PodcastsTrue CrimeDark Valley
Dark Valley
Dark Valley

audiochuck
True Crime
Dark Valley
  • Chapter 12 | End at the Beginning
    Part 12 of the investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer. In the finale for season one of Dark Valley, find out what happened to Jane Boroski's unborn child. Then, Jennifer gives you the most compelling lead on the identity of the Connecticut River Valley killer yet through the case of Heidi Martin. Stay tuned for Season 2!
    --------  
    58:02
  • Chapter 11 | In Memoriam
    Part 11 of the investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer. Jennifer navigates the memories of a person of interest's children and Dr. Philpin sends Jennifer a package labeled: Jane Boroski. Then, we travel back in time.
    --------  
    59:39
  • Chapter 10 | Blood Brothers
    Part 10 of the investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer. Jennifer explores the potential connection between a 2004 missing woman's case to the earlier Valley murders. It seems women keep disappearing around two brothers.
    --------  
    46:51
  • Chapter 9 | Not My Bad Man
    Part 9 of the investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer. People think the Connecticut River Valley cases are solved. But are they? We explore the possibility of Michael Nicholoau as a suspect and the complicated relationship between Jane and a private investigator.
    --------  
    54:47
  • Chapter 8 | Jane's Story
    Part 8 of the investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer. Jane tells the story of her encounter with the Valley Killer on August 6, 1988. We also get to meet a surprise guest.
    --------  
    51:07

About Dark Valley

Dark Valley is an investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer (CRVK) and the 8 women who were brutally murdered. CRVK prowled the borderland of Vermont and New Hampshire in the 1980s. These cases remain unsolved to this day. Produced and hosted by Jennifer Amell. Narratively driven, Dark Valley centralizes the story of Jane Boroksi, considered to be the lone survivor of the Valley Killer as she and Jennifer investigate the cold cases of Catherine Millican, Elizabeth Betsy Critchley, Heidi Martin, Bernice Courtemanche, Ellen Fried, Eva Morse, Lynda Moore, and Barbara Agnew. Jane Boroski recounts her harrowing attack in 1988, when a stranger savagely stabbed her 27 times while she was pregnant. The investigation unfolds in real-time as Jennifer works to highlight the victims' voices and uncover new leads and suspects by talking with law enforcement, criminal profiler Dr. John Philpin, victims' families, and locals.
True Crime

