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High Strange

Tenderfoot TV
DocumentarySociety & Culture
High Strange
Latest episode

24 episodes

  • High Strange

    Episode 06: Let’s Talk Aliens

    03/13/2026 | 34 mins.
    After everything we have seen and heard, it is time to stop circling the question. What do we actually mean when we say aliens, and why is it still so hard to talk about plainly.

    Want more?
    Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist
    To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks
    To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
    For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.

    Follow along on social and the web:
    @highstrange on Instagram
    @highstrange on TikTok
    highstrange.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • High Strange

    Episode 05: Restricted Area

    03/06/2026 | 39 mins.
    Area 51. Missing records. Conflicting timelines. We step into one of the most guarded stories on Earth and confront what holds up, what does not, and why it will not disappear.
     
    Want more?
    Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist 
    To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks 
    To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
    For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
     
    Follow along on social and the web:
    @highstrange on Instagram
    @highstrange on TikTok
    highstrange.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • High Strange

    Episode 04: Lucky Space Rock

    02/27/2026 | 34 mins.
    From cattle mutilations in rural Oregon to strange patterns appearing overnight in open fields, this episode follows the objects and stories people carry with them, sometimes literally.
     
    Want more?
    https://youtube.com/@itsfuckingaliensbro?si=7PxNJdeZmtxiyvpl
    Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist 
    To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks 
    To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
    For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
     
    Follow along on social and the web:
    @highstrange on Instagram
    @highstrange on TikTok
    highstrange.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • High Strange

    Episode 03: Exam Conditions

    02/20/2026 | 35 mins.
    In a small school in Wales, children were separated, given paper, and asked to draw what they saw. Decades later, the results still refuse to make sense.
     
    Want more?
    Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist 
    To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks 
    To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
    For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
     
    Follow along on social and the web:
    @highstrange on Instagram
    @highstrange on TikTok
    highstrange.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • High Strange

    Whitley Hypnosis Tape: Extended Cut

    02/16/2026 | 16 mins.
    On March 1st, 1986, Whitley Strieber underwent his very first hypnosis session with Dr. Donald Klein. What you are about to hear is a longer, unfiltered portion of that original recording.
     
    Want more?
    Our High Strange music playlist is now available exclusively on Apple Music. Visit the link in our show notes or go to apple.co/highstrangeplaylist 
    To access our book list, go to apple.co/highstrangebooks 
    To find us in Apple Maps, go to apple.co/highstrangeguide
    For ad-free listening and bonus content, subscribe to Tenderfoot+ now! Members get all episodes ad-free plus bonus content throughout the season. Sign up at apple.co/highstrange. For Spotify, Google, and other Android users, visit tenderfootplus.com.
     
    Follow along on social and the web:
    @highstrange on Instagram
    @highstrange on TikTok
    highstrange.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About High Strange
This season goes deeper into real encounters, credible witnesses, and the explanations that never seem to stick. More firsthand accounts. Bigger moments. And more times where the official story starts to wobble. This isn’t about believing everything. It’s about following the story until it actually makes sense… or until it gets too strange to ignore. New season. Same curiosity. Same skepticism. Still probably not a weather balloon.
Podcast website
DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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