Unheard: True Crime in Their Own Words

He used to be a police officer who believed in the system. He wore a badge, took an oath, and built a career around enforcing the law. Years later, he was on the other side of it, charged in a bank heist that cost him his freedom and permanently altered the trajectory of his life.In this episode of Unheard, I sit down with Gary Sahlin to talk about how that transformation happened. Not in a motivational way. Not in a neatly packaged redemption arc. But in an honest, uncomfortable way that walks through the choices, pressures, and internal shifts that led a trained law enforcement officer to cross into criminal behavior.We talk about what was happening in his life before the robbery, how he justified what he was doing at the time, and the moment everything finally collapsed. He speaks openly about the crime, the arrest, federal prison, and what it's like to live with a decision you can't undo. There's no attempt to minimize the damage or rewrite history. He owns what he did and talks about the consequences that followed.This is one of the most interesting stories you've probably never heard, not because it's flashy, but because it exposes how thin the line can be between stability and self-destruction, between identity and illusion, and between who we believe we are and who we actually become.The conversation isn't about glamorizing crime. It's about reality. It's about accountability. And it's about hearing directly from someone who has lived on both sides of the justice system.