Episode 66 DOE ID 'Millie Doe' Ruth WaymireOn June 20th, 1984, the dismembered body of a woman was found by a group of fishermen in the Spokane River in Spokane, Washington. It was clear to authorities that the woman had been murdered, and her killer went to great lengths to ensure she could not be identified removing her hands, feet, and head. Investigators had little to go on and few clues to work with. They knew that the woman they later called 'Millie Doe' had given birth to a child less than two years before she was killed, but not much else. Years later, Millie Doe's skull was found four miles away from the spot in the river where her torso had been discovered. A Sketch of Millie Doe was created and released to the public hoping someone would come forward to ID her, but it didn't happen. Years later in 2021, DNA & genealogy revealed that 'Millie Doe' was in fact, Ruth Belle Waymire who would was 24 when she died. Ruth's family had lost touch with her, but records showed that she had married a man named Trampas D.L. Vaughn in Wenatchee Washington who died in Sutter County, CA in 2017. There was no indication that Vaughn and Ruth ever divorced. Since Vaughn never reported Ruth missing, and because the killer went to great lengths to ensure that police could not ID her body, investigators believe that Trampas D.L. Vaughn could be Ruth's killer, but their investigation is continuing, and they need help filling in the blanks. Trampas D.L. Vaughn also went by David Lee William Vaughan. If you know anything about him, or Ruth, please contact Sgt Zac Storment at the Spokane Police Department at 509-242-TIPSMillie Doe' finally has her name again; it's Ruth Waymire, and this is her story.