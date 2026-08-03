Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

When a brilliant intelligence officer from MI6 is discovered dead inside a padlocked duffel bag in his London flat, investigators face an impossible crime scene—no signs of forced entry, no fingerprints, and theories ranging from suicide to espionage—as the shadow of secrecy around his work at GCHQ breeds one of the most perplexing mysteries in British intelligence history.



Sources for this episode include:“Spy last seen alive eight days before body was found in bag” (The Guardian) “MI6 officer Gareth Williams and the ‘missing hours’ before his death” (BBC)“MI6 codebreaker Gareth Williams’ death ‘perfect crime,’ expert says” (CNN)“Police claim to have solved London ‘spy in the bag’ mystery” (The Independent)“The Death of The Spy In the Bag is Linked to Russia By Secret Intelligence Files” (BuzzFeed News)



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