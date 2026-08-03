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287 episodes
- Episode 201 DNA ID Replay Kelly Ann Prosser
While Jess is on summer break preparing new episodes of DNA ID, we are airing some of our favorite one part episodes weekly in what we call 'DNA ID Replay' episodes. In this episode, we explore the case of Kelly Ann Prosser which originally aired in episode 25.
8 year old Kelly Ann Prosser set out to walk home from school on September 20th, 1982 in Columbus, Ohio. She never made it home. Her little body was found less than 48 hours later in a cornfield. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled. A very strong suspect was named, and then ruled out. Over the decades police heard of several confessions and investigated persons of interest, but they never came close to catching Kelly's killer. A 2014 CrimeStoppers tip naming him got his name close, but not close enough for investigators to identify him. Finally forensic genealogy tracked him down. He was dead, but once police learned his name, they were not surprised. Harold Warren Jarrell had a history of sex crimes against children, and left a lengthy record of violent crimes in his wake.
To listen to every episode of DNA: ID ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. Of course, you can also support DNA: ID with a Patreon subscription.
Follow us on social media; find all of our social media links in one spot at our Linktree: linktr.ee/dnaidpodcast
Visit this link to buy DNA ID Merch
©2026 AbJack Entertainment -All rights reserved. This content is the sole property of AbJack Entertainment. Any unauthorized re-selling, re-purposing, or re-distribution, is strictly prohibited, and will be subject to legal action.
- Episode 200 DNA ID Replay Le Bich Thuy
While Jess is on summer break preparing new episodes of DNA ID, we are airing some of our favorite one part episodes weekly in what we call 'DNA ID Replay' episodes. In this episode, we explore the case of Le Bich Thuy which originally aired in episode 19.
In October 1994, Le Bich Thuy's coworkers at a medical research institution in the Washington, DC area called police for a welfare check. The workaholic Le had not showed up to work for several days. When police arrived at her home, they found the unthinkable – Le had been raped and murdered. Because nothing in her life led police to her killer, her case went cold. Finally, though, science provided answers – and DNA connected Le's case to another cold case in the same area. A serial rapist was responsible for her death. And thanks to forensic genealogy conducted by a hobbyist police officer, the killer of Le Bich Thuy has been identified.
**credit Bloodline Detectives: The Rockville Horror
To listen to every episode of DNA: ID ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. Of course, you can also support DNA: ID with a Patreon subscription.
Follow us on social media; find all of our social media links in one spot at our Linktree: linktr.ee/dnaidpodcast
Visit this link to buy DNA ID Merch
©2026 AbJack Entertainment -All rights reserved. This content is the sole property of AbJack Entertainment. Any unauthorized re-selling, re-purposing, or re-distribution, is strictly prohibited, and will be subject to legal action.
- Episode 199 DNA ID Replay Holly Cassano
While Jess is on summer break preparing new episodes of DNA ID, we are airing some of our favorite one part episodes weekly in what we call 'DNA ID Replay' episodes. In this episode, we explore the case of Holly Cassano which originally aired in episode 17.
In 2009, young single mother Holly Cassano shared a small home with her young daughter Alexis in Mahomet, Illinois. On a night when Alexis was at her grandma's house overnight, someone came into Holly's trailer and stabbed her nearly 60 times. The prime suspect, Holly's ex, was the logical focus of the investigation, but he was ruled out by DNA evidence. The killer had left his blood at the crime scene, but no hits were generated when his profile was entered into CODIS. But it turned out that it should have been. Holly's killer, a man no one suspected, would have been identified years earlier if DNA collection protocols had been followed. Not until he was named by forensic genealogy as a suspect were detectives able to connect him to Holly's murder.
To listen to every episode of DNA: ID ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. Of course, you can also support DNA: ID with a Patreon subscription.
Follow us on social media; find all of our social media links in one spot at our Linktree: linktr.ee/dnaidpodcast
Visit this link to buy DNA ID Merch
©2026 AbJack Entertainment -All rights reserved. This content is the sole property of AbJack Entertainment. Any unauthorized re-selling, re-purposing, or re-distribution, is strictly prohibited, and will be subject to legal action.
- Episode 198 DNA ID Replay Rhonda Chantay Blankinship
While Jess is on summer break preparing new episodes of DNA ID, we are airing some of our favorite one part episodes weekly in what we call 'DNA ID Replay' episodes. In this episode, we explore the case of Rhonda Chantay Blankinship which originally aired in episode 10
In 2016, in the small, tight-knit town of Brownwood, Texas, everyone knew Chantay Blankinship. She was a developmentally challenged young woman who loved to walk the streets of the town, listening to music and waving and smiling to everyone. But one night, she disappeared. She was found raped and murdered in a location that pointed to a local offender. Investigators were at a loss until a Parabon Snapshot image of the killer was revealed. And that image generated not only tips, but ultimately, a confession.
To listen to every episode of DNA: ID ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. Of course, you can also support DNA: ID with a Patreon subscription.
Follow us on social media; find all of our social media links in one spot at our Linktree: linktr.ee/dnaidpodcast
Visit this link to buy DNA ID Merch
©2026 AbJack Entertainment -All rights reserved. This content is the sole property of AbJack Entertainment. Any unauthorized re-selling, re-purposing, or re-distribution, is strictly prohibited, and will be subject to legal action.
- Episode 197 DNA ID Replay Christy Mirack
While Jess is on summer break preparing new episodes of DNA ID, we are airing some of our favorite one part episodes weekly in what we call 'DNA ID Replay' episodes. In this episode, we explore the case of Christy Mirack which originally aired in episode 3.
In 1992, beloved young teacher Christy Mirack was brutally slain in her own home. Although police investigated thoroughly, and there were some intriguing clues that Christy was targeted, there were no viable suspects, and the case went cold. Then, with the help of Parabon, police discovered the identity of Christy's killer. And his identity was a surprise to everyone. This is one of the first cases in the country to secure a conviction of a killer from decades ago on the basis of DNA traced back to him through forensic genealogy. And it's not over yet. I'll share new information about the killer and the status of his conviction.
To listen to every episode of DNA: ID ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. Of course, you can also support DNA: ID with a Patreon subscription.
Follow us on social media; find all of our social media links in one spot at our Linktree: linktr.ee/dnaidpodcast
Visit this link to buy DNA ID Merch
©2026 AbJack Entertainment -All rights reserved. This content is the sole property of AbJack Entertainment. Any unauthorized re-selling, re-purposing, or re-distribution, is strictly prohibited, and will be subject to legal action.
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About DNA: ID
We all hear stories almost daily now about cold cases being solved by investigative genetic genealogy. This new crime-solving tool answers the "who" question about these often decades-old crimes... but what about the why? This podcast will look at crimes solved by genetic genealogy, and examine the connection - if any - between the victim and the killer, and why the crime occurred. Each case is unique, and has its own story behind the headline. Join us for DNA: ID. New episodes will come out every other week on Mondays.Podcast website
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