Part 12 of the investigation into the Connecticut River Valley Killer. In the finale for season one of Dark Valley, find out what happened to Jane Boroski's unborn child. Then, Jennifer gives you the most compelling lead on the identity of the Connecticut River Valley killer yet through the case of Heidi Martin. Stay tuned for Season 2!Special thanks to Jane Boroski, Jessica Parker, Cheyenne Parker, Dr. John Philpin, and April Stone.HELP FUND THE INVESTIGATIONFrom Missing Woman Media, Dark Valley is produced, written, and hosted by Jennifer Amell. Production assistants include Amanda Bedard and Maryann Stone White. Show art by Pamela Robinson. Original theme song by Jennifer Pague. Additional music credits courtesy of Pixabay listed below.If you want to hear Jane Boroksi's reaction to this episode, subscribe to her podcast with co-host Amanda Bedard: Invisible TearsCASE TIPS OR INFORMATION:New Hampshire State Police- Cold Case Unit at: 603.271.2663Vermont State Police- Major Crimes Unit: 802.244.8781Or, write to us at: [email protected]
