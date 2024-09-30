Sergeant Jordan Mirakian was set up by a fellow officer and drummed out of the police force. And it plunged him into the world of loss prevention and forever changed the trajectory of his life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
30:32
The California Girls: Ep. 7, We Definitely Play Mind Games
A veteran loss prevention officer goes rogue and reveals the truly dark side of policing professional shoplifters.
29:48
The California Girls: Ep. 6, You Look Like a Lebanese Gigolo
Johnathan goes undercover to investigate Michelle Mack's mansion. But police send Jonathan and his buddy Evan running for their freedom.
40:49
The California Girls: Ep. 5, Did You Get Some New Girls?
The criminal case against Michelle Mack is released to the public. And the contents of her cell phone could end up putting her away for a very long time.
34:32
The California Girls: Ep. 4, She May Have Stolen Half My Wedding Cake
Michelle Mack hosts weddings at both her sprawling mansions for rock bottom prices. But one bride is still paying for it, all in ways she could have never imagined.
From her Southern California mansion on a hill, Michelle Mack sends out a team of 12 young women that authorities call 'The California Girls' to steal millions of dollars in merchandise from high-end stores all over the country. Her neighbors think she's in the wedding business but in reality, she's a true Queen of the Con, raking in millions of dollars by selling her stolen loot on Amazon. And she's been getting away with it all for more than 10 years. But one of her California Girls is turning on her and things are about to get really interesting.