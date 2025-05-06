Episode 0: The Beginning! I Wish You Were Here is something I'm very proud of and something I can't wait to share with all of you. This is an intro video explaining what is to come - see you all soon, we have many cases to talk about. Love to love you!
Each week, we hang out together to explore real-life crimes that leave more questions than answers. From small-town secrets to shocking twists, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.I'll talk about it from my couch, you listen to it from yours. And although it is fun talking through a camera, I sure do wish you were here.