Sam Bankman-Fried was known as the Crypto King. Armed with sophisticated algorithms and a keen financial eye, it seemed like the FTX founder would change the world as we knew it. But something sinister hid behind his unassuming image -- and by the time Sam was exposed as a fraud, people had already lost millions. Money Crimes is a Crime House Original. For more content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:37
CELEBRITY: The Bling Ring
In 2008, a shocking string of high-profile burglaries shocked Hollywood's A-List. But these crimes weren't committed by a gang of sophisticated thieves -- they were the work of a handful of teenagers. And nobody knew who they were, or which celebrity they'd target next. Money Crimes is a Crime House Original. For more content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
42:05
POLITICAL: Eliot Spitzer
When Eliot Spitzer became Governor of New York, it seemed like he was destined for greatness — maybe even the Presidency. But those dreams were crushed when a federal investigation revealed that his squeaky-clean image was much dirtier than anyone thought. Money Crimes is a Crime House Original. For more content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:44
CELEBRITY: Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker
In the 1980s, Jim and Tammy Faye Bakkers' televised sermons dominated the airwaves. Their impassioned pleas for donations convinced their followers to send them millions of dollars. But that money wasn't going to their ministry -- it was going straight into Jim and Tammy Faye's pockets. Money Crimes is a Crime House Original. For more content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
44:24
Presenting "Mind of a Serial Killer": A Crime House Original
Crime House has a new original show, Mind of a Serial Killer. Every Monday, dive into the twisted minds of the world’s most notorious serial killers. Mind of a Serial Killer combines gripping true crime storytelling with expert psychological analysis, taking you beyond their crimes and into their minds. Join hosts Vanessa Richardson and Dr. Tristin Engels every Monday. Search Mind of a Serial Killer now and follow our new show!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Every Thursday, dive into the dark side of finance. From cutthroat con artists to billion-dollar scams, and even murder, Nicole Lapin will take you through the world’s wildest financial crimes – and teach you how to avoid becoming the victim of one.
Money Crimes with Nicole Lapin is part of Crime House Studios. For more content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse.