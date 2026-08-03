Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
619 episodes
- A teenage runaway becomes a folk hero and a nationwide fugitive as he steals planes, boats, and cars—often barefoot—turning a two-year crime spree into one of the most unlikely manhunts in modern American history.
Sources for this episode include:Reporting by The Daily Herald (Everett, Washington)"Barefoot Bandit: His Life and Crimes" (CBS News)
Keep up with Killer Stories! Instagram: @killerstoriespodTikTok: @killerstoriespodX: @killerstorieshq
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A notorious internet troll builds a revenge-porn empire that terrorizes thousands—until a determined mother launches a relentless campaign to bring him down and dismantle the most toxic community on the web.
Sources for this episode include:The Netflix docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet“Hunter Moore: The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (Rolling Stone)
Keep up with Killer Stories! Instagram: @killerstoriespodTikTok: @killerstoriespodX: @killerstorieshq
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- When a brilliant intelligence officer from MI6 is discovered dead inside a padlocked duffel bag in his London flat, investigators face an impossible crime scene—no signs of forced entry, no fingerprints, and theories ranging from suicide to espionage—as the shadow of secrecy around his work at GCHQ breeds one of the most perplexing mysteries in British intelligence history.
Sources for this episode include:“Spy last seen alive eight days before body was found in bag” (The Guardian) “MI6 officer Gareth Williams and the ‘missing hours’ before his death” (BBC)“MI6 codebreaker Gareth Williams’ death ‘perfect crime,’ expert says” (CNN)“Police claim to have solved London ‘spy in the bag’ mystery” (The Independent)“The Death of The Spy In the Bag is Linked to Russia By Secret Intelligence Files” (BuzzFeed News)
Keep up with Killer Stories! Instagram: @killerstoriespodTikTok: @killerstoriespodX: @killerstorieshq
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- To some, Helen Duncan is a powerful medium who bridges the realms of the living and the dead. To others, she's a dangerous con artist blending deception and stolen top-secret information to prey on the grieving and the gullible.
Try ZipRecruiter FOR FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/KILLERS
Sources for this episode include:
The Strange Case of Hellish Nell: The Story of Helen Duncan and the Witch Trial of World War II by Nina ShandlerSix Feet Over: Science Tackles the Afterlife by Mary RoachRegurgitation and the Duncan Mediumship by Harry Price
Keep up with Killer Stories! Instagram: @killerstoriespodTikTok: @killerstoriespodX: @killerstorieshq
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A libertarian idealist known only as “The Dread Pirate Roberts” builds the Silk Road—an anonymous online black market that explodes into a billion-dollar empire—until the digital kingpin is unmasked, revealing how one man’s dream of radical freedom spiraled into crime, paranoia, and downfall.
Sources for this episode include:
American Kingpin by Nick BiltonJoshuah Bearman’s reporting for Wired magazine
Keep up with Killer Stories! Instagram: @killerstoriespodTikTok: @killerstoriespodX: @killerstorieshq
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Education podcasts
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén
Welcome to your weekly journey into the darkest corners of human nature. Join Harvey Guillén every Monday as he explores crimes that seized the public’s attention, from jaw-dropping heists and devastating cons to serial murders and deadly rivalries. Each episode unfolds a single case, examining not just the events themselves, but what continues to linger beneath the surface. Killer Stories is a Spotify Podcast. New video episodes on Mondays!Podcast website
Listen to Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén: Podcasts in Family