Podcast DNA: ID
AbJack Entertainment
We all hear stories almost daily now about cold cases being solved by investigative genetic genealogy. This new crime-solving tool answers the “who” question ab... More
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Nancy Daugherty Part 2 of 2
    Episode 68 Nancy Daugherty Part 2 of 2This is the conclusion of the Nancy Daugherty case. If you have not already listened to part 1, go back and listen to that part before this one.For all things DNA: ID, visit the show's homepage:DNAIDpodcast.comTo Support DNA: ID on Patreon, visit this link:https://www.patreon.com/DNAIDTo buy DNA ID Merch, visit this link:https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/dnaidpodcastFollow DNA: ID on Social Mediaon Twitter at- https://twitter.com/DNAIDPodcaston Facebook at- https://www.facebook.com/DNA-ID-True-Crime-Podcast-103667495017418on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dnaidpodcast/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4720335/advertisement
    6/5/2023
    58:54
  • Nancy Daugherty Part 1 of 2
    Episode 68 Nancy Daugherty Part 1 of 2Nancy Daugherty’s life was in flux. She was facing a divorce, a relocation, a return to school. Her love life was complicated. But the 38 year old EMT was known by all as an incredibly caring, giving, and generous person, who loved to help others. That all came to an end when she was found naked, raped and strangled in her bed in July 1986. All signs pointed to a heated struggle outside her Chisholm, MN house in the middle of the night, and neighbors heard an argument and screams for help. There were several suspects in the murder of the mother of two, most significantly, an ex who was infatuated with her. But not until forensic genealogy came along were police able to identify Nancy’s killer – and he was a shock to everyone. He was a local guy, a beloved father, a caregiver. And when he killed Nancy Daugherty, he was a teenaged schoolmate of Nancy’s children.For all things DNA: ID, visit the show's homepage:DNAIDpodcast.comTo Support DNA: ID on Patreon, visit this link:https://www.patreon.com/DNAIDTo buy DNA ID Merch, visit this link:https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/dnaidpodcastFollow DNA: ID on Social Mediaon Twitter at- https://twitter.com/DNAIDPodcaston Facebook at- https://www.facebook.com/DNA-ID-True-Crime-Podcast-103667495017418on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dnaidpodcast/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4720335/advertisement
    6/5/2023
    1:05:10
  • Heather Porter
    Episode 167 Heather PorterHeather Porter had a fight with her mother and walked out of her Baltimore County, Maryland house on a Tuesday night in September 1981. She hung out with some friends, but around 11:10 p.m., started the .4 mile walk home. It was a school night, and Heather was just 13. She never made it. Somewhere in that distance of less than a half mile, Heather was abducted. Her body was found the next morning, miles away in Towson, raped and strangled. Police investigated the case thoroughly, but were stumped, and decades passed. Finally, forensic genealogy pointed to a man who lived in the area at the time – and had an extensive history of rape. John Petrecca had no known connections to Heather – but he was the one who raped her and snuffed out her short life.For all things DNA: ID, visit the show's homepage:DNAIDpodcast.comTo Support DNA: ID on Patreon, visit this link:https://www.patreon.com/DNAIDTo buy DNA ID Merch, visit this link:https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/dnaidpodcastFollow DNA: ID on Social Mediaon Twitter at- https://twitter.com/DNAIDPodcaston Facebook at- https://www.facebook.com/DNA-ID-True-Crime-Podcast-103667495017418on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dnaidpodcast/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4720335/advertisement
    5/22/2023
    1:17:53
  • DOE ID 'Millie Doe' Ruth Waymire
    Episode 66 DOE ID 'Millie Doe' Ruth WaymireOn June 20th, 1984, the dismembered body of a woman was found by a group of fishermen in the Spokane River in Spokane, Washington. It was clear to authorities that the woman had been murdered, and her killer went to great lengths to ensure she could not be identified removing her hands, feet, and head. Investigators had little to go on and few clues to work with. They knew that the woman they later called 'Millie Doe' had given birth to a child less than two years before she was killed, but not much else. Years later, Millie Doe's skull was found four miles away from the spot in the river where her torso had been discovered. A Sketch of Millie Doe was created and released to the public hoping someone would come forward to ID her, but it didn't happen. Years later in 2021, DNA & genealogy revealed that 'Millie Doe' was in fact, Ruth Belle Waymire who would was 24 when she died. Ruth's family had lost touch with her, but records showed that she had married a man named Trampas D.L. Vaughn in Wenatchee Washington who died in Sutter County, CA in 2017. There was no indication that Vaughn and Ruth ever divorced. Since Vaughn never reported Ruth missing, and because the killer went to great lengths to ensure that police could not ID her body, investigators believe that Trampas D.L. Vaughn could be Ruth's killer, but their investigation is continuing, and they need help filling in the blanks. Trampas D.L. Vaughn also went by David Lee William Vaughan. If you know anything about him, or Ruth, please contact Sgt Zac Storment at the Spokane Police Department at 509-242-TIPSMillie Doe' finally has her name again; it's Ruth Waymire, and this is her story.For all things DNA: ID, visit the show's homepage:DNAIDpodcast.comTo Support DNA: ID on Patreon, visit this link:https://www.patreon.com/DNAIDTo buy DNA ID Merch, visit this link:https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/dnaidpodcastFollow DNA: ID on Social Mediaon Twitter at- https://twitter.com/DNAIDPodcaston Facebook at- https://www.facebook.com/DNA-ID-True-Crime-Podcast-103667495017418on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dnaidpodcast/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4720335/advertisement
    5/15/2023
    18:40
  • Viola Hagenkord
    Episode 65 Viola HagenkordFriendly, warm, and independent Viola Hagenkord, age 79, had moved to Anaheim, CA two years earlier to spend her golden years in a safe community near her family. Everyone in the apartment complex knew Viola, known as “Grandma” to some of her neighbors. It was a shock to everyone when the elderly lady was found raped and slain in her bed, having asphyxiated from a gag, her body beaten and bloodied. A break in at a nearby apartment led police to a suspect who would endure for decades, and there was a rash of rapes of elderly women in the area that police had to contend with. But it took forensic genealogy to point to Viola’s killer. And at his trial, the jury had to decide whether to believe his story, or what the evidence told them.For all things DNA: ID, visit the show's homepage:DNAIDpodcast.comTo Support DNA: ID on Patreon, visit this link:https://www.patreon.com/DNAIDTo buy DNA ID Merch, visit this link:https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/dnaidpodcastFollow DNA: ID on Social Mediaon Twitter at- https://twitter.com/DNAIDPodcaston Facebook at- https://www.facebook.com/DNA-ID-True-Crime-Podcast-103667495017418on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dnaidpodcast/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4720335/advertisement
    5/8/2023
    1:40:34

About DNA: ID

We all hear stories almost daily now about cold cases being solved by investigative genetic genealogy. This new crime-solving tool answers the “who” question about these often decades-old crimes.... but what about the why? This podcast will look at crimes solved by genetic genealogy, and examine the connection - if any - between the victim and the killer, and why the crime occurred. Each case is unique, and has its own story behind the headline. Join us for DNA: ID. New episodes will come out every other week on Mondays.

