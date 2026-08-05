June 24, 1974. Burlington, New Jersey. 14-year old Margaret Ellen Fox boards a bus to travel to the nearby township of Mount Holly in order to meet a man named John Marshall and never returns home. Days earlier, Margaret had placed an ad in the newspaper offering her services as a babysitter and received a phone call from Marshall, who offered her a job babysitting his son, but it seems apparent this was a set-up. Margaret’s family receives a phone call and a pair of letters demanding a $10,000 ransom for her safe return, but the kidnapper eventually ceases all communication and Margaret is never found.



October 9, 1984. Mercedes, Texas. 21-year old Kim Leggett disappears while working a shift at her workplace, the Ross Gin Company. Witnesses report having last seen Kim speaking with a pair of unidentified men, so there is fear that she was the victim of an abduction. Kim’s family receives a phone call from an anonymous man demanding money for her safe return and they soon receive a ransom letter for $250,000 ransom. However, no instructions are provided for how to pay the money and no further contact is made, so Kim is never heard from again.



On this week’s episode of “The Trail Went Cold”, we explore a pair of unsolved kidnapping cases in which the victim’s family received a ransom demand, but the victims were never found and the perpetrators were never identified.



If you have any information about the disappearance of Margaret Ellen Fox, please contact the Burlington City Police Department at (609) 386-3300 or the Newark FBI Field Office at (973) 792-3000. If you have any information about the disappearance of Kim Leggett, please contact the Mercedes Police Department at (956) 565-3102.



Additional Reading:



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Margaret_Ellen_Fox



https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/margaret-ellen-fox



https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/25/us/new-jersey-fbi-cold-case-call



https://charleyproject.org/case/margaret-ellen-fox



https://www.cbsnews.com/news/margaret-ellen-fox-missing-chilling-ransom-call-released-45-years-after-new-jersey-girls-disappearance/



https://www.burlingtoncountytimes.com/picture-gallery/news/crime/2017/09/10/gallery-investigators-hope-to-solve/558198007/



https://www.newspapers.com/image/1192978947/



https://www.newspapers.com/image/173660091/



https://www.newspapers.com/image/173596199/



https://unsolvedmysteries.fandom.com/wiki/Kim_Leggett



https://charleyproject.org/case/kim-sue-leggett



https://web.archive.org/web/20100818184003/http://www.krgv.com:80/news/local/story/New-Reward-Offered-in-Cold-Case/v5BZqlHmAEa6X3tAcwQZHA.cspx



https://www.valleycentral.com/rgv-true-crimes/rgv-true-crime-the-nationwide-search-of-a-mercedes-mother-remains-unsolved-37-years-later/



https://www.newspapers.com/image/439164565/



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The Trail Went Cold is produced and edited by Magill Foote.



All music is composed by Vince Nitro.