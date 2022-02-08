The Backpackers

A vicious serial killer terrorized and hunted young backpackers in Australia’s Belanglo State Forest in the early 1990’s. The impact of his heinous crimes still resonates with residents to this day. How he committed his crimes made even the most seasoned investigators shudder and the true number of victims he’s suspected of murdering may never be known. Sources for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit