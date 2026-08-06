True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:

In October 2024, 38-year-old Christa Gilley was found unresponsive inside the Houston home she shared with her husband after he called 911. Christa, who was eight weeks pregnant, later died in hospital, but an autopsy would tell a very different story to what her husband shared. Days later, he was arrested and charged with the murders of Christa and their unborn child. In this episode, we explore Christa's life, the investigation into her death, and the latest developments after her husband fled to Italy while awaiting trial.

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