Some crimes are solved by a single clue — one overlooked fingerprint, a missing puzzle piece, or a detail hiding in plain sight. Clues, a Crime House Original from PAVE Studios, takes you deep into the world of notorious crimes and forensic breakthroughs. Hosted by Morgan Absher and Kaelyn Moore, Clues unpacks the cases that gripped the world—from chilling murders to serial killers. Each episode dissects the evidence, retraces investigative breakthroughs, and follows the trail of clues that cracked the case—or left it hauntingly unsolved. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Clues on Instagram @CluesPodcasts and on YouTube @CluesPod To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Clues with Morgan Absher and Kaelyn Moore

Join hosts Morgan Absher and Kaelyn Moore as they take you deep into the world of the most notorious crimes ever — where a single clue can crack a case wide open. From shocking murders to serial killers, Clues dives into all the forensic details and brilliant sleuthing of the world's most infamous cases. In every episode they'll uncover the hidden details, analyze the overlooked evidence, and follow the trail of clues behind the biggest cases in history. Tune in for compelling storytelling, forensic analysis, and a thrilling ride through some of the world's most puzzling crime cases. Clues is a Crime House Original, powered by PAVE Studios. Watch on Youtube or listen wherever you get your podcasts. For more, follow us on Instagram @CluesPodcast and on YouTube @CluesPod