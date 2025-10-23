In rural Ohio, a kidnapped woman risks her life by calling 911 with her captor’s phone. This call would become the first step in an investigation that would reveal sinister and shocking crimes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Hand in the Window

In rural Ohio, a kidnapped woman risks her life by calling 911 with her captor's phone. After she is rescued, investigators turn their attention to her kidnapper: a man named Shawn Grate. As detectives interview Grate, they realize that he may be behind the disappearances of multiple missing women in the area. Could they be face to face with a serial killer? A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio. New episodes Tuesdays.