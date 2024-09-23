Kill List Continues | 6

Starting with Episode 7, the Kill List expands its focus from Carl’s personal journey and pivots to the ripple effects that this site has had on its victims. From the targets, to the perpetrators and the police officers racing to solve the crime, each episode reveals one horrifying case from the list. What scares us most is the notion that thousands of regular people are engaging with a site that promises "accessible murder only a click away."Follow Kill List on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. Binge the first 6 episodes of Kill List right now. Listen to all new episodes of Kill List early and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.