Introducing a new podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy." In this six-part series, ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire takes listeners inside the rise and fall of Diddy, tracing how whispers of abuse came to light and led to his downfall.



This is episode one, "Party's Over." Diddy was a legendary party host. His star-studded "white parties" were glittering displays of wealth and social capital that started in the world of hip-hop, and ultimately expanded far beyond it. But after a criminal indictment alleging sex trafficking, Diddy is now locked up, fighting to prove his innocence, stuck in a place that couldn’t be more different from the luxury he’s used to.



To hear the rest of the series, follow "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.