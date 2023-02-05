True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:

Kendall Rae is a true-crime content creator on YouTube who has used her platform to spread awareness for victims and their families. Now she is bringing episode... More
Available Episodes
What Really Happened to Chelsea Poorman? Found Abandoned on Mansion Porch
Chelsea Boorman was a 24-year-old indigenous woman from Canada who went missing for two years before her body was discovered outside an empty mansion in Vancouver. Her family was left without answers, and looking over the way this case was handled, many say the police failed to treat the disappearance as seriously as was needed.
If you have information about Chelsea’s case, please contact:
Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8411
Investigation Team: 604-717-3500
Resources for MMIWG
5/4/2023
Found Over 4 Years Later: Attorney Royal ‘Scoop’ Daniel
Royal “Scoop” Daniel III was an attorney in Colorado who went missing in 2007 along with over $900,000 of his clients’ money. Initially, people were concerned that Daniel had met with some foul play, but they soon realized that wasn’t the case – he was just a thief and a liar.
5/2/2023
Where Is Baby Lisa Irwin? Disappeared From Her Crib in the Middle of the Night
On October 4th, 2011, in the early hours of the morning, Jeremy Irwin came home from work to find his house unlocked, a window open, all the lights on, and the phones missing. After checking in on his family and looking around the house, he realized that their almost 11-month old baby, Lisa, had disappeared from her crib after she was put to bed.
4/27/2023
The Suspicious Disappearance of Suzanne Morphew: Arrest FINALLY Made!
Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020. After she was reported missing, and an extensive search went underway, new evidence that came up all seemed to point to her husband, Barry, as her killer.
4/25/2023
SOLVED 27 Years Later: Christy Mirack
In 1992, Christy Mirack was a 25-year-old elementary school teacher, who strangely didn’t show up to work one day. She was later found dead in her home, after having suffered an assault and a sexual assault. The case would go on for years without a clear answer as to who had done it, but thanks to the rapid evolution of technology, her case was finally solved.
Kendall Rae is a true-crime content creator on YouTube who has used her platform to spread awareness for victims and their families. Now she is bringing episodes of her YouTube true-crime series to podcast format, to hopefully create even more awareness around the cases she covers. Kendall's approach to true-crime content is empathetic and always approached with victims in mind first. Join Kendall in her journey to spread awareness and bring justice to those who need it most!