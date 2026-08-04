When a talented, vibrant young woman is abducted from her apartment in Maryville, Tennessee, time is of the essence to find her. When the worst is revealed, authorities discover that the human predator behind the vicious crime had been lurking far longer than anyone knew.



Anti-Stalking Resources:



SPARC



National Domestic Violence Hotline



View source material and photos for this episode at: parkpredators.com/the-kidnapping



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