The Vanished is a true crime podcast that explores the stories of those who have gone missing. The Vanished goes beyond conventional news reports to take a deep... More
Available Episodes
5 of 380
Beau Mann Part 3: The Divide
Over the past two weeks, you learned about Beau Mann, how he disappeared, and a little bit about the divide that has developed since then. This week, we are taking a closer look at this divide. How did this happen, why, and how can we overcome this and come together to push for answers for Beau? At the center of this story is a bright, successful man who disappeared during the prime of his life. As we spoke with those who knew Beau, it felt that this divide was muddying the waters. It was making it difficult to figure out which facts were important. Why was the focus on his relationship with his fiance, who was more than 2000 miles away when Beau mysteriously vanished? This week, we will take you on our journey to find answers.If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Beau Mann, please contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.This episode was sponsored by:Audible- Visit Audible.com/Debutante to listen now.If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.Follow The Vanished on social media at:FacebookInstagramTwitterPatreonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
59:47
Beau Mann Part 2: Last Day
Last week, we shared the first installment of Beau Mann’s story. You learned about Beau’s life and his struggles with addiction. Beau created the app, Sober Grid, to help people in recovery stay connected and access resources. But then, one day at the end of November 2021, Beau mysteriously vanished while traveling around Los Angeles. He made several stops that day while using the ride-share services Uber and Lyft. During his final ride, Beau had texted 911 through the in-app safety feature. They attempted to contact Beau to see if he needed assistance, but they were not able to connect with Beau. The Uber driver stated that he dropped Beau off at an address, but the resident whole lived there claimed she didn’t know anyone named Beau Mann. In Part 1, we gave you a brief overview of the timeline of Beau’s last day. This case has a lot of twists and turns, along with a complex timeline. It is a lot to take in, so we decided to dedicate Part 2 to digging deeper into that timeline.If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Beau Mann, please contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.This episode was sponsored by:Audible- Visit Audible.com/Debutante to listen now.Doordash- Our listeners can get 50% off, up to a $10 on a $15 min sub total and $0 delivery fees when you download the Doordash App and enter code TV.Earth Breeze- Listeners can subscribe to Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to earthbreeze.com/vanished to get started.If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.Follow The Vanished on social media at:FacebookInstagramTwitterPatreonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/24/2023
1:00:00
Wondery Presents Generation Why: Kalief Browder
The Generation Why Podcast released its first episode in 2012 and pioneered the true crime genre in the podcasting world. Now, in a special, 4-part series, The Generation Why podcast unravels the story of Kalief Browder. A young boy who was falsely accused of stealing a backpack and held without bail at Rikers Island for 3 years. He endured consistent abuse by prison staff and inmates, and was held in solitary confinement for more than seven hundred consecutive days. This is a story about a young life unfairly caught in the middle of the (in)justice system.Listen to this 4-part series on Kalief’s story by following Generation Why wherever you get your podcasts: Wondery.fm/TV_GenWhyMiniHey Prime Members, you can listen to Generation Why ad-free on Amazon Music. Download the Amazon Music app today.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/21/2023
5:45
Beau Mann Part 1: The Grid
39-year-old Beau Mann disappeared from Los Angeles, California, on November 30, 2021. Beau Mann was a successful entrepreneur who created an app that helped hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Beau had just returned from a trip to Texas the day before he vanished. After being picked up by his assistant at the airport, she dropped him off at his apartment. Beau left his apartment the following morning, November 30, at 11:20 am. He stopped nearby for some coffee, then proceeded to use Lyft to travel around the city to various locations. At 1:51 pm, Beau ordered an Uber to take him to an address in Santa Monica. He was last seen on surveillance at a 7-Eleven making a purchase. It's believed that he got back into the Uber, and minutes later, a text was sent from Beau's phone to 911. They attempted to reach Beau, but he didn't answer. Beau was never seen or heard from again. The Uber driver later stated that he dropped Beau off at the Santa Monica address, but the woman who lived there claimed she had never met Beau. Beau's disappearance is a mysterious one. His loved ones have spent the last 16 months trying to piece together all of the clues that were left behind, but those clues have not led them to Beau.If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Beau Mann, please contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.This episode was sponsored by:Hungryroot- Get 30% off your first delivery and free veggies for life at Hungryroot.com/VANISHED.Audible- Visit Audible.com/Debutante to listen now.If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.Follow The Vanished on social media at:FacebookInstagramTwitterPatreonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/17/2023
56:39
Replay: Kayla Unbehaun
On July 4, 2017, while Americans all over the United States were celebrating Independence Day with barbecues, fireworks, and quality family time, 9-year-old Kayla Unbehaun was spending time visiting her mother in Wheaton, Illinois. The following day, her father, Ryan Iskerka, left work and went to pick up his daughter, Kayla. However, when he arrived at Kayla’s mother’s residence, Kayla and her mother, Heather, were nowhere to be found. Heather’s father and uncle told Ryan that Heather had taken Kayla camping in Wisconsin but Ryan knew that something wasn’t right and immediately called police. Kayla and Heather have never been seen or heard from. Heather Unbehaun currently has an active warrant for felony kidnapping.This episode was sponsored by:Zocdoc- Go to Zocdoc.com/VANISHED and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for FREE and book a top-rated doctor.If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.Follow The Vanished on social media at:FacebookInstagramTwitterPatreonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Vanished is a true crime podcast that explores the stories of those who have gone missing. The Vanished goes beyond conventional news reports to take a deep dive into the story of a different missing person each week. Host Marissa Jones brings you exclusive interviews with family members, friends, law enforcement and experts. What will The Vanished uncover next?
All episodes are available for free. Listen ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.