Creeps and Crimes Podcast

136. Imaginary Friends Pt. 2, Cat Cults & Taylar's Possession
Happy Thursday! Just to let yall know, Morgan made it home safe and we are so excited to catch up with yall next week! This week's episode is dedicated to Casey "Bubs" the love boyfriend of our sweet bestie, Emily! If you would like to buy an amazing candle by her head to Foster & Co!! We are bringing you all the creepy accounts of the year with these stories!! Thank you so much to everyone who wrote in, if you have a story you would like to submit email us at [email protected] If you need our girl SUSAN head over to Angel Wings and Healing Things on Facebook or text her to book at 704 562 3476 !!! We love you all and cannot wait until next week! Love ya BYEEE Produced by Dear Media
5/4/2023
1:12:39
135. The Fermi Paradox & Counterintelligence Spies
Happy Thursday!! Last episode of April and only one more week before we are back in real time with you all to hear about Morgan's Mrs. Worldwide Tour of Italy!!! Today Morgan really full sent us into a rabbit hole by covering the Fermi Paradox! aka the discrepancy between actual evidence of advanced extraterrestrial life and the high likelihood of its existence! Are we completely alone out here or are we the Truman show, and where the hell is the filter? Lastly, Taylar takes us into the world of Counterintelligence by covering MICE- Money, Ideology, Compromise (blackmail), and Ego! Inspired by the Netflix docuseries "Spy Craft", she covers the four main motivators that make someone turn on their own country! Giving us a little one over on cases, such as: Navy Warrant Officer John A Walker, CIA Agent Aldrich "Rick" Ames, DIA Ana Belen Montes, and FBI Special Agent Robert Hanssen! Don't forget to say your one good thing and smile today! Love you lots! Ttyl besties! Produced by Dear Media
4/27/2023
1:19:32
134. The 2001 Anthrax Attacks
Today we start this Thursday off with an anomaly Morgan experienced with Taylar this week before Taylar finally remembers what the crazy thing she learned and wanted to share was! As we said in the intro, this episode is the start of 3 weeks of pre recordings because Morgan is a world traveler these next few weeks!!! For 134 (ps happy 4/20, wish we could have planned this one better, lmfao) Morgan and Taylar have teamed up to cover the 2001 Anthrax Attacks that took the lives of 5 innocent victims. Though the FBI claims that this case is closed or 'solved' many people disagree! Once we watched the Netflix documentary, The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11, we knew this was a case we wanted to share on our platform, mainly for the purpose of pushing you all to go watch and hear the stories of the postal workers whose lives were permanently altered due to the negligence of the US Postal Industry and Government trying to save face instead of lives! Don't forget to give your one good thing today! We have been doing such a great job at keeping up with it, obviously we are a work in progress, but at least we are trying to share more love and light! We love you all dearly! TTYL BESTIES!! Produced by Dear Media
4/20/2023
1:29:37
133. Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary & Harris County Jane and John Doe
C&C Challenge: Chill out with the bitching and say one positive thing about yourself everyday! We have done a great job at keeping up this challenge since recording, sending each other a positivity reminder every morning and saying one thing positive about ourselves to each other to hold ourselves accountable! It has really helped us and we wanted to share this challenge with you, so grab your bestie and make a promise to do this with each other for at least one week, set a reminder in your calendars!! Morgan starts off this episode by digging into a haunting historical property in our neck of the woods: Tennessee's Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary!!! Our girlies at Two Girls One Ghost put us on and omg, prepared to be creeped out (but also laugh so hard, because that is our specialty)! Taylar then wraps up 133 by taking us down to Texas and covering the case of: the Harris County Jane and John Doe! A case that was partially solved thanks to podcasting, yes you heard that right!!! With the help of Ashley Flower's foundation, AudioChuck, Harris County was able to secure funding for research that flipped this entire case on its back and changed the lives of people who thought their loved ones were gone forever! One day, we will have the opportunity to make hands on change in the True Crime world, thanks to you all supporting us and showing us the cases that need attention, that is what True Crime podcasts are for! Such a cool episode with very personal and interesting cases! We will see you all next week! Say one positive thing about yourself, know that you are loved, and are apart of a community that has the ability to make big change! We love you, Besties! See ya next week! Produced by Dear Media
4/13/2023
1:03:25
132. Miami Aerospace Academy Pt. 2 & Edgar Allan Poe
It's a Thursday and we are back, besties! Morgan kicks off this ep by going straight into part 2 of the Miami Aerospace Academy! Ouija Boards, Possession, Hysteria, and Bloody Mary in the Girls Bathroom (maybe?). Whatever happened that day was supernatural and is still considered unexplained. What do you think? Next Taylar wraps it up by "taking it easy" on all of us, especially after Morgan's wild case, by covering the life and suspicious untimely death of Edgar Allan Poe! Yes, you read that right, stick with us now. There have been recorded theories surrounding his death since 1874. Maybe it was truly sickness, or was it something more sinister? Produced by Dear Media
