue to pursue Ken Littleton, Skakel family lawyer Tom Sheridan hires private investigators to take a fresh look at the Moxley case, in hopes of clearing the Skakel name once and for all. Intended to be confidential, the report prepared by Sutton Associates soon finds its way into the papers - and the hands of celebrity crime journalist Dominick Dunne. Its bombshell contents turn the spotlight back towards the Skakel family – and for the first time, Michael finds himself under suspicion.Episode 5 drops on Tuesday, December 2. New episodes every Tuesday, through January 20, 2026.

The night before Halloween 1975, 15-year-old Martha Moxley was found bludgeoned to death outside her family’s home in the tony Greenwich, Connecticut, enclave of Belle Haven. The local police, used to dealing more with traffic stops than a high-profile murder, grappled with a lack of forensic evidence – or a motive. They had their suspects of course. The creepy neighbor. The eldest teenage son of the Skakel family next door. The Skakel children’s burly tutor. But without concrete evidence or a confession, the case stalled out. For decades, it remained unsolved and it seemed like no one would ever be charged with her killing. But then, a series of improbable events involving, among others, Dominick Dunne, William Kennedy Smith, and Mark Fuhrman, compounded to deliver the public a new suspect – 39-year-old Michael Skakel, who’d been 15, like Martha, at the time of the crime. The arrest made national headlines – and not just because Michael Skakel was an accused killer. He was also a cousin of the Kennedys. Skakel’s 2002 high-profile murder trial was a media feeding frenzy. Reporters wondered – would this rich, privileged son of a scion get away with it? Despite flimsy evidence and witnesses with questionable backgrounds, a jury convicted Michael. For many, it felt like a fitting end to the Moxley case. Finally, justice was served. Sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, Michael Skakel, who’d always proclaimed his innocence, fought for his freedom. In 2018, his conviction was overturned – and prosecutors declined to re-prosecute. Innocent in the eyes of the law, Michael remains guilty in the eyes of many. Where does the truth lie? Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, is an immersive, fresh take on this infamous case. The series is hosted by veteran journalist Andrew Goldman, hired a decade ago by Skakel’s cousin RFK Jr. to research a book about the case. But after the book was published, Goldman found he couldn’t let it go. New episodes every Tuesday through January 20, 2026.