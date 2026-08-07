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Shameless

Shameless Media
Society & Culture
Shameless
Latest episode

886 episodes

  • Shameless

    The Battle of the Algorithms

    08/07/2026 | 46 mins.
    DUMB STUFF FRIDAYS:

    Mich and Zaz consumed very different kinds of content over the break lol – the beauty of algorithms. So today, it’s a Welcome to my Algorithm BATTLE.

    This week, Mich recommended watching The Invite. Zaz recommended The Five Star Weekend on Binge, as well as London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe.

    Big thanks to The Devil’s Mouth and Prime Video for making this episode possible. The Devil’s Mouth is a gripping new movie that follows five friends as they try to escape a deadly cave… and whatever’s under the water. Watch it now, exclusively on Prime Video.

    And shoutout to Moonpig! Ahead of Father’s Day, you can get 50% off Moonpig’s range with the code SHAMELESS50.

    Shameless Podcast is produced by Annabelle Lee and Eilish Gilligan, video-edited by Annabelle Lee and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt. Our social media team consists of Naima Fatema, Divya Simmie and Annabelle Lee, and our partnerships manager is Cindy Luu.

    Want to support our show? Clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify is the best way to do that, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.

    Want more? We've got more…

    Subscribe to our newsletter Smart, Dumb Stuff: https://tinyurl.com/4yasjphn

    Follow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/2mf557ux

    Aaaand we’re on TikTok: https://tinyurl.com/2hchchrp

    Everything else your heart could ever desire is here: https://linktr.ee/shamelesspodcast

    Thanks for listening! We’re huge fans of yours.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shameless

    Ariana, a Natalie Portman novel and also! We're back!

    08/05/2026 | 51 mins.
    THURSDAY QUICK AND DIRTY:

    We’re baaaack! On today’s show: Ariana Grande is taking a break, Matty Healy got married, and then, is that novel about Natalie Portman? Olivia Rodrigo’s normie bf (Nicole Kidman has one, too, btw), Bella Hadid’s ex thought they were still together, and finally! Something falls out of Robbie Williams’s nose.

    For support, call the Butterfly National Helpline on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673) or visit www.butterfly.org.au to chat online or email, 7 days a week, 8am-midnight (AEST).

    Thank you so much to Netflix and their new show My Brilliant Career for making this episode possible. To celebrate My Brilliant Career, the Shameless Book Club and Netflix are hosting a special screening on August 13th – the same day the show premieres – followed by dinner and a live conversation with our very own Eilish Gilligan and Annabelle Lee.

    And shoutout to Miele, too! Clean As Deeply As You Care with the Miele Guard, available online, through Miele retail partners, or Miele Experience Centres.

    Shameless Podcast is produced by Annabelle Lee and Eilish Gilligan, video-produced by Monica Vantilburg, and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt. Our social media team consists of Divya Simmie and Naima Fatema, and our partnerships manager is Cindy Luu.

    Want to support our show? Clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify is the best way to do that, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.

    Want more? We've got more…

    Subscribe to our newsletter Smart, Dumb Stuff: https://tinyurl.com/4yasjphn

    Follow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/2mf557ux

    Aaaand we’re on TikTok: https://tinyurl.com/2hchchrp

    Everything else your heart could ever desire is here: https://linktr.ee/shamelesspodcast

    Thanks for listening! We’re huge fans of yours.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shameless

    Introducing: The Census. Nope, not that one.

    08/03/2026 | 10 mins.
    We have an announcement!

    Please follow Shameless Media on Instagram for more information on The Census (nope, not that one).
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shameless

    They wrote WHAT in their memoir?

    08/02/2026 | 42 mins.
    Hello hello! It’s Gil here again, with the last Monday archives episode before Mich and Zaz are back on deck! I was kind of surprised by how many memoirs we’ve covered on Monday episodes over the last couple of years, so I thought why not collate some of the most outrageous. Plus, if you’re not one of our beloved Shamemore subbies as yet, the final segment of this episode will be completely new to your ears…!

    Segments from today’s episode are sourced from:

    Reluctantly entering polyamory | Apple, Spotify

    A billionaire’s bestselling memoir sparks confusion | Apple, Spotify

    Exclusive: More of Lena Dunham’s Famesick! | Apple, Spotify

    Big thanks to CeraVe for making this episode of Shameless possible. CeraVe’s Hydrating HA Water Gel is for people who want deep hydration but don’t like the heavy, greasy residue of traditional creams. Available now at Chemist Warehouse.

    Shameless Podcast is produced by Annabelle Lee and Eilish Gilligan, audio-produced by Eilish Gilligan, and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt. Our social media team consists of Divya Simmie and Naima Fatema, and our partnerships manager is Cindy Luu.

    Want to support our show? Clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify is the best way to do that, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.

    Want more? We've got more…

    Subscribe to our newsletter Smart, Dumb Stuff: https://tinyurl.com/4yasjphn

    Follow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/2mf557ux

    Aaaand we’re on TikTok: https://tinyurl.com/2hchchrp

    Everything else your heart could ever desire is here: https://linktr.ee/shamelesspodcast

    Thanks for listening! We’re huge fans of yours.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Shameless

    The celebrity breakups from hell!

    07/29/2026 | 43 mins.
    Belly here again!!! Today, we’re deeping the celebrity breakups from hell. From Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt to Lily Allen and David Harbour, breakups are just so much more complicated when you’re famous…

    Shameless Podcast is produced by Annabelle Lee and Eilish Gilligan, audio-produced by Annabelle Lee, and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt. Our social media team consists of Divya Simmie and Naima Fatema, and our partnerships manager is Cindy Luu.

    Big thanks to L’Oreal Paris for making this episode possible. The new L’Oreal Paris Elvive Collagen Lifter gives thin hair an instant volume lift that lasts 72 hours. If your hair is in desperate need of a lift, try the new L’Oreal Paris Elvive Collagen Lifter range right here.

    And shoutout to Spider-Man: Brand New Day – in cinemas now!

    Want to support our show? Clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify is the best way to do that, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.

    Want more? We've got more…

    Subscribe to our newsletter Smart, Dumb Stuff: https://tinyurl.com/4yasjphn

    Follow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/2mf557ux

    Aaaand we’re on TikTok: https://tinyurl.com/2hchchrp

    Everything else your heart could ever desire is here: https://linktr.ee/shamelesspodcast

    Thanks for listening! We’re huge fans of yours.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Shameless
The pop culture podcast for smart people who love dumb stuff.
Society & Culture

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