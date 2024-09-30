The investigation into Keith LaMar’s case leads to two men who share similar accounts of how investigators tried to manipulate them, but they tell very different stories when it comes to Keith. Are they speaking the truth or do they have a motive to lie? For photos and documents related to this and every episode: https://www.instagram.com/the_real_killer_podcast/?igshid=MGU3ZTQzNzY%3DSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Many blame the Lucasville uprising on the prayer leader of the Sunni Muslim prisoners. A revealing conversation with Siddique Abdullah Hasan sheds light on what he says happened during those 11 days, why he thinks he was convicted and sent to Death Row and whether or not he believes Keith was the leader of the "Death Squad."

The State of Ohio has been executing people since the 1800's, but there are some people on opposite sides of the political spectrum now trying to end that. Will capital punishment in Ohio soon be a thing of the past? And how, if at all, will that affect Death Row inmate Keith Lamar?

One autumn night in 1997, 18-year-old Anastasia WitbolsFeugen is found brutally murdered, her body discovered in a place meant for eternal rest. But nothing about this case would prove peaceful or simple. Investigative journalist Leah Rothman peels back the layers of a haunting case that defies everything you thought you knew about murder investigations. Does it all come down to one recorded phone call or an eyewitness who may not have seen a thing? Who killed this promising young woman and why? Who is telling the truth and who has a motive to lie? This season's hit podcast promises a heart-stopping journey through a teen tragedy so complex, so twisted, that each episode will leave you questioning: who is The Real Killer?

About The Real Killer

On November 16, 2023, Keith LaMar is scheduled to be executed by the State of Ohio. He has been on Death Row for almost 28 years, convicted of leading a so-called death squad and murdering five men during the 1993 prison uprising at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The 11-day revolt is still one of the longest and bloodiest in U.S. history. But Keith claims he’s not the real killer; he says he’s innocent. He says he was not only targeted by investigators but also railroaded by prosecutors who, he believes, withheld evidence that could have cleared his name. When true crime writer and producer, Leah Rothman looks into Keith’s case, she finds more than she ever expected; she finds herself sucked into a story that becomes surprisingly personal. Is the State of Ohio about to kill an innocent man? The clock is ticking.