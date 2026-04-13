In this episode of DEAD Talks, I sit down with world-renowned psychic medium John Edward for an honest conversation about grief, mediumship, and what it really means to stay connected to the people we’ve lost.

We explore how mediumship actually works, the misconceptions surrounding psychics, and why John believes most people don’t need a reading to feel connected to their loved ones.

John also shares:

His experience working with skeptics and law enforcement

How to tell the difference between real and fake mediums

Why grief has no timeline

The role of signs, patterns, and validation

The truth about connection after death

This is a grounded, thoughtful conversation about loss, healing, and understanding what may exist beyond what we can see.



For more on John Edward: ⁠https://johnedward.net/⁠



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About DEAD Talks

DEAD Talks with David Ferrugio approaches death differently. Each guest shares raw stories of grief, loss, or unique perspectives that challenge the “don’t talk about death” taboo. Grief doesn’t end—it evolves. After losing his father on September 11th at just 12 years old, David discovered the power of conversation. Through laughter, tears, and honest dialogue, DEAD Talks helps make it a little easier to talk about death, mourning, trauma, and the life that continues beyond it.



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