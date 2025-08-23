The Chisme Corner with Vee Rivera is your new favorite space pa’ chismear, heal, and laugh a little (or a lot).Hosted by Latina content creator & your go-to amiga, Vee Rivera, this podcast blends cultura, motherhood, identity, pop culture, and all the juicy chisme in between. It’s all the things we don’t say out loud but definitely need to.Every week, Vee keeps it real with unfiltered stories, relatable girl talk, and moments that’ll have you laughing and crying. Aqui no hay filters! Just heart, humor and hella honesty. There’s always room for mas chisme here at The Chisme Corner!

About The Chisme Corner with Vee Rivera

The Chisme Corner with Vee Rivera is your new favorite space pa’ chismear, heal, and laugh a little (or a lot). Hosted by Latina content creator & your go-to amiga, Vee Rivera, this podcast blends cultura, motherhood, identity, pop culture, and all the juicy chisme in between. It’s all the things we don’t say out loud but definitely need to. Every week, Vee keeps it real with unfiltered stories, relatable girl talk, and moments that’ll have you laughing and crying. Aqui no hay filters! Just heart, humor and hella honesty. There’s always room for mas chisme here at The Chisme Corner!