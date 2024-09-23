Someone, going by the alias Boniface, wants a retired school teacher in Knoxville Tennessee dead. But the same day that Carl and team discover the kill order, is the day the murder is supposed to happen. Follow the Kill List on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting www.wondery.com/links/kill-list now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
35:15
Nancy | 9
A young woman in France has been trying to leave her abusive boyfriend for years. But when she finally does, the harassment doesn't stop and her requests for help from the police lead nowhere. Carl, with the help of an on the ground reporter, reveals how the Kill List exists at the intersection of domestic violence and systemic police failings.
43:21
Berlin | 8
Someone wants a German Twitch streamer dead. And as they examine the kill order, host Carl Miller and his team are increasingly worried that the threat could be coming from inside the victim's apartment.
42:34
Beverly Hills | 7
When a shy 19 year old from rural Arizona, applies to be the admin of a fan page for her favorite TV show, she has no idea it will lead to the FBI asking her to fake her own death.
44:17
Kill List Continues | 6
Starting with Episode 7, the Kill List expands its focus from Carl's personal journey and pivots to the ripple effects that this site has had on its victims. From the targets, to the perpetrators and the police officers racing to solve the crime, each episode reveals one horrifying case from the list. What scares us most is the notion that thousands of regular people are engaging with a site that promises "accessible murder only a click away."
Every day, hundreds of people go about their lives with no idea that someone has paid to have them killed. In the depths of the dark net, tech journalist Carl Miller makes a disturbing discovery: a secret "kill list" targeting hundreds of innocent people on a murder-for-hire website. When the police are slow to investigate, Carl is thrown into a race against time to warn those in danger and uncover the truth before it's too late. From Wondery and Novel comes a shocking true story about obsession, control and the price of life and death.