From the creators of Up and Vanished and Radio Rental, host Payne Lindsey attempts to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs. In this new investigative ... More
Betty and Barney Hill
After vacationing in Montreal and Niagra Falls Betty and Barney Hill were returning to New Hampshire when a multi-colored craft crossed in the sky above them, Barney explained it away as a plane until he noticed through binoculars that it was getting closer to them.
5/4/2023
48:17
Trumbull County
A light in the sky in a small town in Ohio was seen by police officers from several different surrounding departments, eventually one of them got as close as they could. Payne speaks with the police dispatcher and dives into the actual recordings of the incident.
4/27/2023
40:59
Contact
The Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence can be dated all the way back to the late 1800s, but people have been asking if we are alone in the universe for much longer than that. John Shepherd began his mission to "contact aliens" in the spring of 1972.
4/20/2023
48:06
Rendlesham Forest
Over the holidays in 1980, several days of sightings occurred in a forest surrounded by two military bases in eastern England. Payne speaks with two of the members of military who witnessed "Britain's Roswell."
4/13/2023
48:37
Government Secrecy
With a long history of UFO cover-ups and misinformation, Project Blue Book may be the reason why there is such a stigma surrounding the topic in the United States.
From the creators of Up and Vanished and Radio Rental, host Payne Lindsey attempts to break the stigma surrounding the topic of UFOs. In this new investigative series, Lindsey shines light on real-life coverups, and infamous cases, all while leaving the tinfoil hat at the door.
In the last few years, dozens of Navy pilots have come forward with compelling video evidence of objects in the sky that defy our current understanding of physics. The Pentagon has since confirmed the validity of these accounts and stated, “We don’t know what they are.” Can we finally have a healthy conversation about the possibility of intelligent life beyond our planet?
With a refreshing approach to the topic, Lindsey aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the strange happenings way up high. Do you want to believe?