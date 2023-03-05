Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Trail Went Cold is a weekly true crime podcast which explores baffling unsolved mysteries and cold cases. On each episode, host Robin Warder examines a new ... More

  • The Trail Went Cold – Bonus Episode – Deadly Devotion: Motherhood & Mayhem
    This Mother’s Day, join Shane Waters on a chilling adventure featuring 14 podcasters (including Robin Warder from “The Trail Went Cold”) as they share sinister stories of motherhood. Mother’s Day is typically a time to honor the love and sacrifices of mothers, but today we’ll be exploring the twisted tales that lurk behind the shadows. […]
    5/14/2023
    2:21:27
  • The Trail Went Cold – Episode 327 – Lucia Kai Roberts
    August 15, 1982. Boston, Massachusetts. The body of 16-year old Lucia Kai Roberts is found in Franklin Park and her cause of death is ruled to be strangulation. Over one year later, allegations emerge about a black girl who was sexually assaulted by multiple police officers at a private club and since this incident supposedly […]
    5/10/2023
    45:25
  • The Trail Went Cold – Episode 326 – John Cheek & Gordon Collins
    December 2, 1993. Memphis, Tennessee. John Cheek, the 28-year old financial officer of a real estate firm, spends the evening having a dinner at a restaurant and is last seen heading towards his parked car. John’s abandoned vehicle is soon discovered near the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge and there is fear that he took his […]
    5/3/2023
    48:46
  • The Trail Went Cold – Episode 325 – Sarah Skiba, Paul Skiba, and Lorenzo Chivers
    February 7, 1999. Westminster, Colorado. 38-year old Paul Skiba, his nine-year old daughter Sarah Skiba, and 36-year old Lorenzo Chivers spend the day performing moving jobs for a company Paul owns before they all vanish without a trace. When the company’s parking lot is searched, Paul’s moving truck is found, but there is ample physical […]
    4/26/2023
    58:32
  • The Trail Went Cold – Episode 324 – Eric Coy & Jeremy Stoner
    January 24, 1987. Martinez, California. Nine-year old Eric Coy leaves his home on his bicycle in order to visit his aunt’s residence. Fifteen minutes later, Eric’s body and bicycle are discovered in a nearby wooded area and he has been stabbed several times. Four weeks after Eric is killed, six-year old Jeremy Stoner goes missing […]
    4/19/2023
    1:02:01

About The Trail Went Cold

The Trail Went Cold is a weekly true crime podcast which explores baffling unsolved mysteries and cold cases. On each episode, host Robin Warder examines a new murder or missing persons case, tackling a wide variety of mysteries from different countries and time periods.
