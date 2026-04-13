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DEAD Talks
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DEAD Talks

EducationSelf-Improvement
DEAD Talks
Latest episode

423 episodes

  • DEAD Talks

    She Died for 4.5 Minutes—Then Came Back Changed | Kimberely Meredith (#257)

    04/13/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Kimberly shares her near-death experience after being clinically dead for 4.5 minutes, what she saw, and how it changed her.

    **Build a website in minutes (no coding needed) with Squarespace.
    Save 10% off your first purchase using code**

    DEADTALKS:⁠https://www.squarespace.com/DEADTALKS

    Kimberely discusses healing abilities, spirit communication, and being tested for her work as a medical intuitive.

    For more on Kimberely Meredith: ⁠www.thehealingtrilogy.com

    Exclusive Offer

    Build a website in minutes (no coding needed) with Squarespace.
    Save 10% off your first purchase using code DEADTALKS:https://www.squarespace.com/DEADTALKS

    Resources & Support

    Join the Email List: Stay Up To Date!

    Grief Support / Grief Journey App:www.studio.com/griefjourney

    Support the Show

    Patreon (Early + Ad-Free Episodes): Join HereMerch:Hats, Shirts, Hoodies + More

    About DEAD Talks

    DEAD Talks with David Ferrugio normalizes conversations around death.
    Each episode features raw, honest stories of grief, loss, and the deeper meaning behind it—helping make the hardest topic in life easier to talk about.

    Follow DEAD Talks

    YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Substack

    www.deadtalks.net⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • DEAD Talks

    How Do You Tell Your Kids Their Parent Died? | Adriana Sansam (#256)

    04/06/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    After losing her husband to an accidental overdose, Adriana Sansam had to face the hardest question a parent can ask: How do you tell your kids the truth?

    **Build a website in minutes (no coding needed) with Squarespace.
    Save 10% off your first purchase using code**

    DEADTALKS:⁠⁠https://www.squarespace.com/DEADTALKS⁠

    In this episode, we talk about grief, addiction, and what it means to be honest with your children — even when it’s uncomfortable.

    A powerful conversation about loss, parenting, and healing.

    For more on our guest Adriana Sansam: @adrianasansam

    Exclusive Offer

    Build a website in minutes (no coding needed) with Squarespace.
    Save 10% off your first purchase using code DEADTALKS:⁠https://www.squarespace.com/DEADTALKS⁠

    Resources & Support

    Join the Email List: ⁠Stay Up To Date!⁠

    Grief Support / Grief Journey App:⁠www.studio.com/griefjourney⁠

    Support the Show

    Patreon (Early + Ad-Free Episodes): ⁠Join Here⁠Merch:⁠Hats, Shirts, Hoodies + More⁠

    About DEAD Talks

    DEAD Talks with David Ferrugio normalizes conversations around death.
    Each episode features raw, honest stories of grief, loss, and the deeper meaning behind it—helping make the hardest topic in life easier to talk about.

    Follow DEAD Talks

    ⁠YouTube⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ | ⁠Substack⁠

    ⁠ www.deadtalks.net⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • DEAD Talks

    John Edward on Mediumship, Grief, and Connecting With Loved Ones After Death

    03/30/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    In this episode of DEAD Talks, I sit down with world-renowned psychic medium John Edward for an honest conversation about grief, mediumship, and what it really means to stay connected to the people we’ve lost.
    We explore how mediumship actually works, the misconceptions surrounding psychics, and why John believes most people don’t need a reading to feel connected to their loved ones.
    John also shares:
    His experience working with skeptics and law enforcement
    How to tell the difference between real and fake mediums
    Why grief has no timeline
    The role of signs, patterns, and validation
    The truth about connection after death
    This is a grounded, thoughtful conversation about loss, healing, and understanding what may exist beyond what we can see.

    For more on John Edward: ⁠https://johnedward.net/⁠

    Sign Up For E-Mail Updates Here > ⁠Submit Your Email⁠

    If you're looking for Grief Support check out our new ⁠Grief Journey App⁠
    ⁠www.studio.com/griefjourney⁠

    Support the Show Join the ⁠DEAD Talks Patreon⁠ for just $2 to support the mission—and get episodes early & ad-free!

    Hats, Shirts, Hoodies + More: ⁠Shop Here⁠

    ⁠“Dead Dad Club” & “Dead Mom Club”⁠ – Wear your story, honor your people.

    Exclusive Discounts
    ⁠10% off Neurogum⁠ – powered by natural caffeine, L-theanine, and vitamins B6 & B12 to boost focus and energy.

    About DEAD Talks
    DEAD Talks with David Ferrugio approaches death differently. Each guest shares raw stories of grief, loss, or unique perspectives that challenge the “don’t talk about death” taboo. Grief doesn’t end—it evolves. After losing his father on September 11th at just 12 years old, David discovered the power of conversation. Through laughter, tears, and honest dialogue, DEAD Talks helps make it a little easier to talk about death, mourning, trauma, and the life that continues beyond it.

    Connect with DEAD Talks⁠YouTube⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠TikTok⁠ | ⁠www.deadtalks.net
  • DEAD Talks

    John Edward on Mediumship, Grief, and Connecting With Loved Ones After Death (#255)

    03/30/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    In this episode of DEAD Talks, I sit down with world-renowned psychic medium John Edward for an honest conversation about grief, mediumship, and what it really means to stay connected to the people we’ve lost.

    We explore how mediumship actually works, the misconceptions surrounding psychics, and why John believes most people don’t need a reading to feel connected to their loved ones.

    For more on John Edward: https://johnedward.net/

    Exclusive Offer

    Build a website in minutes (no coding needed) with Squarespace.
    Save 10% off your first purchase using code DEADTALKS:⁠https://www.squarespace.com/DEADTALKS⁠

    Resources & Support

    Join the Email List: ⁠Stay Up To Date!⁠

    Grief Support / Grief Journey App:⁠www.studio.com/griefjourney⁠

    Support the Show

    Patreon (Early + Ad-Free Episodes): ⁠Join Here⁠Merch:⁠Hats, Shirts, Hoodies + More⁠

    About DEAD Talks

    DEAD Talks with David Ferrugio normalizes conversations around death.
    Each episode features raw, honest stories of grief, loss, and the deeper meaning behind it—helping make the hardest topic in life easier to talk about.

    Follow DEAD Talks

    ⁠YouTube⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠ | ⁠Substack⁠

    ⁠ www.deadtalks.net⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • DEAD Talks

    Danny Morel: Grief Is Forever If You Choose It (#254)

    03/23/2026 | 49 mins.
    Danny Morel shares a powerful and controversial perspective on grief, loss, and healing after the death of a loved one. After losing his mother, he experienced a spiritual awakening that challenged everything he believed about fear, identity, and purpose. This episode explores whether grief is something we carry forever—or something we can move through—and how facing fear, embracing emotion, and shifting perspective can transform our lives.

    Follow Danny Morel on IG: @dannymorel

    Check out his new book here

    Sign Up For E-Mail Updates Here > Submit Your Email

    If you're looking for Grief Support check out our new Grief Journey App

    www.studio.com/griefjourney

    Support the Show
    Join the DEAD Talks Patreon for just $2 to support the mission—and get episodes early & ad-free!

    Hats, Shirts, Hoodies + More: Shop Here

     “Dead Dad Club” & “Dead Mom Club” – Wear your story, honor your people.

    Exclusive Discounts

    10% off Neurogum – powered by natural caffeine, L-theanine, and vitamins B6 & B12 to boost focus and energy.

    About DEAD Talks

      DEAD Talks with David Ferrugio approaches death differently. Each guest shares raw stories of grief, loss, or unique perspectives that challenge the “don’t talk about death” taboo. Grief doesn’t end—it evolves. After losing his father on September 11th at just 12 years old, David discovered the power of conversation. Through laughter, tears, and honest dialogue, DEAD Talks helps make it a little easier to talk about death, mourning, trauma, and the life that continues beyond it.

    Connect with DEAD TalksYouTube | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | www.deadtalks.net
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About DEAD Talks

DEAD Talks w/ David Ferrugio engages with death a little differently. Each new guest shares their experience with death, grief and loss in a way that shatters the ”don’t talk about death” taboo. You could cry, but you may have some laughs along the way.
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