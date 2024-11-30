Get in loser. We're going to the Florida Keys, so you know we're running into some ghosts. It's Hemingway! It's six toed cats! Cute as button Victorian cottages that all contain their own special flavor of drama. “That’s all we do isn’t it - look at things and try new drinks?” That's what Hemingway wrote. For Mandy, she's trying her best to live up to this adage. A very angry ghost is making that pretty challenging. Special thanks to our newest Patreon members Samantha, Sylvia, Vanessa, Diann, Michelle, M. Aldie, Chad, Jill, roland, and Starr for making our November episode possible! Support this podcast on Patreon! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram Art by @vonmuren Visit or website and submit or story at [email protected] All music provided my Universal Production Music
--------
19:26
She Follows Him
Shout out to Gayle, Dawn, Nicolette, Rebecca, Patti, Aileen and Whitney, our newest Patreon subscribers! When *everything* feels kinda scary at the moment, we're thrilled to be able to offer you a good old fashioned ghost story. Today's tale is about a guy just trying to make it across town, but this one girl just won't leave him alone. Because she's dead, and she really wants him to pay attention as to why. Filmmaker Gio Randazzo made a movie about the experience called She Follows, and we'll be posting the trailer on Halloween. In the meantime, you can learn more about the film here: https://www.instagram.com/shefollowsfilm/ Happy Halloween! Support this podcast on Patreon Send us your story at [email protected] or visit our website. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram! all episode artwork from @vonmuren music from Universal Music Production.
--------
23:30
The Demon in the Trees
Max has always had this way of sensing things, knowing when something or someone is there. The presence in the trees unnerved him, so he gave it a wide berth until the night he got angry and invited in. Never invite it in. Support this podcast on our Patreon Spooky season in nigh! We're always on the hunt for your stories. Scare us at [email protected] or visit our website Fallow us on Facebook and Instagram All music by Universal Music Production
--------
25:14
Dead Cold Mama
Christine Watts is the author of Ghosts of Misawa Air Base and Other Phenomena. Last month she told the story of being a newly minted member of the Air Force k9 unit on the remote and extremely snowy Misawa air base in Japan. She's back for part two of her story, jumping forward in time to when she was newly married and starting a family in suspiciously nice housing on the base. All these years later, she understands why no one stuck around long in those apartments. Buckle up. If you have a story please submit it to [email protected] Support this podcast on Patreon Follow us on Facebook and instagram Visit our website All music provided by Universal Production Music
--------
48:52
Ghosts of Misawa
How's your summer? Hot enough for you? Here at You Can see me HQ, we're in the thick of it, and I mean that literally. The humidity is so intense it's like wading through Vicks Vaporub just to make it to the car. And we haven't even made it to August! This month's story is guarantee to bring a chill. We had an amazing chat with author Christine Watts whose book The Ghosts of Misawa Air Base and Other Phenomena is available on Amazon. She takes us through her time as a young officer with the K9 unit at Misawa Air Base, where both she and her dogs quickly realize that something beyond understanding is making itself known. This is part 1 Christine's amazing adventures. You can learn more about Christine and her book at her website: christinemichellewatts.com Help support this podcast on Patreon. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Got a story? We want to hear it!! Submit on our website or email us at [email protected]