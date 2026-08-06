Creeps and Crimes Podcast

Happy Thursday Besties!! So sorry we failed to bring you the 305, but I guess you can call us Worldwide with the locations of these cases?? After a quick catch up since Morgy just got home from VAYCAA sooo we had lots to catch up on, ya girls hop into their cases with Morgan giving us the Legend of the Little Blue girl at the Montebello Castle in Italy, or Castello di Montebello!! Then, Taylar gives us part one of the kidnapping of 9 year old Michaela Garecht from Hayward, California 1988 and all of the cases that investigators believed her abduction was connected to over the years..



Love you all sooo much, hope you get to slam a sonic footlong hotdog and slushie soon too!!! TTYL



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