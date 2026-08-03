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- This episode first aired on November 2, 2017. In February 2016, 19-year-old Morgan Bauer left Aberdeen, South Dakota, with plans to begin a new life in Atlanta. She’d arranged to stay with people she met on Craigslist, but within weeks of arriving, Morgan stopped contacting her friends and family and vanished without a trace. Her case was soon overshadowed by damaging internet rumors that called her disappearance into question and diverted attention from the people last known to have been with her. Nearly six years after our original episode aired, investigators recovered Morgan’s remains in Porterdale, Georgia, and arrested the same couple discussed in our 2017 coverage. One has since pleaded guilty to her murder, while the other remains accused. Stay with us after the replay for an update on the major developments that finally revealed what happened to Morgan.
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Replay: Amy McHale - The House on Chew Avenue - Where Reality and Fiction Collide07/27/2026 | 1h 29 mins.This episode originally aired on January 26, 2026. Since this episode first aired, there have been significant developments in Amy’s case. Stay tuned after the original episode for more information.
On June 13, 2016, 44-year-old Amy McHale said goodbye to her mother and left her home in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Nothing about that moment suggested it would be the last time her family would see her, but it was.
In the early morning hours of June 14, Amy called her daughter, Amanda, and left a voicemail. When Amanda listened to the message later that morning, it didn't raise any immediate alarm, but when she tried calling her mother back, the call went straight to voicemail. In the message, Amy said she was staying at her ex-husband's house, something she did from time to time.
At first, no one was overly concerned. Amy was an adult with her own routines, and her family believed she would return, as she always had before. But as hours turned into days with no word from Amy, concern quickly grew.
Amy's ex-husband told family members that she had been at his home when he went to bed on the night of June 13. When he woke the following morning, he said she was gone. From that point forward, there were no confirmed sightings of Amy and no clear answers about what happened to her.
A decade has passed since Amy vanished, and her loved ones continue searching for answers, hoping that someone who knows the truth will finally come forward.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Amy McHale, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-3013.
If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.
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- In Part 4 of Junaliza Chappell’s story, we focused on Ashley and the weight she has carried since her mother disappeared. As Ashley grew older, memories from her early childhood began to connect with records, conversations, and details shared by the people who had been searching for Juna for years. Those discoveries were painful. They helped Ashley better understand her mother’s fear, but they also forced her to confront parts of her own story that remain unresolved.
We also examined the frustration surrounding Juna’s case: missing records, confusion over which agency had what, and the question of whether Juna’s disappearance ever received the attention it deserved. Retired U.S. Marshal Katrina, who had worked alongside Atlanta Police years earlier, still had files connected to the case. When Ashley reached out to her earlier this year, it reignited Katrina’s effort to get that information into the right hands.
In this fifth and final episode, we take a look at where things stand now. Nearly two decades have passed since Juna vanished. For many of those years, the people connected to this case had at least some peace of mind knowing that Timothy Chappell was behind bars. But his release date is now approaching, and for Ashley, Kareen, Faye, and Katrina, that has brought back fear they have never fully been able to put down.
In Part 5, we will discuss Tim’s alleged hit list, the concerns surrounding his release, the search for any remaining legal options, and why the people who have spent years fighting for Juna believe her case cannot be allowed to sit quietly in the past.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Junaliza Chappell, please contact the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. Tips can also be sent anonymously to: bringjunalizahome@gmail.com.
If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Over the last several weeks, we’ve been untangling the disappearance of Junaliza Chappell, a young mother who was trying to leave her husband, Timothy Chappell, and start over in California with her 3-year-old daughter, Ashley.
Juna had a plan. Ashley was already in California with people Juna trusted. Juna had completed job training in Florida and was supposed to return to Atlanta, get her car, and drive west. But Juna never made it back to her daughter.
After Juna vanished, Timothy disappeared with Ashley. U.S. Marshals eventually found him driving Juna’s car with Ashley in the backseat. Many of Juna’s personal belongings were still inside the vehicle. Timothy was arrested that day, but not for anything connected to Juna’s disappearance.
In Part 3, we looked more closely at Timothy’s history, the records Ashley later found, and the pattern that began to emerge, including his 2010 arrest for exploiting a 15-year-old girl, a case that eventually sent him to federal prison for 20 years.
Part 4 is different. This episode centers on Ashley and the way her story is intertwined with her mother’s disappearance. Ashley was only 3 years old when Juna vanished. For most of her life, she carried memories from that time, some painful, some confusing, and some so fragmented that she questioned whether she could trust them at all. But as Ashley began searching for answers, some of those memories began to connect to records, conversations, and details she had never fully understood before.
Ashley is not only trying to understand what happened to her mother. She is also trying to understand what happened to her and what Juna may have been trying to protect her from.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Junaliza Chappell, please contact the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. Tips can also be sent anonymously to: bringjunalizahome@gmail.com.
If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In Parts 1 and 2 of Junaliza Chappell’s story, we followed the days leading up to her disappearance and the chaotic search that followed.
By February of 2007, Juna had decided to leave her husband, Timothy, and start over in California with her 3-year-old daughter, Ashley. Ashley was already there with Juna’s friends, and after Juna finished job training in Florida, the plan was for her to fly back to Atlanta, get her car, and drive west. But Juna never made it, and she's never been seen or heard from again.
Timothy claimed he picked Juna up from the Atlanta airport and took her to Walmart, where he said she went inside and never came back out. That story never sat right with the people who knew Juna.
After Juna disappeared, Timothy took Ashley from Juna’s friends in California. U.S. Marshals later found Timothy with Ashley in Juna’s car. Inside the vehicle were many of Juna’s personal belongings, including her purse. Timothy was arrested, and Ashley was eventually adopted by Juna’s younger sister, Kareen. But Timothy wasn't arrested for anything connected to Juna’s disappearance. He was arrested because he was a sex offender who had failed to register, and authorities had found him alone with Ashley.
In Part 3, Timothy finally faces consequences, just not for what so many people believe he did to Juna.
For Ashley, Timothy existed mostly in the background of her childhood. He was her biological father, but he was absent from her life. He wasn't discussed much when she was young, but as Ashley got older, Kareen began sharing more about his past. Eventually, Ashley started searching on her own. She requested records, connected with relatives she had not been in contact with, and began learning the truth about the man at the center of her mother’s disappearance.
This episode focuses on Timothy Chappell: the version of himself he showed to the world, the history that eventually came to light, and the patterns Ashley began to recognize as she dug through records and family stories.
Ashley wasn't only learning about the man who had been arrested when she was a little girl; she was learning about the man her family believes stole Juna from them, and whose past would reshape the way Ashley understood her mother, her childhood, and herself.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Junaliza Chappell, please contact the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
Ashley has also created an email address for tips. If you have information but do not feel comfortable contacting law enforcement directly, you can email bringjunalizahome@gmail.com. Tips can be sent anonymously.
If you have a missing loved one that you would like to have featured on the show, please fill out our case submission form.
Follow The Vanished on social media at:
Facebook
Instagram
Patreon
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Vanished Podcast
The Vanished is a true crime podcast that explores the stories of those who have gone missing. The Vanished goes beyond conventional news reports to take a deep dive into the story of a different missing person each week. Host Marissa Jones brings you exclusive interviews with family members, friends, law enforcement and experts. What will The Vanished uncover next?Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of The Vanished Podcast ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
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