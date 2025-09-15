Shop Adam's new merch collection ➡️ https://shop.adammockler.com/
Adam Mockler with MeidasTouch Network breaks down how public pressure forced Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to give a weak apology for his disturbing remarks about giving homeless people an "involuntary lethal injection". The video exposes the hypocrisy of his scripted apology, which aired while Fox News promoted his show on the chyron, and highlights the dangerous double standard that allows the network to immediately pivot to blaming the transgender community for violence without accountability. The host argues that, at a minimum, Kilmeade should be fired.
