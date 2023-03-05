For years, some law enforcement agencies have replaced the faces of traditional playing card decks with images of missing and murdered people and distributed th... More
Barbara Dreher (King of Hearts, Washington DC)
Our card this week is Barbara Dreher, the King of Hearts from Washington D.C. It was a warm Saturday evening in 1984 when 39-year-old Barbara disappeared from the streets of Washington, D.C. Almost 40 years later, the blatant missteps in the early days of the investigation still haunt her case… and may be what stands in the way of it being solved. If you know anything about the disappearance or murder of Barbara Dreher in 1984, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 — you can request to remain anonymous. Or you can text 50411 to submit an anonymous tip.If you provide information leading to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000. Barbara is described as 5’2”, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and white slacks. She would be in her late 70s today. To learn more about The Deck, visit www.thedeckpodcast.com. To apply for the Cold Case Playing Cards grant through Season of Justice, visit www.seasonofjustice.org Follow The Deck on social media and join Ashley’s community by texting (317) 733-7485 to stay up to date on what's new!
5/3/2023
22:47
Sheree Allen (2 of Hearts, Utah)
Our card this week is Sheree Allen, the 2 of Hearts from Utah. Sheree Allen was last seen alive at the (former) Colonial Motel in downtown Salt Lake City on January 23, 2005. The next night, her body was found in a dumpster in West Valley City, Utah wrapped in trash bags. There have been several viable leads in the case, but none have ever resulted in charges or arrests. If you have any information about Sheree’s murder, you’re asked to reach out to the Utah Cold Case Coalition at 385-258-3313. Or you can call the West Valley City Police Department or the Utah Department of Public Safety’s cold case tip hotline at 833-377-7233. To learn more about The Deck, visit www.thedeckpodcast.com. To apply for the Cold Case Playing Cards grant through Season of Justice, visit www.seasonofjustice.org Follow The Deck on social media and join Ashley’s community by texting (317) 733-7485 to stay up to date on what's new!
4/26/2023
23:41
Ivory Green (Jack of Spades, New York)
Our card this week is Ivery Green, the Jack of Spades from New York. Ivory was just 17 years old when she vanished while on her way home in Utica, New York. Despite a slow start to the investigation, investigators have tried to make up for lost time, spending years putting together the pieces that point toward the people responsible — people who refuse to talk, even 19 years later. If you know anything about the disappearance of Ivory Green on March 6, 2004, please call the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers 866-730-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. You can also call the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division directly at 315-223-3510. To learn more about The Deck, visit www.thedeckpodcast.com. To apply for the Cold Case Playing Cards grant through Season of Justice, visit www.seasonofjustice.org. Follow The Deck on social media and join Ashley’s community by texting (317) 733-7485 to stay up to date on what's new! Have you listened to THE DECK INVESTIGATES yet? In this first season, Ashley takes a deep dive into the cold case of Darlene Hulse, the 4 of Hearts from Indiana. Darlene Hulse was forcibly taken from her home in Argos, Indiana on August 17, 1984. Though Darlene’s body would be found a day later, just six miles from her home, her killer has evaded law enforcement for almost four decades and her case has remained cold…until now. Click HERE to sign the petition and demand justice for Darlene Hulse.
4/19/2023
30:34
Sylvia Baker (3 of Spades, Connecticut)
Our card this week is Sylvia Baker, the 3 of Spades from Connecticut. Sylvia Baker, 28, went downstairs on July 17th, 1982 to take out the trash. Sylvia never returned to her apartment, where her two young kids were watching TV. When she was found the next day, nude and bound with pieces of her own clothing, her family remained in a state of shock as police worked to track down her killers. Over 40 years later, no one’s been held accountable for Sylvia’s murder, but a DNA match and other clues have investigators closer than ever to the truth. To learn more about The Deck, visit www.thedeckpodcast.com.
4/12/2023
31:29
Lawrence O'Connell (Jack of Spades, Washington DC)
Our card this week is Lawrence O'Connell, the Jack of Spades from Washington DC. One Friday afternoon in 1994, 35-year-old Lawrence O’Connell seemingly vanished into thin air after leaving his workplace, and a disturbing discovery the following day left everyone with more questions than answers. If you know anything about the murder of Lawrence O’Connell in February 1994, please call the Metropolitan Police Department’s Synchronized Operations Command Center at 202-727-9099. To learn more about The Deck, visit www.thedeckpodcast.com. To apply for the Cold Case Playing Cards grant through Season of Justice, visit www.seasonofjustice.org Follow The Deck on social media and join Ashley’s community by texting (317) 733-7485 to stay up to date on what's new!
For years, some law enforcement agencies have replaced the faces of traditional playing card decks with images of missing and murdered people and distributed those cards in prisons hoping inmates would come forward with information needed to crack these cold cases wide open.
Now, audiochuck is dealing you in.
Each week, we will be working with investigators and family members to bring you the details of some of the coldest cases from around the country in hopes that someone listening can finally bring these victims the justice they deserve.