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453 episodes
- Happy Thursday Besties!!
Tay's got Part 2 of the case of Michaela Garecht today, but this part heavily focuses on the Speed Freak Killers from Stockton, CA (1984-1998) and their connection to the case, which we will wrap up next week in the final and third part of Michaela's case! Then, Morgan gives us the Van Meter Visitor, who may or may not be a distant cousin of Mothman and/or a Prehistoric Cryptid?? Let us know what you think!
Love ya so much talk to you on Tuesday for TBB!!
Go to https://zbiotics.com/CACBESTIES and use code CACBESTIES at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
----------------------
Need to Call Susan (Angel Wings and Healing Things)? Text Ellen at 704-562-3476 to book!! Make sure to tell her we sent you for a Besties only Special discount!!
If you have a Creepy Account of your own you would like to submit, you can go to our Reddit (CreepsandCrimes) or email it to us at CREEPSANDCRIMES.CA@GMAIL.COM
Creeps and Crimes Merch: https://creepsandcrimesmerch.com/
Join our OG Pick Me Cult (Patreon): https://patreon.com/creepsandcrimes
SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS:
- Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creeps-and-crimes/id1533194848
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0v2kntCCfdQOSeMNnGM2b6?si=bf5c137913dd4af7
- Youtube: https://youtube.com/@creepsandcrimespodcast?si=e6Lwuw6qvsEPBHzG
Business Inquiries please contact Management: maggie@MRHentertainment.com
FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
Creeps and Crimes Podcast
- Insta: https://www.instagram.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/?hl=en
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@creepsandcrimes
Taylar Jane (True Crime Host)
- Insta: @Taylarj
- TikTok (True Crime Channel): @TaylarJane98
- TikTok (Personal): @TaylarJane1
Morgan Harris (Paranormal & Conspiracy Host)
- Insta: @morgg.m
- Tiktok: @morgg.m
Want More Info? Check out our Website:
www.creepsandcrimespodcast.com
Send Us Mail & Fan Art to our PO Box!!!
CREEPS AND CRIMES PODCAST
PO BOX 11523
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37939
Have a Creepy Account You'd like to share and be featured on the Podcast?
Email it to: CreepsAndCrimes.CA@gmail.com
Submit it through the Portal on our Website (Listed above)
or Post in on our Reddit Thread with the tag "creepy account"
Love our TBB episodes and want to get in on the Action or submit an AIMS? Head over to our Reddit Community: @creepsandcrimes
Need to contact us or request sources? Email us at creepsandcrimespodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Happy TBB aka The Bestie Bonus, besties!! Had to do a last min switcharoo because there is only one singular brain cell between the two of us atm, but we will get you an Enter*TEA*ment next week for TBB!!! This week, in lieu of Brain Cells, we have you a Confession Files!!
Love you all so much!! Talk to ya Thursday for 306!!!
Visit https://betterhelp.com/cacbesties #ad
Ready to reach your goals? Visit https://hims.com/cacbesties to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
----------------------
Need to Call Susan (Angel Wings and Healing Things)? Text Ellen at 704-562-3476 to book!! Make sure to tell her we sent you for a Besties only Special discount!!
If you have a Creepy Account of your own you would like to submit, you can go to our Reddit (CreepsandCrimes) or email it to us at CREEPSANDCRIMES.CA@GMAIL.COM
Creeps and Crimes Merch: https://creepsandcrimesmerch.com/
Join our OG Pick Me Cult (Patreon): https://patreon.com/creepsandcrimes
SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS:
- Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creeps-and-crimes/id1533194848
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0v2kntCCfdQOSeMNnGM2b6?si=bf5c137913dd4af7
- Youtube: https://youtube.com/@creepsandcrimespodcast?si=e6Lwuw6qvsEPBHzG
Business Inquiries please contact Management: maggie@MRHentertainment.com
FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
Creeps and Crimes Podcast
- Insta: https://www.instagram.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/?hl=en
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@creepsandcrimes
Taylar Jane (True Crime Host)
- Insta: @Taylarj
- TikTok (True Crime Channel): @TaylarJane98
- TikTok (Personal): @TaylarJane1
Morgan Harris (Paranormal & Conspiracy Host)
- Insta: @morgg.m
- Tiktok: @morgg.m
Want More Info? Check out our Website:
www.creepsandcrimespodcast.com
Send Us Mail & Fan Art to our PO Box!!!
CREEPS AND CRIMES PODCAST
PO BOX 11523
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37939
Have a Creepy Account You'd like to share and be featured on the Podcast?
Email it to: CreepsAndCrimes.CA@gmail.com
Submit it through the Portal on our Website (Listed above)
or Post in on our Reddit Thread with the tag "creepy account"
Love our TBB episodes and want to get in on the Action or submit an AIMS? Head over to our Reddit Community: @creepsandcrimes
Need to contact us or request sources? Email us at creepsandcrimespodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Happy Thursday Besties!! So sorry we failed to bring you the 305, but I guess you can call us Worldwide with the locations of these cases?? After a quick catch up since Morgy just got home from VAYCAA sooo we had lots to catch up on, ya girls hop into their cases with Morgan giving us the Legend of the Little Blue girl at the Montebello Castle in Italy, or Castello di Montebello!! Then, Taylar gives us part one of the kidnapping of 9 year old Michaela Garecht from Hayward, California 1988 and all of the cases that investigators believed her abduction was connected to over the years..
Love you all sooo much, hope you get to slam a sonic footlong hotdog and slushie soon too!!! TTYL
Get 20% off your first order at https://mood.com with code CACBESTIES. #ad
Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at https://lolablankets.com with code CACBESTIES at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
----------------------
Need to Call Susan (Angel Wings and Healing Things)? Text Ellen at 704-562-3476 to book!! Make sure to tell her we sent you for a Besties only Special discount!!
If you have a Creepy Account of your own you would like to submit, you can go to our Reddit (CreepsandCrimes) or email it to us at CREEPSANDCRIMES.CA@GMAIL.COM
Creeps and Crimes Merch: https://creepsandcrimesmerch.com/
Join our OG Pick Me Cult (Patreon): https://patreon.com/creepsandcrimes
SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS:
- Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creeps-and-crimes/id1533194848
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0v2kntCCfdQOSeMNnGM2b6?si=bf5c137913dd4af7
- Youtube: https://youtube.com/@creepsandcrimespodcast?si=e6Lwuw6qvsEPBHzG
Business Inquiries please contact Management: maggie@MRHentertainment.com
FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
Creeps and Crimes Podcast
- Insta: https://www.instagram.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/?hl=en
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@creepsandcrimes
Taylar Jane (True Crime Host)
- Insta: @Taylarj
- TikTok (True Crime Channel): @TaylarJane98
- TikTok (Personal): @TaylarJane1
Morgan Harris (Paranormal & Conspiracy Host)
- Insta: @morgg.m
- Tiktok: @morgg.m
Want More Info? Check out our Website:
www.creepsandcrimespodcast.com
Send Us Mail & Fan Art to our PO Box!!!
CREEPS AND CRIMES PODCAST
PO BOX 11523
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37939
Have a Creepy Account You'd like to share and be featured on the Podcast?
Email it to: CreepsAndCrimes.CA@gmail.com
Submit it through the Portal on our Website (Listed above)
or Post in on our Reddit Thread with the tag "creepy account"
Love our TBB episodes and want to get in on the Action or submit an AIMS? Head over to our Reddit Community: @creepsandcrimes
Need to contact us or request sources? Email us at creepsandcrimespodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Happy TBB, Besties!! This one is all things wedding- what is something you would go back and change if you could and our bestie needs help with what to do about her mom after her wedding...
Thanks so much for joining us for this TBB aka The Bestie Bonus!! We will talk to ya on Thursday and then again on Tuesday ILY BYE
For up to 65% off your order, head to https://VeracityHealth.co and use code CACBESTIES.
----------------------
Need to Call Susan (Angel Wings and Healing Things)? Text Ellen at 704-562-3476 to book!! Make sure to tell her we sent you for a Besties only Special discount!!
If you have a Creepy Account of your own you would like to submit, you can go to our Reddit (CreepsandCrimes) or email it to us at CREEPSANDCRIMES.CA@GMAIL.COM
Creeps and Crimes Merch: https://creepsandcrimesmerch.com/
Join our OG Pick Me Cult (Patreon): https://patreon.com/creepsandcrimes
SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS:
- Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creeps-and-crimes/id1533194848
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0v2kntCCfdQOSeMNnGM2b6?si=bf5c137913dd4af7
- Youtube: https://youtube.com/@creepsandcrimespodcast?si=e6Lwuw6qvsEPBHzG
Business Inquiries please contact Management: maggie@MRHentertainment.com
FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
Creeps and Crimes Podcast
- Insta: https://www.instagram.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/?hl=en
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@creepsandcrimes
Taylar Jane (True Crime Host)
- Insta: @Taylarj
- TikTok (True Crime Channel): @TaylarJane98
- TikTok (Personal): @TaylarJane1
Morgan Harris (Paranormal & Conspiracy Host)
- Insta: @morgg.m
- Tiktok: @morgg.m
Want More Info? Check out our Website:
www.creepsandcrimespodcast.com
Send Us Mail & Fan Art to our PO Box!!!
CREEPS AND CRIMES PODCAST
PO BOX 11523
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37939
Have a Creepy Account You'd like to share and be featured on the Podcast?
Email it to: CreepsAndCrimes.CA@gmail.com
Submit it through the Portal on our Website (Listed above)
or Post in on our Reddit Thread with the tag "creepy account"
Love our TBB episodes and want to get in on the Action or submit an AIMS? Head over to our Reddit Community: @creepsandcrimes
Need to contact us or request sources? Email us at creepsandcrimespodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Hi besties!!! Today, Morgan covers the case of the SS Ourang Medan & Taylar covers the bizarre and tragic case of 23 year old Steven Clark!
Love yall so much talk to ya on Tuesday!!
Receive 50% off your first order at https://hiyahealth.com/CACBESTIES —this deal is not available on their regular website.
----------------------
Need to Call Susan (Angel Wings and Healing Things)? Text Ellen at 704-562-3476 to book!! Make sure to tell her we sent you for a Besties only Special discount!!
If you have a Creepy Account of your own you would like to submit, you can go to our Reddit (CreepsandCrimes) or email it to us at CREEPSANDCRIMES.CA@GMAIL.COM
Creeps and Crimes Merch: https://creepsandcrimesmerch.com/
Join our OG Pick Me Cult (Patreon): https://patreon.com/creepsandcrimes
SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS:
- Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creeps-and-crimes/id1533194848
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0v2kntCCfdQOSeMNnGM2b6?si=bf5c137913dd4af7
- Youtube: https://youtube.com/@creepsandcrimespodcast?si=e6Lwuw6qvsEPBHzG
Business Inquiries please contact Management: maggie@MRHentertainment.com
FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
Creeps and Crimes Podcast
- Insta: https://www.instagram.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/?hl=en
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creepsandcrimespodcast/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@creepsandcrimes
Taylar Jane (True Crime Host)
- Insta: @Taylarj
- TikTok (True Crime Channel): @TaylarJane98
- TikTok (Personal): @TaylarJane1
Morgan Harris (Paranormal & Conspiracy Host)
- Insta: @morgg.m
- Tiktok: @morgg.m
Want More Info? Check out our Website:
www.creepsandcrimespodcast.com
Send Us Mail & Fan Art to our PO Box!!!
CREEPS AND CRIMES PODCAST
PO BOX 11523
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37939
Have a Creepy Account You'd like to share and be featured on the Podcast?
Email it to: CreepsAndCrimes.CA@gmail.com
Submit it through the Portal on our Website (Listed above)
or Post in on our Reddit Thread with the tag "creepy account"
Love our TBB episodes and want to get in on the Action or submit an AIMS? Head over to our Reddit Community: @creepsandcrimes
Need to contact us or request sources? Email us at creepsandcrimespodcast@gmail.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Creeps and Crimes
The Trifecta is finally here! Join Taylar & Morgan as they dive into the most interesting and terrifying Conspiracy, Paranormal, and True Crime Cases. These best friends and former college roommates will give you forehead chilling moments with a side of contagious laughter, just to take the edge off! Whether you're driving in your car or enjoying a glass of wine, kick back with these 20 something year old iconic, but chaotic besties every Thursday and Let's Get CreepyPodcast website
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