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Park Predators

Audiochuck
True Crime
Park Predators
Latest episode

173 episodes

  • Park Predators

    The Fish

    08/04/2026 | 25 mins.
    When three Minnesota game wardens are gunned down in front of multiple witnesses, a small town is split on one pivotal question…could a popular catfish be to blame?

    View source material and photos for this episode at: parkpredators.com/the-fish

    Did you know you can listen to Park Predators ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Park Predators is an Audiochuck production. 

    Connect with us on social media:

    Instagram: @parkpredators | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @ParkPredators | @audiochuck

    Facebook: /ParkPredators  | /audiochuckllc

    TikTok: @audiochuck

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Park Predators

    The Adirondacks

    07/28/2026 | 42 mins.
    When young people start turning up dead or missing in New York state’s Adirondack Mountains in the summer of 1973, police have a suspect in their sights rather quickly. The motive behind the madman’s crime spree may never fully be known.

    View source material and photos for this episode at: parkpredators.com/the-adirondacks

    Did you know you can listen to Park Predators ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Park Predators is an Audiochuck production. 

    Connect with us on social media:

    Instagram: @parkpredators | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @ParkPredators | @audiochuck

    Facebook: /ParkPredators  | /audiochuckllc

    TikTok: @audiochuck

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Park Predators

    The Duo

    07/21/2026 | 31 mins.
    Two friends go camping in a California national forest, but only one returns alive. A wildfire, confusing accounts, and buried evidence nearly stand between authorities and the truth…but despite a young man’s best efforts to conceal his actions, justice prevails.

    View source material and photos for this episode at: parkpredators.com/the-duo

    Did you know you can listen to Park Predators ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Park Predators is an Audiochuck production. 

    Connect with us on social media:

    Instagram: @parkpredators | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @ParkPredators | @audiochuck

    Facebook: /ParkPredators  | /audiochuckllc

    TikTok: @audiochuck

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Park Predators

    The Plan

    07/14/2026 | 32 mins.
    When a man’s body is found in a national park in Ohio with an execution-style gunshot wound to the head, authorities are quick to zero in on a female suspect. But the case is far from simple.

    View source material and photos for this episode at: parkpredators.com/the-plan

    Did you know you can listen to Park Predators ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Park Predators is an Audiochuck production. 

    Connect with us on social media:

    Instagram: @parkpredators | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @ParkPredators | @audiochuck

    Facebook: /ParkPredators  | /audiochuckllc

    TikTok: @audiochuck

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Park Predators

    The Kidnapping

    07/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    When a talented, vibrant young woman is abducted from her apartment in Maryville, Tennessee, time is of the essence to find her. When the worst is revealed, authorities discover that the human predator behind the vicious crime had been lurking far longer than anyone knew.

    Anti-Stalking Resources:

    SPARC

    National Domestic Violence Hotline

    View source material and photos for this episode at: parkpredators.com/the-kidnapping

    Did you know you can listen to Park Predators ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Park Predators is an Audiochuck production. 

    Connect with us on social media:

    Instagram: @parkpredators | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @ParkPredators | @audiochuck

    Facebook: /ParkPredators  | /audiochuckllc

    TikTok: @audiochuck

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Park Predators
Explore the dark side of the world’s most beautiful places with investigative journalist and park enthusiast Delia D’Ambra. Each week, Delia guides you deep into national parks and forests across the globe, uncovering stories where nature’s breathtaking beauty has masked sinister secrets. From infamous cases that made headlines to little-known crimes that still need answers, Delia’s relentless pursuit of the truth takes her through archives and remote landscapes to reveal the hidden darkness haunting these natural wonders. Because sometimes, the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. This is Park Predators.
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