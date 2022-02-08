Sometimes the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. More
The Congo
An attempted assassination of the warden of Africa's oldest national park reveals to the world the dangers and violence lurking inside one of the most beautiful landscapes on earth.
8/30/2022
28:08
The Backpackers
A vicious serial killer terrorized and hunted young backpackers in Australia's Belanglo State Forest in the early 1990's. The impact of his heinous crimes still resonates with residents to this day. How he committed his crimes made even the most seasoned investigators shudder and the true number of victims he's suspected of murdering may never be known.
8/23/2022
57:48
The Tower
An elderly woman working alone high up in a fire-spotting tower in the Canadian wilderness disappears while on-duty. Evidence at the scene points to foul play but police investigators remain baffled as to who climbed the tower to get her and why?
8/16/2022
33:24
The Child
When a toddler vanishes from a campground in Joshua Tree National Park, her name becomes a national headline overnight. The decades-long investigation to determine what happened to her leads authorities in many directions and a father to the brink of his sanity.
8/9/2022
50:07
The Survivor
When two women are viciously gunned down in a Pennsylvania state forest, authorities are left chasing a man who knows the mountains like the back of his hand. The motive behind the slaying is dubbed a hate crime and the lone survivor ensures the world knows it.