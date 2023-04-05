Creeps and Crimes Podcast

133. Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary & Harris County Jane and John Doe

C&C Challenge: Chill out with the bitching and say one positive thing about yourself everyday! We have done a great job at keeping up this challenge since recording, sending each other a positivity reminder every morning and saying one thing positive about ourselves to each other to hold ourselves accountable! It has really helped us and we wanted to share this challenge with you, so grab your bestie and make a promise to do this with each other for at least one week, set a reminder in your calendars!! Morgan starts off this episode by digging into a haunting historical property in our neck of the woods: Tennessee's Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary!!! Our girlies at Two Girls One Ghost put us on and omg, prepared to be creeped out (but also laugh so hard, because that is our specialty)! Taylar then wraps up 133 by taking us down to Texas and covering the case of: the Harris County Jane and John Doe! A case that was partially solved thanks to podcasting, yes you heard that right!!! With the help of Ashley Flower's foundation, AudioChuck, Harris County was able to secure funding for research that flipped this entire case on its back and changed the lives of people who thought their loved ones were gone forever! One day, we will have the opportunity to make hands on change in the True Crime world, thanks to you all supporting us and showing us the cases that need attention, that is what True Crime podcasts are for! Such a cool episode with very personal and interesting cases! We will see you all next week! Say one positive thing about yourself, know that you are loved, and are apart of a community that has the ability to make big change! We love you, Besties! See ya next week! Produced by Dear Media