HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Podcast Park Predators
audiochuck
Sometimes the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. More
True Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 45
  • The Congo
    An attempted assassination of the warden of Africa’s oldest national park reveals to the world the dangers and violence lurking inside one of the most beautiful landscapes on earth.Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit 
    8/30/2022
    28:08
  • The Backpackers
    A vicious serial killer terrorized and hunted young backpackers in Australia’s Belanglo State Forest in the early 1990’s. The impact of his heinous crimes still resonates with residents to this day. How he committed his crimes made even the most seasoned investigators shudder and the true number of victims he’s suspected of murdering may never be known. Sources for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit
    8/23/2022
    57:48
  • The Tower
    An elderly woman working alone high up in a fire-spotting tower in the Canadian wilderness disappears while on-duty. Evidence at the scene points to foul play but police investigators remain baffled as to who climbed the tower to get her and why? Sources for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit
    8/16/2022
    33:24
  • The Child
    When a toddler vanishes from a campground in Joshua Tree National Park, her name becomes a national headline overnight. The decades-long investigation to determine what happened to her leads authorities in many directions and a father to the brink of his sanity. Sources for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit 
    8/9/2022
    50:07
  • The Survivor
    When two women are viciously gunned down in a Pennsylvania state forest, authorities are left chasing a man who knows the mountains like the back of his hand. The motive behind the slaying is dubbed a hate crime and the lone survivor ensures the world knows it. Sources for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit
    8/2/2022
    39:16

About Park Predators

Sometimes the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets.
Podcast website

