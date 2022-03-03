Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Over My Dead Body is an anthology series about people who are pushed beyond their limits and do unspeakable things.Season 3: Fox Lake - A small town cop is gunn... More
Available Episodes

  • Introducing: Morbid
    It’s all a lighthearted nightmare on the MORBID podcast. Hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, Morbid is a full dose of true crime with a splash of comedy.Join us all month long as we celebrate 5 years of MORBID with a special anniversary series, a festive edition of listener tales, and more surprises to come.Listen to Morbid wherever you get your podcasts: Wondery.fm/MBD_OMDBHey Prime Members you can listen to Morbid early and ad-free on Amazon Music. Download the Amazon Music app today.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/8/2023
    7:09
  • Introducing Foretold: Can a fortuneteller change her future?
    Foretold is a deeply engrossing podcast that follows the life of Paulina Stevens, a Romani fortune teller as she makes the extraordinary decision to leave her community. In this preview feature we begin with a frantic meeting in a cafe where a panicked Paulina blurts out she has escaped her family's psychic shop with her children, that she is a scam artist born and bred, that she was in an arranged marriage and taken out of school in the 6th grade to prepare for a life pre-determined for her. And so begins the journey to unpack each of those claims, learning about the context and culture of Romani people (commonly known as the pejorative 'Gypsy') along the way. This podcast explores cultural identity, evolution of culture, women's roles, modernization and tradition, and group dynamics --all wrapped up in a compelling and universally relatable life story of a unique woman who is curious about the world and yet metaphysically and culturally connected to her people's history. Listen and follow Foretold at latimes.com/foretold or wherever you get your podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    8:04
  • Joe vs Carole | Etan Frankel on creating the world of “Joe vs. Carole” | 13
    Robert Moor talks with Etan Frankel, the Executive Producer, showrunner, and writer, tasked with adapting “Joe vs. Carole” for the screen. The pair talk about class dynamics, what Gossip Girl, Friday Night Lights and Shameless have in common with Joe Exotic and how brie and champagne drew Etan to Carole Baskin. “Joe vs. Carole” the TV series based on the second season of Over My Dead Body is now out on PeacockSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/17/2022
    39:29
  • Joe vs Carole | Kate McKinnon on Becoming Carole Baskin | 12
    Robert Moor talks with actor Kate McKinnon about what drew her to the role of Carole Baskin. The two discuss how she found humor in such a dark story and what makes a cat person a cat person. "Joe vs. Carole” the TV series based on the second season of Over My Dead Body is now out on Peacock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/10/2022
    15:07
  • Joe vs Carole | John Cameron Mitchell on Becoming Joe Exotic | 11
    Robert Moor talks with actor John Cameron Mitchell about what it was like to step into Joe Exotic’s cowboy boots for “Joe vs. Carole”. The two discuss the effects of Tiger King mania, how Mitchell nailed the Joe Exotic accent and how a pair of ass-less chaps may just have won him the role. The TV series based on the second season of Over My Dead Body premieres on Peacock March 3rd.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/3/2022
    38:45

About Over My Dead Body

Over My Dead Body is an anthology series about people who are pushed beyond their limits and do unspeakable things.

Season 3: Fox Lake - A small town cop is gunned down in a swamp in the summer of 2015. He quickly became a martyr in the national media, until a dogged investigator uncovered the officer's bizarre and dark past. When the truth comes out, the townspeople must reconcile betrayal, corruption and the secrets of an American hero.

Season 2: Joe vs. Carole - Joe Exotic is a man who devoted his life to raising and breeding exotic animals, but throughout his career, he's made a lot of enemies. Most notably Carole Baskin. The feud between them gets messy, vicious, and outrageous -- until both of them are pushed far beyond their limits. To listen to Over My Dead Body Season 2: 'Joe vs. Carole' listen on Amazon Music or subscribe to Wondery+. Watch the television series based on the podcast 'Joe vs. Carole' streaming now on Peacock: smarturl.it/Joe_vs_Carole

Season 1: Tally - When this "perfect" couple's relationship falls apart, it leads to a bad breakup, a worse divorce, and a murder case involving a menagerie of high-priced lawyers and unexpected co-conspirators.

Listen to Seasons 2 and 3 of Over My Dead Body exclusively, and ad-free, on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Join Wondery+ here: https://wonderyplus.com

