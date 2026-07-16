Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
24 episodes
- After everything we have seen and heard, it is time to stop circling the question. What do we actually mean when we say aliens, and why is it still so hard to talk about plainly.
Want more?
Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist
To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks
To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social and the web:
@highstrange on Instagram
@highstrange on TikTok
highstrange.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Area 51. Missing records. Conflicting timelines. We step into one of the most guarded stories on Earth and confront what holds up, what does not, and why it will not disappear.
Want more?
Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist
To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks
To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social and the web:
@highstrange on Instagram
@highstrange on TikTok
highstrange.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- From cattle mutilations in rural Oregon to strange patterns appearing overnight in open fields, this episode follows the objects and stories people carry with them, sometimes literally.
Want more?
https://youtube.com/@itsfuckingaliensbro?si=7PxNJdeZmtxiyvpl
Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist
To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks
To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social and the web:
@highstrange on Instagram
@highstrange on TikTok
highstrange.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In a small school in Wales, children were separated, given paper, and asked to draw what they saw. Decades later, the results still refuse to make sense.
Want more?
Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist
To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks
To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social and the web:
@highstrange on Instagram
@highstrange on TikTok
highstrange.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On March 1st, 1986, Whitley Strieber underwent his very first hypnosis session with Dr. Donald Klein. What you are about to hear is a longer, unfiltered portion of that original recording.
Want more?
Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist
To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks
To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
Follow along on social and the web:
@highstrange on Instagram
@highstrange on TikTok
highstrange.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Documentary podcasts
- The Telepathy TapesDocumentary, Science, Society & Culture
- This Is Actually HappeningDocumentary, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Danny Jones PodcastComedy, Documentary, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Lights Out Library: Sleep DocumentariesAlternative Health, Documentary, Health & Wellness, History, Society & Culture
- AdriftDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Focus: Adults in the RoomDocumentary, Society & Culture
- We call her Emma | Tortoise InvestigatesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Why Files: Operation PodcastDocumentary, Fiction, Life Sciences, Science, Science Fiction, Society & Culture
Trending Documentary podcasts
About High Strange
This season goes deeper into real encounters, credible witnesses, and the explanations that never seem to stick. More firsthand accounts. Bigger moments. And more times where the official story starts to wobble. This isn’t about believing everything. It’s about following the story until it actually makes sense… or until it gets too strange to ignore. New season. Same curiosity. Same skepticism. Still probably not a weather balloon.Podcast website
Listen to High Strange, The Telepathy Tapes and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
High Strange
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
High Strange: Podcasts in Family