Our card this week is Benjamin Rosario, a Wild Card from Connecticut.



Most cold case investigators will tell you that murder is a dirty business. But once in a while, there’s a murder so horrific that it could be mistaken for an urban legend. The unsolved homicide of Benjamin is one of those cases.



It began on a summer evening much like any other for Benjamin. He left his apartment and headed off to his local bar just a few blocks away from home in Bridgeport’s East End. No doubt the neighbors expected to see him the next day, as they usually did – singing Spanish love songs on his porch.



But that’s not how things transpired… Benjamin’s story would end with a grim discovery in the middle of a road just a five-minute drive from his apartment.



If you know anything about the murder of Benjamin Rosario, you can call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.







View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/benjamin-rosario



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