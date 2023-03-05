Ivory Green (Jack of Spades, New York)

Our card this week is Ivery Green, the Jack of Spades from New York. Ivory was just 17 years old when she vanished while on her way home in Utica, New York. Despite a slow start to the investigation, investigators have tried to make up for lost time, spending years putting together the pieces that point toward the people responsible — people who refuse to talk, even 19 years later. If you know anything about the disappearance of Ivory Green on March 6, 2004, please call the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers 866-730-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. You can also call the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division directly at 315-223-3510. To learn more about The Deck, visit www.thedeckpodcast.com. To apply for the Cold Case Playing Cards grant through Season of Justice, visit www.seasonofjustice.org. Follow The Deck on social media and join Ashley’s community by texting (317) 733-7485 to stay up to date on what's new! Have you listened to THE DECK INVESTIGATES yet? In this first season, Ashley takes a deep dive into the cold case of Darlene Hulse, the 4 of Hearts from Indiana. Darlene Hulse was forcibly taken from her home in Argos, Indiana on August 17, 1984. Though Darlene’s body would be found a day later, just six miles from her home, her killer has evaded law enforcement for almost four decades and her case has remained cold…until now. Click HERE to sign the petition and demand justice for Darlene Hulse.