Killer In The Code
Killer In The Code

Michael Connelly
News
Killer In The Code
  • Killer In The Code

    Chapter 2: The Smoking Gun

    12/23/2025 | 23 mins.

    Alex Baber’s gumshoe work leads to the discovery of undeniable physical evidence linking two of most infamous murder cases in history. Learn more on KillerInTheCode.com.

  • Killer In The Code

    Chapter 1: The Hidden Beneath The Hidden

    12/22/2025 | 30 mins.

    Cold case consultant Alex Baber cracks the Zodiac Killer’s most difficult cypher and it leads to a stunning revelation. Learn more on KillerInTheCode.com

About Killer In The Code

Killer In The Code: Solving The Black Dahlia & Zodiac Cases, a new podcast from bestselling author Michael Connelly.Self-styled cold case consultant Alex Baber believes he has a set of life skills that allow him to find the hidden beneath the hidden. These skills took him down a two-year path to solving two of the most infamous murder cases in history, The Black Dahlia and Zodiac killer cases. With no badge and no law enforcement training, has Baber closed the cases that have baffled law enforcement for more than half a century? Some of the top minds in homicide and code-breaking work believe so and stand by his findings. Killer In The Code follows Baber on his investigative journey across the country as he uses cryptology, genealogy, AI, and finally long hours of basic gumshoe work to identify a suspect that has taunted and eluded authorities for decades. Along the way startling new evidence in both cases is discovered, all of it pointing unequivocally toward one man who lived in a dark world and may have intentionally left a “smoking gun” behind so that one day he would be discovered by someone who viewed the open cases as one puzzle missing just a few key pieces. Alex Baber found those pieces and solved the puzzle. Killer In The Code tells the story. Learn more on killerinthecode.com.
True Crime

