Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words
Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words
Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

Justin Shepherd
NewsSociety & Culture
Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words
Latest episode

6 episodes

  Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

    Inside the Sonya Massey Shooting: Her Family Reveals the Truth

    2/16/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    On July 6, 2024, Sonya Massey did what millions of Americans are told to do when they feel unsafe. She called 911 for help. She was alone in her home in Springfield, Illinois, and believed someone might be outside. Two sheriff’s deputies responded. Less than an hour later, Sonya was dead, shot inside her own kitchen by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson. The body camera footage would later show Sonya apologizing, raising her hands, and trying to comply in the moments before the fatal shot was fired. Her death sparked national outrage, federal scrutiny, and protests across the country, but behind the headlines was a family left to live with the reality of what happened.
    In this episode of Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words, Justin Shepherd sits down with Sonya’s cousin, Sontae Massey, for a deeply personal and emotional conversation about who Sonya really was and what her loss has meant to those who loved her most. Sontae shares what Sonya was like beyond the news coverage, the moment the family learned she had been killed, and the painful aftermath that followed. She speaks openly about the investigation, the courtroom revelations, and the questions her family still carries. She also discusses the creation of the Massey Commission, formed in Sonya’s name to push for accountability, transparency, and systemic change.
    This conversation goes beyond the incident itself and explores the broader impact on a family, a community, and a country still grappling with issues of trust, justice, and accountability. It is a story about grief, resilience, and the determination to make sure Sonya Massey is remembered not just for how she died, but for who she was.
  Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

    Ashleigh Banfield: Truth, Trauma, and the Media Machine

    2/09/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    In this episode of Unheard, Justin sits down with legendary journalist Ashleigh Banfield for an honest conversation about truth, trauma, and the media machine that shapes how the world sees tragedy.
    Ashleigh reflects on her journey from small-town newsrooms to the center of history, including being in New York on 9/11, running for her life when the towers collapsed, and continuing to report in the aftermath. She opens up about the emotional toll of covering national tragedies like Sandy Hook, high-profile cases like Casey Anthony, and war zones around the world, and how those experiences permanently changed the way she approaches journalism.
    The conversation explores the responsibility of reporters in moments of crisis, the harm caused by conspiracy culture, and why empathy is not optional when telling stories involving victims and survivors. Ashleigh also talks about her evolution beyond traditional news and her work today as the host of the podcast Drop Dead Serious, where she continues to examine complex cases with depth, integrity, and compassion.
    This episode is a rare look behind the headlines and into the mind of someone who has spent a lifetime bearing witness to history.
  Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

    Gary Sahlin: Former Cop Behind a Hollywood-Style Bank Heist

    2/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    He used to be a police officer who believed in the system. He wore a badge, took an oath, and built a career around enforcing the law. Years later, he was on the other side of it, charged in a bank heist that cost him his freedom and permanently altered the trajectory of his life.
    In this episode of Unheard, I sit down with Gary Sahlin to talk about how that transformation happened. Not in a motivational way. Not in a neatly packaged redemption arc. But in an honest, uncomfortable way that walks through the choices, pressures, and internal shifts that led a trained law enforcement officer to cross into criminal behavior.
    We talk about what was happening in his life before the robbery, how he justified what he was doing at the time, and the moment everything finally collapsed. He speaks openly about the crime, the arrest, federal prison, and what it’s like to live with a decision you can’t undo. There’s no attempt to minimize the damage or rewrite history. He owns what he did and talks about the consequences that followed.
    This is one of the most interesting stories you’ve probably never heard, not because it’s flashy, but because it exposes how thin the line can be between stability and self-destruction, between identity and illusion, and between who we believe we are and who we actually become.
    The conversation isn’t about glamorizing crime. It’s about reality. It’s about accountability. And it’s about hearing directly from someone who has lived on both sides of the justice system.

  Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

    Elizabeth Smart on Trauma, Healing, and Life After Survival

    1/26/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    In this deeply moving episode of Unheard, survivor and advocate Elizabeth Smart shares her experience of surviving kidnapping and navigating the long, complex journey of healing after trauma. Elizabeth opens up about how the legal system can retraumatize survivors, why forgiveness is deeply personal, and what recovery really looks like beyond the headlines.
    This conversation explores trauma recovery, victim advocacy, consent education, body autonomy, and the critical role of family and support systems. Elizabeth also discusses grief, faith, public scrutiny, and how sharing survivor stories can create awareness, understanding, and change.
    Trigger Warning: This episode discusses trauma, abuse, and recovery.
    Topics include:
    trauma recovery, sexual assault survivors, victim advocacy, forgiveness and healing, consent education, legal system challenges, post-traumatic growth, survivor stories, mental health

    03:02 – Trauma and the Legal System
    05:53 – Faith, Trauma, and Complexity
    09:04 – What Forgiveness Really Means
    11:56 – Turning Trauma Into Advocacy
    15:02 – Why Justice Often Fails Survivors
    18:08 – Understanding Victimhood
    20:47 – Language, Consent, and Body Autonomy
    23:54 – Living Beyond Survival
    26:58 – Why Healing Is Not Linear
    29:53 – The Power of Support Systems
    33:14 – Strength and Resilience After Trauma
    36:03 – Setbacks in Recovery
    38:48 – Unfairness After Rescue
    42:23 – Centering Victims, Not Headlines
    43:56 – Family’s Role in Healing
    45:00 – Life After Trauma
    46:10 – Being a Public Figure After Trauma
    47:15 – Returning to “Normal”
    51:41 – What the Public Doesn’t See
    01:01:45 – The Reality of Long-Term Healing
    01:03:30 – Advice for Parents and Educators
    01:05:05 – Finding Hope and Joy
    01:06:03 – Elizabeth Smart’s Work and Writing

  Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

    Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words — Official Trailer Hosted by Justin Shepherd

    1/20/2026 | 1 mins.
    Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words is a groundbreaking true-crime podcast that hands the microphone back to those who were silenced. Hosted by investigative storyteller Justin Shepherd, Unheard goes beyond headlines and court transcripts to reveal raw, firsthand accounts from victims, survivors, and voices long overlooked by the justice system.
    This trailer offers a powerful introduction to the heart of the series—stories told without filters, agendas, or sensationalism. These are not retellings. These are lived experiences, shared by the people who carry them.

    🔎 What to Expect from Unheard:
    🗣️ Stories Told Firsthand
    Every episode centers the voices of those directly impacted—speaking in their own words, on their own terms.
    🖤 Beyond the Headlines
    Unheard explores the emotional aftermath, unanswered questions, and human cost that rarely make the news.
    ⚖️ Truth Without Sensationalism
    This series prioritizes authenticity and respect over shock value, creating space for honesty and nuance.
    🔦 Cases That Deserve Attention
    From overlooked victims to stories buried by time, Unheard shines a light where silence once lived.
    🎧 A New Kind of True Crime
    Less narration. More truth. This is true crime stripped down to its most human form.
    🔥 A Call to Listen Differently
    Unheard challenges listeners to move beyond curiosity and toward understanding, empathy, and awareness.
    If you think you know true crime—listen again.
    Because some stories were never meant to stay silent.
About Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words is a podcast that strips away the sensational headlines and lets the people at the heart of true crime stories speak for themselves. From survivors and families to investigators, journalists, and insiders, these are raw, unfiltered conversations that rarely make it into mainstream coverage.Hosted by Justin Shepherd, a creator and advocate with millions of followers across platforms, Unheard brings a new dimension to true crime by centering voices that are often overlooked. Each episode offers an intimate, human perspective on cases that shocked communities, shaped public opinion, or exposed flaws in our justice system. This isn’t about sensationalism. It’s about listening. It’s about giving people the chance to reclaim their narrative, share their truth, and be truly heard.
NewsSociety & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentaryNews Commentary

