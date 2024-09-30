Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeProof: A True Crime Podcast
Listen to Proof: A True Crime Podcast in the App
Listen to Proof: A True Crime Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Proof: A True Crime Podcast

Podcast Proof: A True Crime Podcast
Red Marble Media
Proof: A True Crime Podcast is a serialized investigation into cases of potential wrongful conviction. Hosted by Susan Simpson of the Undisclosed Podcast and Ja...
More
True CrimeSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Murder at the Warehouse | Ep. 18 – Shortest Route Possible
    During the course of their investigation, Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis uncovered pieces of evidence that had been considered lost– like Renee’s necklaces and clothes. It’s very likely that these items retained the killer’s DNA. Now that they’ve been found, will the court object to testing? Susan hears from Jake’s attorneys and then catches up with Jacinda and Kevin. Visit our website for episode transcripts, behind the scenes photos, and more.  Follow us on social media: on Instagram, X and Facebook we are @proofcrimepod, @jacindaproof and @soosimp. Listener questions or tips about any of the cases we cover are welcome @[email protected].  ﻿SPONSOR DEALS:   To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMONGOODS.com/proof. That’s UNCOMMONGOODS.com/proof, for 15% off! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary.  New ButcherBox members that sign up using our link will receive their choice between a whole turkey, turkey breast, or a spiral ham + $20 off when they visit butcherbox.com/proof and enter code proof at checkout.  Head to factormeals.com/proof50 and use code proof50 to get 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next month!   Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/prooftruecrime. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    29:27
  • Murder at the Warehouse | Sidebar 17
    Susan Simpson, Jacinda Davis, and Kevin Fitzpatrick share updates on the status of Jake Silva's case. SHOW NOTES: Visit our website for episode transcripts, behind the scenes photos and more.  Follow us on social media: on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook we are @proofcrimepod. Listener questions or tips about any of the cases we cover are welcome @[email protected].  If you have information about Renee Ramos' murder please contact us at [email protected] or at (929) 267-3172, or you can reach out to Jake's attorneys: Audrey McGinn / The Innocence Center /[email protected] or Lauryn Barbosa Findley / The Northern California Innocence Project / [email protected] SPONSOR DEALS: Sign up for ButcherBox today by going to Butcherbox.com/proof and use code proof at checkout to get $30 off your first box!   Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/prooftruecrime. Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney.com/proof. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ PROOF and get on your way to being your best self. Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code PROOF.   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    26:01
  • Murder at the Warehouse | Ep. 17 – The Butterfly
    A witness comes forward with new information about Renee’s last days. And an unexpected discovery could be the break that brings Jake Silva one step closer to freedom. The murders of LaToya Lusk and Karen “Mary” Nelson remain unsolved, but the Proof team takes new evidence to Memphis detectives. This is the last scheduled episode of Murder at the Warehouse, but Susan Simpson, Jacinda Davis, and Kevin Fitzpatrick will continue to investigate and post updates along the way. Visit our website for episode transcripts, behind the scenes photos, and more. Follow us on social media: on Instagram, X and Facebook we are @proofcrimepod, @jacindaproof and @soosimp. Listener questions or tips about any of the cases we cover are welcome @[email protected].  SPONSOR DEALS: To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMONGOODS.com/proof. That’s UNCOMMONGOODS.com/proof, for 15% off! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary.  ﻿ New ButcherBox members that sign up using our link will receive their choice between a whole turkey, turkey breast, or a spiral ham + $20 off when they visit butcherbox.com/proof and enter code proof at checkout.  Go to HelloFresh.com/proofapps for FREE appetizers for life! This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/proof today to get 10% off your first month. Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code PROOF. Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney.com/proof.    Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/prooftruecrime.   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:19:27
  • Murder at the Warehouse | Sidebar 16
    In Episode 16 of Proof: Murder at the Warehouse, Susan and Jacinda interviewed two witnesses who came forward with new information about the murder of Renee Ramos. The team discusses those interviews and Susan points out possible Brady violations uncovered during the course of our investigation. It's the final SIDEBAR of the season, but that doesn't mean Susan, Jacinda, and Kevin will stop working on the case... expect special SIDEBAR episodes in the coming months. Visit our website for episode transcripts, behind the scenes photos, and more.  Follow us on social media: on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook we are @proofcrimepod. Listener questions or tips about any of the cases we cover are welcome @[email protected].  SPONSOR DEALS:   Sign up for ButcherBox today by going to Butcherbox.com/proof and use code proof at checkout to get $30 off your first box!  Go to HelloFresh.com/proofapps for FREE appetizers for life! This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ PROOF and get on your way to being your best self. Sign up for your trial today at Noom.com and experience Noom’s psychology and biology based approach! Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code PROOF. Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney.com/proof.   Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/prooftruecrime.   Go to Quince.com/proof to upgrade your closet and get free shipping and 365-day returns on your order!   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    40:07
  • Murder at the Warehouse | Ep. 16 – Junior and The Source
    Coming forward with information about a murder can be scary, and for some people it comes with consequences. But with every person who does come forward, we get a little bit closer to finding the truth. In this episode of Proof: Murder at the Warehouse, Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis talk to witnesses who chose to come forward in spite of the impact it could have on their lives. Visit our website for episode transcripts, behind the scenes photos, and more.  Follow us on social media: on Instagram, X and Facebook we are @proofcrimepod, @jacindaproof and @soosimp. Listener questions or tips about any of the cases we cover are welcome @[email protected].  SPONSOR DEALS: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ PROOF and get on your way to being your best self. Sign up for ButcherBox today by going to Butcherbox.com/proof and use code proof at checkout to get $30 off your first box!  Go to HelloFresh.com/proofapps for FREE appetizers for life! Sign up for your trial today at Noom.com and experience Noom’s psychology and biology based approach! Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code PROOF. Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney.com/proof.   Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/prooftruecrime.   Go to Quince.com/proof to upgrade your closet and get free shipping and 365-day returns on your order! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:22

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Proof: A True Crime Podcast

Proof: A True Crime Podcast is a serialized investigation into cases of potential wrongful conviction. Hosted by Susan Simpson of the Undisclosed Podcast and Jacinda Davis of TV’s Evil Lives Here, Proof unravels the tangled and competing demands of the legal system, police practices, truth, guilt and innocence. Season 2: The second season of Proof: Murder at the Warehouse takes Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis to Manteca, CA where they reinvestigate the murder of 18-year-old Renee Ramos. On June 5, 2000, Ramos’ body was found buried under a pile of debris inside the shell of a new Home Depot building. Despite tips hinting at alternate suspects - tips that were ignored until now - Renee’s boyfriend, 18-year-old skateboarder Jake Silva, and Ty Lopes, the 33-year-old uncle of one of Jake's close friends were arrested for her murder. The questionable testimony of a 14-year-old boy was the key evidence used to convict them both to life in prison. Twenty-three years after Renee Ramos was murdered, Jake Silva remains in prison and maintains he is innocent. In season two of Proof: MURDER AT THE WAREHOUSE, Susan and Jacinda travel the streets of Manteca, reinvestigating the case against Jake and Ty – and in the process uncover long-overlooked evidence about what really happened to Renee Season 1: In season one of Proof: RUSSIAN ROULETTE Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis reinvestigate the murder of Brian Bowling. On an October night in 1996, a gunshot rattles the walls of a double-wide trailer on the outskirts of Rome, Georgia. 15-year-old Brian Bowling is laying on the floor of his room, head bleeding from a gunshot wound. By the next morning, Brian is dead. Investigators quickly conclude that Brian’s wound was self-inflicted, the tragic result of teenage bravado. And yet within six months, two friends are arrested and accused of plotting to kill Brian. Cain Joshua Story and Darrell Lee Clark are convicted and sentenced to life in prison. An evil teenage plot? A horrible tragic accident? Or, a blatant miscarriage of justice? In this first season of PROOF, Susan and Jacinda drive the back roads of Rome, searching for the truth. Visit our website for episode transcripts, case files, behind the scene photos and more.  Follow us on social media. On Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook we are @proofcrimepod. Listener questions or tips about any of the cases we cover are welcome @[email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Proof: A True Crime Podcast, The Binge Cases: Scary Terri and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:29:43 AM