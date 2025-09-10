Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureYou, Me & Mike
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
You, Me & Mike
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

You, Me & Mike

Thirteen Media
Society & CultureRelationships
You, Me & Mike
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • Ep. 203: Birds Aren't Real and Other Conspiracy Theories
    This week on You, Me & Mike, we put on our tin foil hats and dive headfirst into the wild and weird world of conspiracy theories. Are pigeons actually government drones? Is Avril Lavigne really a body double? Does Mike love Alien smut? Nothing is off limits in this week's episode of You, Me & Mike!NEW for season two- we're on YouTube! You can still listen on all your favorite podcast platforms, and you can watch the show on our YouTube channel!  Season two premieres September 3rd with new episodes each Wednesday.Want to submit an idea for a topic to be discussed on the show? Have a crazy question for the jar of weird questions?  Just want to say hi?   We'd love to hear from you!    Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or send us an email at [email protected]!You, Me & Mike is a production of The Rambling Redhead from Thirteen Media.
    --------  
    1:00:45
  • Conspiracies, Anyone? A New Episode Drops 9/10!
    What does every good podcast need? Conspiracy theories. We said it. And a lot more on this week's episode of You, Me & Mike! Listen Wednesday, September 10th and WATCH on our YouTube channel!  Want to submit an idea for a topic to be discussed on the show? Have a crazy question for the jar of weird questions?  Just want to say hi?   We'd love to hear from you!    Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or send us an email at [email protected]!  You, Me & Mike is a production of The Rambling Redhead from Thirteen Media.
    --------  
    1:13
  • Ep. 202: "Want Me To Be Real Honest??"
    In a surprise second episode for season premiere week, Jenn and Mike dive deeper into where they've been and what they've been up to since season one!  Health issues, life updates, business building... it's all on the table in this special bonus episode of You, Me & Mike!Do you want the chance to hear your own voice on You, Me & Mike this season? We want to hear from YOU!  Send us a voice recording to [email protected]! You can ask us a question, tell us about your favorite episode, share a suggestion for a topic or submit a question for the "Jar of Weird Questions!"  Whatever you have to say... we want to hear it!NEW for season two- we're on YouTube! You can still listen on all your favorite podcast platforms, and you can watch the show on our YouTube channel!  You, Me & Mike is a production of The Rambling Redhead from Thirteen Media.
    --------  
    47:18
  • SURPRISE! A New Episode Drops 9/4
    In honor of premiere week (and in gratitude that you waited FOREVER for this season) we're having double the fun with a second episode of You, Me & Mike TOMORROW 9/4! Listen to season two on your favorite podcast platform, and watch the show on our YouTube channel!Want to submit an idea for a topic to be discussed on the show? Have a crazy question for the jar of weird questions?  Just want to say hi?   We'd love to hear from you!    Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or send us an email at [email protected]!You, Me & Mike is a production of The Rambling Redhead from Thirteen Media. 
    --------  
    0:51
  • Ep. 201: We’re Back! But Will "No Demo Reno" Be?
    Guess who’s back (back, back... you know the rest).  After a long hiatus, Jenn and Mike kick off season two of the pod with answers to all your burning questions, including: "Did No Demo Reno get cancelled on HGTV??" Find out now on the premiere episode of You, Me & Mike season two! Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or you’re just tuning in, season two promises more stories, deeper conversations, and lots of fun with Jenn and Mike!Want to submit an idea for a topic to be discussed on the show? Have a crazy question for the jar of weird questions?  Just want to say hi?   We'd love to hear from you!    Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or send us an email at [email protected] for season two- we're on YouTube! You can still listen on all your favorite podcast platforms, and you can watch the show on our YouTube channel!  Season two premieres September 3rd with new episodes each Wednesday.You, Me & Mike is a production of The Rambling Redhead from Thirteen Media.
    --------  
    52:44

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About You, Me & Mike

Welcome to You, Me & Mike! You know Jenn Todryk from her Instagram @theramblingredhead and as the host and designer of HGTV's No Demo Reno. Now, it's time for a Todryk takeover on your podcast feed. Each Thursday, join husband and wife duo Jenn and Mike Todryk as they dive deep into topics that YOU want to hear about. Want to submit an idea for a topic to be discussed on the show? Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts! While you're at it, leave us a five star rating and share the show with your friends, family and followers. You can also email us at [email protected]. Tune in every Wednesday for new episodes of You, Me & Mike, from The Rambling Redhead and Thirteen Media.
Podcast website
Society & CultureRelationships

Listen to You, Me & Mike, The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

You, Me & Mike: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.8 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/15/2025 - 5:06:47 PM