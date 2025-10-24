Joy Morgan’s life changes forever when she discovers IUIC, a Black Hebrew Israelite group, on YouTube. She becomes deeply involved in the congregation and begins to cut ties with the people around her. Then, one day, she vanishes.Clip credits:‘Murdered midwifery student Joy Morgan speaking at event’ / Daily Mail World / YouTube‘The murder of Joy Morgan’ / BBC Newsbeat Documentaries / YouTube“Nation is family Nation is community Nation is men leading by example Nation is women support Nation is children with role models Nation is unity Nation is you!” / IUIC Atlanta / InstagramListener note: This episode contains references to death, murder and suicide that some listeners may find distressing.Follow The Missing Sister on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting www.wondery.com/links/The Missing Sister now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About The Missing Sister

Back in 2015, a girl named Joy Morgan started watching strange videos on YouTube. Videos of men with loud voices, draped in purple and gold robes, reciting fiery scripture from the Bible.At first, she was simply curious. She was a teenager after all. But soon she started to believe what they were saying. The way they preached spoke to her. At school, she told a classmate he wouldn’t be going to heaven. Why? Because he wasn’t Black.Just a few years later, Joy stopped celebrating Christmas. In fact, she hardly saw her family at all. She didn’t speak to her siblings, she stopped hanging out with her school friends and she adopted a whole new identity. All thanks to the men from those YouTube videos – members of a religious organisation named Israel United In Christ, or IUIC.IUIC quickly became Joy’s world, the congregation became her family. Joy felt as though she’d discovered ‘the truth’ about Jesus. She felt safe, protected and loved. Nothing bad could ever happen to her. No harm could reach her. But IUIC wasn’t just a religious organisation: it’s been called a cult.And on Boxing Day, 2018, Joy Morgan disappeared forever.A new six-episode investigative series, told by Charlie Brinkhurst Cuff and Free Turn, The Missing Sister is a story about truth, lies, a young woman yearning to belong, and a family still waiting for answers.Listen to episodes of The Missing Sister exclusively and ad-free on Wondery+. Start your free trial in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. https://wondery.com/links/the-missing-sister/