GREED: The FTX Collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried was known as the Crypto King. Armed with sophisticated algorithms and a keen financial eye, it seemed like the FTX founder would change the world as we knew it. But something sinister hid behind his unassuming image -- and by the time Sam was exposed as a fraud, people had already lost millions. Money Crimes is a Crime House Original. For more content, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @crimehouse. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices