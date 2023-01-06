Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Terry Childs
    In the so-called murder capital of the world, Terry Childs grew up in the shadows of infamous serial killers. Until he became one himself.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/19/2023
    35:19
  • Cracking the Code: The Zodiac Pt. 2
    Following a string of brutal murders throughout the 1960s, the Zodiac Killer continues to write letters taunting the press and police. This episode originally aired in February 2020. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/12/2023
    41:36
  • Cracking the Code: The Zodiac Pt. 1
    In the summer of 1969, newspapers in San Francisco began receiving coded letters from a man who would come to identify himself as "the Zodiac." The killer confessed to a string of brutal murders and would go on to terrorize the Bay area into the early 1970s. This episode originally aired in February 2020. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/5/2023
    36:34
  • “The Grim Reaper” Gregory Scarpa Pt. 2
    Some hitmen must walk the line between being a family man at home and a killer at work. But Greg Scarpa wasn't your ordinary hitman. He was paid by the FBI as a Criminal Informant and was instrumental in helping them solve crimes. But some think his close relationship with his handler gave him a license to kill. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/1/2023
    36:06
  • “The Grim Reaper” Gregory Scarpa Pt. 1
    Starting in the 1950s, Greg Scarpa killed his way up the ladder to become the Colombo family's main hitman. By the mid-1980s, his children were in on the family secret. And the only thing more surprising than the number of kills he racked up was who else was paying him. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/29/2023
    34:56

About Serial Killers

Get a rare glimpse into the minds and methods of sadistic murderers. From notorious names like Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy to lesser-known killers like “Death House Landlady” Dorothea Puente, what turns a regular person into a predator? Serial Killers is a Spotify Original. New episodes Mondays.
