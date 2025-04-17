Nearly 15 years ago, a young nursing student named Holly Bobo disappears from her home in rural Tennessee. A few years later, her remains are found — not far from where she went missing. Even after suspects go to prison for her death, the question remains for some: What happened to Holly Bobo? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About What Happened to Holly Bobo?

Nearly 15 years ago, a young nursing student named Holly Bobo disappeared from her home in rural Tennessee. A few years later, her remains are found — not far from where she went missing. This becomes one of the biggest cases in Tennessee history, culminating in a bizarre legal battle after a key witness admits to lying on the stand. Even after suspects go to prison for her death, the question remains for some: What happened to Holly Bobo?