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True Crime with Kendall Rae
Mile Higher Media & Audioboom Studios
Latest episode
297 episodes
- In April 2026, doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy were reported missing in Florida. When the pair could no longer be reached, friends and loved ones feared the worst. As police pieced together their final movements, the search for answers sent shockwaves through the University of South Florida community and left many questions that are still being answered today.
Support for the families link here.
This episode is sponsored by:
Nutrafol: for a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit nutrafol.com and enter promo code KENDALLRAE.
ARMRA Colostrum: go to armra.com/TCKR or enter TCKR to get 30% off your first subscription order.
Earnin: download EarnIn on the App Store or Google Play. Type in TrueCrimewithKendallRae under PODCAST when you sign up, it’ll really help the show
Hiya Health: receive 50% off your first order on any of their
products. To claim this deal you must go to hiyahealth.com/TCKR. This deal is not available on their regular website.
Check out my foundation: Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
Watch my documentaries:
530 Days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjUWkmOjNLk
Apartment 801: https://bit.ly/2RJ9XXr
True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3rks84o
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3jC66pr
Shop my Merch! https://kendallrae.shop
Check out my other podcasts:
Mile Higher (True Crime) @milehigherpod
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ROzJcw
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
The Sesh (Current events, a little true crime, pop culture, and commentary) https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X @the_seshpodcast
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr
*Follow My Social!* @KendallRaeOnyt
Instagram: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kar4NK
True Crime TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VDbc77
Personal TikTok: https://bit.ly/41hmRKg
REQUESTS: General case suggestion form: https://zfrmz.com/yg9cuiWjUe2QY3hSC2V0
Form for people directly related/close to the victim: https://zfrmz.com/HGu2hZso42aHxARt1i67
Join my discord to chat with other viewers about this video, it’s free! https://discord.com/invite/an4stY9BCN
C O N T A C T:
For Business Inquiries - kendallrae@night.co
Send me mail: Kendall Rae 8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J #233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112
- The Case of Barbara Kendhammer follows the investigation into the 2016 death of Barbara Kendhammer, a Wisconsin woman who suffered fatal injuries after her husband claimed a metal pipe flew off a passing truck and struck her through the windshield. As investigators scrutinized the evidence, they uncovered inconsistencies that challenged his account, leading to allegations that Barbara's death was the result of murder rather than a freak accident. The case explores forensic science, investigative techniques, and the pursuit of the truth behind a seemingly impossible story.
This episode is sponsored by:
Merit Beauty
SmileSet
Fabletics
Knix - Promo code: TCKR
Warby Parker
Check out my foundation: Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org
Watch my documentaries:
530 Days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjUWkmOjNLk
Apartment 801: https://bit.ly/2RJ9XXr
True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3rks84o
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3jC66pr
Shop my Merch! https://kendallrae.shop
Check out my other podcasts:
Mile Higher (True Crime) @milehigherpod
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ROzJcw
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
The Sesh (Current events, a little true crime, pop culture, and commentary)
https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X @the_seshpodcast
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr
*Follow My Social!* @KendallRaeOnYT
Instagram: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kar4NK
True Crime TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VDbc77
Personal TikTok: https://bit.ly/41hmRKg
REQUESTS: General case suggestion form:
https://zfrmz.com/yg9cuiWjUe2QY3hSC2V0
Form for people directly related/close to the victim:
https://zfrmz.com/HGu2hZso42aHxARt1i67
Join my Discord to chat with other viewers about this video; it’s free!
https://discord.com/invite/an4stY9BCN
C O N T A C T:
For Business Inquiries - kendallrae@night.co
Send me mail: Kendall Rae 8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J #233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Husband Flees To Italy & Requests Asylum Amid Murder Charges: Justice For Christa Gilley07/23/2026 | 1h 2 mins.In October 2024, 38-year-old Christa Gilley was found unresponsive inside the Houston home she shared with her husband after he called 911. Christa, who was eight weeks pregnant, later died in hospital, but an autopsy would tell a very different story to what her husband shared. Days later, he was arrested and charged with the murders of Christa and their unborn child. In this episode, we explore Christa's life, the investigation into her death, and the latest developments after her husband fled to Italy while awaiting trial.
Justice For Christa Facebook Page
GoFundMe
Instagram: justiceforchrista
Justice Website
This episode is sponsored by:
Earnin: download EarnIn on the App Store or Google Play. Type in TrueCrimewithKendallRae under PODCAST when you sign up, it’ll really help the show
Rocket Money: let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at RocketMoney.com/KENDALLRAE
Ladder: if you have an iPhone, head to ladder.fit/TCKR and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
Wayfair: ready to upgrade your home for way less? Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
Whatnot: download Whatnot today and get $20 Off and free shipping on your first purchase.
Check out my foundation: Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
Watch my documentaries:
530 Days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjUWkmOjNLk
Apartment 801: https://bit.ly/2RJ9XXr
True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3rks84o
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3jC66pr
Shop my Merch! https://kendallrae.shop
Check out my other podcasts:
Mile Higher (True Crime) @milehigherpod
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ROzJcw
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
The Sesh (Current events, a little true crime, pop culture, and commentary) https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X @the_seshpodcast
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr
*Follow My Social!* @KendallRaeOnyt
Instagram: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kar4NK
True Crime TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VDbc77
Personal TikTok: https://bit.ly/41hmRKg
REQUESTS: General case suggestion form: https://zfrmz.com/yg9cuiWjUe2QY3hSC2V0
Form for people directly related/close to the victim: https://zfrmz.com/HGu2hZso42aHxARt1i67
Join my discord to chat with other viewers about this video, it’s free! https://discord.com/invite/an4stY9BCN
C O N T A C T:
For Business Inquiries - kendallrae@night.co
Send me mail: Kendall Rae 8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J #233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112
- In November 2018, Carla Stefaniak travelled to Costa Rica to celebrate her birthday with family. After extending her trip by one night, Carla was last heard from after dropping her sister-in-law at San José Airport. But when she failed to board her flight home the following morning, her loved ones knew something was wrong. What followed would uncover the truth behind Carla's final night in Costa Rica.
This episode is sponsored by:
Smalls: for a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping and free treats for life, when you head to Smalls.com/KENDALLRAE.
Quince: go to quince.com/tckr for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Cash App: download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/4g1zpylb #CashAppPod
Square: get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/tckr! #squarepod
Nutrafol: our listeners can get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit nutrafol.com and enter promo code KENDALLRAE.
Check out my foundation: Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
Watch my documentaries:
530 Days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjUWkmOjNLk
Apartment 801: https://bit.ly/2RJ9XXr
True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3rks84o
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3jC66pr
Shop my Merch! https://kendallrae.shop
Check out my other podcasts:
Mile Higher (True Crime) @milehigherpod
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ROzJcw
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
The Sesh (Current events, a little true crime, pop culture, and commentary) https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X @the_seshpodcast
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr
*Follow My Social!* @KendallRaeOnyt
Instagram: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kar4NK
True Crime TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VDbc77
Personal TikTok: https://bit.ly/41hmRKg
REQUESTS: General case suggestion form: https://zfrmz.com/yg9cuiWjUe2QY3hSC2V0
Form for people directly related/close to the victim: https://zfrmz.com/HGu2hZso42aHxARt1i67
Join my discord to chat with other viewers about this video, it’s free! https://discord.com/invite/an4stY9BCN
C O N T A C T:
For Business Inquiries - kendallrae@night.co
Send me mail: Kendall Rae 8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J #233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112
- On February 16th, 2026, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn was found shot to death inside her home in Tipp City, Ohio, after her husband called 911 to report that an intruder had broken in while their children slept. As first responders arrived at the scene, questions quickly began to emerge about what had happened inside the house that morning. Days later, Ashley's husband was arrested and charged with her murder.
With the case still making its way through the courts, many questions remain unanswered. In this episode, we take a look at the events that unfolded from that 911 call and bring you up to date on where the case stands today.
GoFundMe
Caleb Flynn: Road To Hollywood Interviews
Amanda Blackburn case
This episode is sponsored by:
Rocket Money: let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at rocketmoney.com/KENDALLRAE
SKIMS: shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of my favorite pieces, at https://skims.com
ARMRA: receive 30% off your first subscription order at armra.com/TCKR
Hiya Health: get 50% off your first order on any of their products at hiyahealth.com/TCKR
Merit Beauty: visit meritbeauty.com to get your free signature makeup bag with your first order
Check out my foundation: Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
Watch my documentaries:
530 Days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjUWkmOjNLk
Apartment 801: https://bit.ly/2RJ9XXr
True Crime with Kendall Rae podcast:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3rks84o
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3jC66pr
Shop my Merch! https://kendallrae.shop
Check out my other podcasts:
Mile Higher (True Crime) @milehigherpod
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ROzJcw
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
The Sesh (Current events, a little true crime, pop culture, and commentary) https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X @the_seshpodcast
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3a9t6Xr
*Follow My Social!* @KendallRaeOnyt
Instagram: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kar4NK
True Crime TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VDbc77
Personal TikTok: https://bit.ly/41hmRKg
REQUESTS: General case suggestion form: https://zfrmz.com/yg9cuiWjUe2QY3hSC2V0
Form for people directly related/close to the victim: https://zfrmz.com/HGu2hZso42aHxARt1i67
Join my discord to chat with other viewers about this video, it’s free! https://discord.com/invite/an4stY9BCN
C O N T A C T:
For Business Inquiries - kendallrae@night.co
Send me mail: Kendall Rae 8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J #233 Greenwood Village, CO 80112
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About True Crime with Kendall Rae
Kendall Rae is a true-crime content creator on YouTube who has used her platform to spread awareness for victims and their families. Now she is bringing episodes of her YouTube true-crime series to podcast format, to hopefully create even more awareness around the cases she covers. Kendall's approach to true-crime content is empathetic and always approached with victims in mind first. Join Kendall in her journey to spread awareness and bring justice to those who need it most!Podcast website
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