Ep. 201: We’re Back! But Will "No Demo Reno" Be?
Guess who’s back (back, back... you know the rest). After a long hiatus, Jenn and Mike kick off season two of the pod with answers to all your burning questions, including: "Did No Demo Reno get cancelled on HGTV??" Find out now on the premiere episode of You, Me & Mike season two! Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or you’re just tuning in, season two promises more stories, deeper conversations, and lots of fun with Jenn and Mike!Want to submit an idea for a topic to be discussed on the show? Have a crazy question for the jar of weird questions? Just want to say hi? We'd love to hear from you! Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or send us an email at [email protected]
for season two- we're on YouTube! You can still listen on all your favorite podcast platforms, and you can watch the show on our YouTube channel! Season two premieres September 3rd with new episodes each Wednesday.