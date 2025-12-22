Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer

Through the heartbreaking stories of The Gilgo Four a damning pattern emerges. In revisiting old interviews Josh reveals how every clue needed to catch the Long Island Serial Killer was hidden in plain sight within these four women's cases, yet somehow slipped through investigators' hands. Was this oversight due to corruption or something far more nefarious?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Inside Rex Heuermann's alleged "planning document," Josh finds a chilling blueprint for murder. Through interviews with Rex's childhood friend and expert insight, this episode explores how childhood trauma and an obsession with serial-killer lore may have shaped a meticulous predator who learned and evolved. Could this mean the victim count is far higher than we imagined?

Why Ocean Parkway? Did Rex Heuermann's passion for duck hunting transform an isolated marshland into a dumping ground? When prosecutors charged him with Sandra Costilla's 1993 murder, pushing the killing spree back three decades, a chilling question emerged, if Sandra was the only victim not found along Ocean Parkway, and Rex allegedly hunted across Long Island and beyond, how many more trophy gardens are still waiting to be discovered?

For years, investigators and the public were divided: was Long Island dealing with one serial killer or two? In this episode we reveal how the different dump sites, conflicting methods, and even a bitter public feud between Suffolk County's police commissioner and district attorney created chaos that may have allowed LISK to keep hunting.

Why did it take so long to catch LISK? In this episode Josh revisits his 2015 interview with Dave Schaller, which has never been heard before, and with the help of Robert Kolker and Gus Garcia-Roberts, he investigates how corruption, cover-ups, and toxic leadership within Suffolk County law enforcement may have buried the tip of the century -- a Green Chevrolet Avalanche.

About Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer

A decade ago, filmmaker Josh Zeman was on the hunt for the country’s most elusive serial killer. One who left nearly a dozen bodies along the beaches of Long Island. While he got close to catching him, it wasn’t until 2023 that authorities finally made an arrest. The troubling part is... the answers were there all along, hidden in plain sight. So why did it take authorities so long to catch him, and how many lives could have been saved? From Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, a new installment in the Monster franchise is coming November 17th. This is 'Monster: Hunting The Long Island Serial Killer'. An investigative podcast into the most notorious killer in New York– since the Son of Sam.