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19 episodes
- Meet Candace. She’s a mother of two, a nurse, and CEO and founder of multiple million-dollar companies. Candace is the kind of person who seems like she can have everything she ever wanted. She can save the world and look good doing it. But one manic summer, those around her notice that Candace’s entire world is starting to fall apart. Was Candace lying about everything? Or is she a real-life unicorn? Find out for yourself.
Unicorn Girl is an Apple Original podcast produced by Seven Hills with additional services provided by FunMeter. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Introducing a new podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy." In this six-part series, ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire takes listeners inside the rise and fall of Diddy, tracing how whispers of abuse came to light and led to his downfall.
This is episode one, "Party's Over." Diddy was a legendary party host. His star-studded "white parties" were glittering displays of wealth and social capital that started in the world of hip-hop, and ultimately expanded far beyond it. But after a criminal indictment alleging sex trafficking, Diddy is now locked up, fighting to prove his innocence, stuck in a place that couldn’t be more different from the luxury he’s used to.
To hear the rest of the series, follow "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s finally happening, Scamanda Fans! We have heard your pleas, and we are delivering!!!!
In this special episode, Charlie Webster is answering ALL your questions. How did Amanda pull off one of the biggest scams the world has ever seen? Where did all the money go? What happened behind the investigative scenes? AND…. Did Cory know? Yep. We are going there.
You WON'T want to miss this!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this special bonus conversation, Charlie Webster sits down with Crime Story host Kathleen Goldhar to discuss why she believes Amanda was not only able to lie about having cancer, but steal from those closest to her. It's a fascinating conversation you don't want to miss that offers new insights and updates on the case.
You can listen to more incredible tales of true crime every week on Crime Story. Find more Crime Story episodes in your podcast app, or here: https://link.chtbl.com/ElKMSt6q
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Scamanda
Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable and bizarre, but all-too-real tale, of a woman from San Jose, California whose secret ripped a family apart and left a community in shock. Scamanda is the true story of a woman whose own words held the key to her secret. Follow Scamanda on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.Amanda’s blog posts are read by actor Kendall Horn. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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