Listen Now - MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

A young woman opened the door to her place of work, a sporting apparel store in Washington DC, and immediately realized something was wrong. Too afraid to investigate what she saw and heard, she ran from the store and called 911. When police arrived and entered the store, they heard a sound coming from a hallway in the back, and they began to move toward it... This is just one example of an unbelievable story you’ll hear on the MrBallen Podcast. Follow the MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. Prime members can listen to new episodes 1-month early and all episodes ad-free on Amazon Music. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices