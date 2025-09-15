Powered by RND
MeidasTouch Network
  Trump FBI is facing Total Self Destruction
    Chris Mowrey filling in for Adam Mockler with MeidasTouch Network breaks down the disaster investigation into Charlie Kirk's murder, led by Trump's underqualified FBI Director, Kash Patel. While Patel was falsely declaring the killer in custody and dining at a fancy NYC restaurant, an explosive lawsuit alleged he "knowingly broke the law" by purging agents to appease the President.
    12:50
  INSANE Charlie Kirk Clip Explains Everything
    Adam Mockler with MeidasTouch Network breaks down
    15:10
  Elon Musk Faces MAJOR BACKLASH over Scary Video
    Adam Mockler with MeidasTouch Network joined by Micah Erfan breaks down the "increasingly unhinged" and dangerous rhetoric from Elon Musk, which has forced leaders in Europe to condemn his "openly called for violence". He is telling massive crowds "'You either fight back or you die'" and baselessly tweeting that "the left is the party of murder". This isn't just random trolling; it's a calculated effort by a billionaire to make the right and left "kill each other" to distract from his oligarchic power grab and install far-right governments that will serve his business interests.
    9:32
  Fox Host Forced to Apologize after LIVE Tantrum
    Adam Mockler with MeidasTouch Network breaks down how public pressure forced Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to give a weak apology for his disturbing remarks about giving homeless people an "involuntary lethal injection". The video exposes the hypocrisy of his scripted apology, which aired while Fox News promoted his show on the chyron, and highlights the dangerous double standard that allows the network to immediately pivot to blaming the transgender community for violence without accountability. The host argues that, at a minimum, Kilmeade should be fired.
    10:33
  Elon Musk Drops Scary Bomb in CHILLING VIDEO
    Adam Mockler with MeidasTouch Network breaks down Elon Musk's insane incitement.
    13:50

About The Adam Mockler Show

Adam Mockler has been actively promoting democratic values with powerful on the scenes reporting, and straight-to-the-point coverage of breaks news events. With his insightful analysis and willingness to engage directly with those who hold opposing views, Adam Mockler is quickly establishing himself as a rising voice in the world of political commentary and reporting.
