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247 episodes
- Our card this week is Ilene Misheloff, the Ace of Hearts from California.
Thirteen-year-old Ilene Misheloff normally walked the same path home from school most days. And on January 30, 1989, all signs indicate she took that same route… and ALMOST made it home. But something… or someone intervened. And somehow, with all the traffic and houses that lined her route, no one saw the moment that Ilene Misheloff disappeared.
In a case with so many leads and tips, investigators all these years later are left with one physical piece of evidence and a million questions… some of which they’re hoping you might be able to answer.
Anyone with information on the 1989 disappearance of Ilene Misheloff can call the Dublin Police Services tip line at 925-833-6638.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/ilene-misheloff
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Our card this week is Benjamin Rosario, a Wild Card from Connecticut.
Most cold case investigators will tell you that murder is a dirty business. But once in a while, there’s a murder so horrific that it could be mistaken for an urban legend. The unsolved homicide of Benjamin is one of those cases.
It began on a summer evening much like any other for Benjamin. He left his apartment and headed off to his local bar just a few blocks away from home in Bridgeport’s East End. No doubt the neighbors expected to see him the next day, as they usually did – singing Spanish love songs on his porch.
But that’s not how things transpired… Benjamin’s story would end with a grim discovery in the middle of a road just a five-minute drive from his apartment.
If you know anything about the murder of Benjamin Rosario, you can call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/benjamin-rosario
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Our card this week is Terrance "Konomi" Plummer, the Ace of Spades from North Carolina.
It was Memorial Day weekend in 2010, and hot as hades in North Carolina, when 22-year-old Terrance “Konomi” Plummer Junior was found murdered in a crime so brutal—and so deliberate—that it stayed with everyone who touched the case—especially Lt. Jeff Locklear. What began as another homicide investigation became the one case he could never shake—his White Whale. More than a decade later, the answer would come from something investigators had possessed all along. And information they never knew existed—finally solving Plummer's murder and giving Locklear something he'd spent years chasing: closure.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/terrance-konomi-plummer
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Our card this week is Beverly Logan, the 10 of Clubs from Kansas.
When Beverly Logan, a gentle, 56-year-old certified nurse’s aide, was found murdered in her kitchen, the Salina, Kansas Police Department found themselves on the hunt for her killer. They believe it might have been someone she knew. But over 18 years later, who that person is has remained a mystery.
If you have any information about the murder of Beverly Logan in January of 2008, please call 1-800-KS-CRIME or call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/beverly-logan
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Our card this week is Anita Carlson, the 10 of Spades from Minnesota.
In late June 1987, the town of Bemidji, Minnesota, was gearing up for Independence Day weekend. Celebrations quickly turned to panic when Anita Carlson, a college graduate with hopes of working in TV production, went missing from her nighttime job at Pete’s Place, a convenience store at the intersection of Highways 2 and 89.
By the end of the weekend, Anita had been found dead. Nearly 40 years later, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened that night.
Anyone with information about the death of Anita Carlson should call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota: 800-222-8477, or the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip line is 1-877-996-6222.
View source material and photos for this episode at: thedeckpodcast.com/anita-carlson
Let us deal you in… follow The Deck on social media.
Instagram: @thedeckpodcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @thedeckpodcast_ | @audiochuck
Facebook: /TheDeckPodcast | /audiochuckllc
To support Season of Justice and learn more, please visit seasonofjustice.org.
The Deck is hosted by Ashley Flowers.
Instagram: @ashleyflowers
TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie
Twitter: @Ash_Flowers
Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF
Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Deck
For years, some law enforcement agencies have replaced the faces of traditional playing card decks with images of missing and murdered people and distributed those cards in prisons hoping inmates would come forward with information needed to crack these cold cases wide open. Now, audiochuck is dealing you in. Each week, we will be working with investigators and family members to bring you the details of some of the coldest cases from around the country in hopes that someone listening can finally bring these victims the justice they deserve.Podcast website
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