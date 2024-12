Ghosts of Misawa

How's your summer? Hot enough for you? Here at You Can see me HQ, we're in the thick of it, and I mean that literally. The humidity is so intense it's like wading through Vicks Vaporub just to make it to the car. And we haven't even made it to August! This month's story is guarantee to bring a chill. We had an amazing chat with author Christine Watts whose book The Ghosts of Misawa Air Base and Other Phenomena is available on Amazon. She takes us through her time as a young officer with the K9 unit at Misawa Air Base, where both she and her dogs quickly realize that something beyond understanding is making itself known. This is part 1 Christine's amazing adventures. You can learn more about Christine and her book at her website: christinemichellewatts.com