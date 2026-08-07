THURSDAY QUICK AND DIRTY:



We’re baaaack! On today’s show: Ariana Grande is taking a break, Matty Healy got married, and then, is that novel about Natalie Portman? Olivia Rodrigo’s normie bf (Nicole Kidman has one, too, btw), Bella Hadid’s ex thought they were still together, and finally! Something falls out of Robbie Williams’s nose.



For support, call the Butterfly National Helpline on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673) or visit www.butterfly.org.au to chat online or email, 7 days a week, 8am-midnight (AEST).



Thank you so much to Netflix and their new show My Brilliant Career for making this episode possible. To celebrate My Brilliant Career, the Shameless Book Club and Netflix are hosting a special screening on August 13th – the same day the show premieres – followed by dinner and a live conversation with our very own Eilish Gilligan and Annabelle Lee.



And shoutout to Miele, too! Clean As Deeply As You Care with the Miele Guard, available online, through Miele retail partners, or Miele Experience Centres.



Shameless Podcast is produced by Annabelle Lee and Eilish Gilligan, video-produced by Monica Vantilburg, and executive-produced by Lucy Hunt. Our social media team consists of Divya Simmie and Naima Fatema, and our partnerships manager is Cindy Luu.



Want to support our show? Clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify is the best way to do that, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.



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