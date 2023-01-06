Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

Get a rare glimpse into the minds and methods of sadistic murderers. From notorious names like Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy to lesser-known killers like “... More
Terry Childs
In the so-called murder capital of the world, Terry Childs grew up in the shadows of infamous serial killers. Until he became one himself.
6/19/2023
35:19
Cracking the Code: The Zodiac Pt. 2
Following a string of brutal murders throughout the 1960s, the Zodiac Killer continues to write letters taunting the press and police. This episode originally aired in February 2020.
6/12/2023
41:36
Cracking the Code: The Zodiac Pt. 1
In the summer of 1969, newspapers in San Francisco began receiving coded letters from a man who would come to identify himself as "the Zodiac." The killer confessed to a string of brutal murders and would go on to terrorize the Bay area into the early 1970s. This episode originally aired in February 2020.
6/5/2023
36:34
“The Grim Reaper” Gregory Scarpa Pt. 2
Some hitmen must walk the line between being a family man at home and a killer at work. But Greg Scarpa wasn't your ordinary hitman. He was paid by the FBI as a Criminal Informant and was instrumental in helping them solve crimes. But some think his close relationship with his handler gave him a license to kill.
6/1/2023
36:06
“The Grim Reaper” Gregory Scarpa Pt. 1
Starting in the 1950s, Greg Scarpa killed his way up the ladder to become the Colombo family's main hitman. By the mid-1980s, his children were in on the family secret. And the only thing more surprising than the number of kills he racked up was who else was paying him.
