The pop culture podcast for smart people who love dumb stuff.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 519
Gwyneth, Goop, and everything else: Part one
Happy Monday!
Sure, there’s GOOP. But before Gwyneth Paltrow made waves in the wellness space, she was an A-list actress on a trajectory to full-blown stardom. And her life story? Well, it’s just about as jam-packed as they come.
Big thanks to Elite Eleven for making this episode possible. If you want to win $50,000, spend $50 or more at eliteelevensporting.com or download the app for quick and easy checkout. (You can shop in-store, too!)
This episode was researched by Eilish Gilligan and audio produced by Annabelle Lee.
Got some thoughts on this scandal you wanna share? We’re allllll ears (also, eyes, heads, bodies, etc etc) - join in the convo over on our Insta @shamelesspodcast.
Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.
Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else.
Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT
Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/
Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/
Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
8/6/2023
43:39
Ummm, where do we begin?
Oh, you bet we’re back.
On today’s show: Well, just about everything. While we were gone two celebrity couples filed for divorce and another broke off their engagement, Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend leaked his texts and accused him of being a narcissist, childhood best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods repaired their four-year rift, Twitter became ‘X’ and gained a new competitor ‘Threads’, Doja Cat offended half a million people, and TikTok’s IT Girl got sprung kissing a teenager. YEP.
This week, Zara recommended Homegoing, Between You and Me and Love Marriage. Mich recommended The Guest, The Soulmate and that you see Barbie, of course.
Big thanks to the Swisse Sleep Range for making this episode possible. Go the Swisse to sleep! Swap the scrolling for sleeping and while you're at it check out the Swisse Sleep Range. Find out more here.
This episode was audio produced by Michelle Andrews, Zara McDonald and Sohani Goonetillake.
Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify. (Bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too!)
Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else.
Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod
Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT
Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/
Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/
Write to the Shameless Mailbag: Email [email protected]
Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
8/2/2023
1:08:50
Ashton and Demi: Part three
Hello hello!
Welcome to the third and final part of our series on Demi and Ashton. For a time, the tabloids could not stop talking about Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher’s 15-year age gap. Eventually, though, they were distracted by something much juicier: Ashton’s alleged infidelity.
Big thanks to the musical Wicked for making this episode possible. To watch the ‘musical with brains, heart and courage’ as described by TIME Magazine then head to WickedtheMusical.com.au to book your tickets.
This episode was researched by Eilish Gilligan and audio produced by Annabelle Lee.
Got some thoughts on this scandal you wanna share? We’re allllll ears (also, eyes, heads, bodies, etc etc) - join in the convo over on our Insta @shamelesspodcast.
Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.
Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else.
Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT
Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/
Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/
Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
7/30/2023
44:03
Ashton and Demi: Part two
Happy Monday, everyone!
Welcome to part two of our series on Ashton and Demi. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ruled the late 80s and 90s, but eventually, their marriage crumbled. It was the man Demi married next - a boyish, rambunctious prankster named Ashton Kutcher - that would have the whole world talking.
Big thanks to Pureology’s Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray for making this episode possible. If you want to add this spray to your routine you can find it in your local Pureology Salon, or online via Adore Beauty.
This episode was researched by Eilish Gilligan and audio produced by Annabelle Lee.
Got some thoughts on this scandal you wanna share? We’re allllll ears (also, eyes, heads, bodies, etc etc) - join in the convo over on our Insta @shamelesspodcast.
Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.
Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else.
Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT
Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/
Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/
Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
7/23/2023
45:23
Ashton and Demi: Part one
G’day, mates!
Demi Moore was one of the hottest celebrities of the 80s, 90s, and noughties. But the road to stardom - and the heartbreaks along the way - may surprise even her biggest fans.
Big thanks to CeraVe for making this episode possible. Find their extensive range online at Adore Beauty and in-store or online at Chemist Warehouse.
This episode was researched by Eilish Gilligan and audio produced by Annabelle Lee.
Got some thoughts on this scandal you wanna share? We’re allllll ears (also, eyes, heads, bodies, etc etc) - join in the convo over on our Insta @shamelesspodcast.
Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.
Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else.
Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT
Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/
Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/
Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.