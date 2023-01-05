Beau Mann Part 1: The Grid

39-year-old Beau Mann disappeared from Los Angeles, California, on November 30, 2021. Beau Mann was a successful entrepreneur who created an app that helped hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Beau had just returned from a trip to Texas the day before he vanished. After being picked up by his assistant at the airport, she dropped him off at his apartment. Beau left his apartment the following morning, November 30, at 11:20 am. He stopped nearby for some coffee, then proceeded to use Lyft to travel around the city to various locations. At 1:51 pm, Beau ordered an Uber to take him to an address in Santa Monica. He was last seen on surveillance at a 7-Eleven making a purchase. It's believed that he got back into the Uber, and minutes later, a text was sent from Beau's phone to 911. They attempted to reach Beau, but he didn't answer. Beau was never seen or heard from again. The Uber driver later stated that he dropped Beau off at the Santa Monica address, but the woman who lived there claimed she had never met Beau. Beau's disappearance is a mysterious one. His loved ones have spent the last 16 months trying to piece together all of the clues that were left behind, but those clues have not led them to Beau.If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Beau Mann, please contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.